Synnopsis :

Go Put Your Strengths to Work Through a six-step, six-week experience, bestselling author Buckingham outlines how to seize control of personal assets and put them to use at work. As part of the book s program, there is a short online questionnaire, a companion film, and structured exercises.



Author : Marcus Buckingham

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Marcus Buckingham ( 1? )

Link Download : https://zxcfablernoph23.blogspot.com/?book=0743261682

