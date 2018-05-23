About Books [BEST SELLING] The Paralegal Professional: Essentials by Thomas F. Goldman :

An engaging and practical introduction to the paralegal profession. Written by an award-winning author team, The Paralegal Professional,Essentials 4e provides a solid foundation in substantive and procedural legal knowledge and analytical skills. Using chapter opening vignettes, ethical perspectives, advice from the field, and chapter exercises, it develops the real-world skills needed to be successful in a paralegal career. The text brings paralegal practice alive and illuminates the roles and tasks paralegals assume in the legal working environment. MyLegalStudiesLab Virtual Law Office Experience The new Fourth Edition of The Paralegal Professional is accompanied by MyLegalStudiesLab Virtual Law Office Experience, including groundbreaking, interactive guided learning tools and media, and a robust course management and assessment program. MyLegalStudiesLab gives students the opportunity to test themselves on key concepts from their textbook, learn how to apply the concepts to real-life scenarios, and practice the skills they have learned through a Virtual Law Office Experience.

Creator : Thomas F. Goldman

Best Sellers Rank : #3 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download Full : https://rzlmbembbet.blogspot.com/?book=0132956047

