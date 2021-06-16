Successfully reported this slideshow.
Strategy by Voltarol by GSK Strategy
Client: Voltarol Category - content site Main goal of the site is to achieve awareness of the Voltarol brand and its benef...
Adoric first campaigns www.adoric.com
Goal: Create an email list of users. Target audience All users Technology & features used Pop-up placed in the center of t...
Goal: Drive users to the product page from pain- treatments pages (interested users). Target audience All users Technology...
Goal: Get users to read more articles of Voltarol. Target audience All users Technology & features used This pop-up will a...
Goal: Get to know what your users expect from your site Target audience Returning users Technology & features used This po...
www.adoric.com
Gsk strategy

