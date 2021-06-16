Gsk health partner uk strategy 14.10 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. GSK Health Partner UK Strategy by Adoric
  2. 2. Adoric first campaigns www.adoric.com
  3. 3. Goal: Courage new visitors to register to the GSK Target audience A/B Testing Segment the audience 50%: Pop up 50%: Slider only on OH category Technology & features used Pop-up placed in the center of the page. Slider placed on the side on DT and on the bottom on MB. Activated after 10 sec after landing in https://www.gskhealthpartner.com/en-gb/oral- health/ - URL doesn’t contain following pages ->> ( /my-profile ; /samples; /registration) Up to 1 time per session. Show again after 3 days Once a user is subscribed, he/she will not see this message again. New users Pop-up and Slider Strategy by
  4. 4. Goal: Drive users to finish the registration Target audience Users who not registered Technology & features used Unknown User on registration page, In the middle of registering and hovers near close or abandons the page * Can only appear on registration page only for Exit intent hover trigger not as a general timed pop up Prompt registration completion Strategy by
  5. 5. Goal: Only for dental profession, show a welcome back personal message Target audience Only for logged in users Technology & features used Shows after 5 sec from page entry Show 1 time per session Once the user already click on the “Explore Patient Resources” button he will never see this popup again. On the same session the user will not see the COVID-19 popup. Prompt specific page Strategy by
  6. 6. Goal: Only for dental profession, show a welcome back personal message Target audience Only for logged in users Technology & features used Shows after 5 sec from page entry Show 1 time per session Once the user already click on the “watch now” button he will never see this popup again. Prompt specific page Strategy by On the same session the user will not see the Patient resources popup.
  7. 7. Goal: Get users to stay more on the site and notice them about Samples, Learning and Patient Resources. Target audience Registered users Technology & features used This pop-up will appear once trying to exit the site from a specific page. We can show the user name, to make it more personal suggest. Trigger & Rules- Exit intent, after the user spend more than 10 sec on the page 1 time per session, show again after 1 day Show on all pages, exclude the content pages that on the popup Exit intent Strategy by
  8. 8. Thank you :) www.adoric.com

