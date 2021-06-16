Voltarol data march april 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Voltarol by GSK Data 1.3-30.4
  2. 2. Site Performance Session/User 1.21 Pages/Session -0.96% Bounce Rate 1.17% Comparing to previous period (1.1- 28.2) Sessions +2.81% Avg. Page load time +1.83% Avg. Time on page -1.24%
  3. 3. Goal Drive users to the product page from pain-treatments pages (interested users). Target audience All users Technology & features used A slider that will appear after scrolling 30% out of the pain-treatments pages. We add an A/B test campaign to see which variation works better Slider on pain pages
  4. 4. Variation #1 Impressions Click Click CTR 4,583 272 5.93% 38,434 1,126 2.93% Results Variation #2 Impressions Click Click CTR 4,506 305 6.77% 38,738 2,184 5.64% Benchmarks for slider campaigns- 2%- 8% Variation #2 works better. The vertical slider
  5. 5. Goal Drive users to related product page from specific article Target audience All users Technology & features used A slider that will appear after 5 sec on each article page We have 4 different sliders for each product Slider on article pages Joint Pain Relief Back and Muscle Osteoarthritis Back and Muscle 100g
  6. 6. Back and Muscle Impressions Click Click CTR 1,370 68 4.96% 10,315 257 2.49% Results Osteoarthritis Impressions Click Click CTR 2,317 99 4.27% 14,354 358 2.49% Joint Pain Relief Impressions Click Click CTR 1,649 107 6.49% 11,911 488 4.1% Back and Muscle 100g Impressions Click Click CTR 207 4 1.93% 1,322 45 3.4%
  7. 7. Goal: Get users to read more articles of Voltarol. Target audience All users Technology & features used This pop-up will appear once trying to exit the site on an article page. We will pull the “Read more” section and present it on the pop-up. We create an A/B test campaign to see which articles bring more engagement. Exit intent - Dynamic content
  8. 8. Results Impressions Click Click CTR 5,264 171 3.25% 9,209 338 3.67% Click per article All about back pain Exercise and your body How does Voltarolwork? 111 70 14 219 201 45 Impressions Click Click CTR 5,144 189 3.67% 9,161 397 4.33% Variation #1 Variation #2 Click per article Acute and Chronic pain Explaining osteoarthritis Movementsto ease back pain 79 82 56 174 35 94 Benchmarks for Exit intent campaigns- 2.5%- 15%
  9. 9. Goal: Get users to the home exercise tutorials Target audience All users on product pages Technology & features used This pop-up will appear after the user spends more than 15 sec on a specific product page. Then, related to the product we will suggest an exercise that can help him. We have 1 popup for knee pain and another for back pain. Home Exercise Pop up
  10. 10. Results Impressions Click Click CTR 3,143 380 12.09% 8,110 376 4.64% Impressions Click Click CTR 2,096 239 11.4% 7,016 747 10.65% Knee Pain Back Pain Work better on Desktop Work better on Mobile
  11. 11. Goal: Get to know what your users expect from your site Target audience Returning users Technology & features used This pop-up will appear when a returning user is back on your site 10 seconds after entry. Welcome back - questions Strategy by
  12. 12. Impressions Click Click CTR 594 86 14.48% 3,241 214 6.6% Results 300 users Fill the survey 168 Read about pain relief 150 Answered ‘Yes’ about knowing which treatment suitable for them after reading the website articles
  13. 13. Thank you :) www.adoric.com

