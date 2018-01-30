Download Download The Four Pillars of Investing: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio | PDF books Ebook Free

Download Here http://filegood.club/?book=0071747052

Language:Chinese.HardCover. Pub Date: 2010-7-1 Pages: 331 Publisher: McGraw-Hill The classic guide to constructing a solid portfolio- with out afinancial advisor With relatively little effort. you can design and assemble aninvestment portfolio that. because of its! wide diversification andminimal expenses. will prove superior to the most professionallymanaged accounts. Great intelligence and good luck are notrequired. William Bernstein s commonsense approach toportfolio construction has served investors well during the pastturbulent decade-and it s what made The Four Pillars of Investingan instant classic when . it was first published nearly a decadeago This down-to-earth book lays out ineasy-to-understand prose the four essential topics that everyinvestor must master: the relationship of risk and reward. thehistory of the market. the psychology of the investor and themarket...

