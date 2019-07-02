Informe paro Jaén junio 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JUNIO 2019 INFORME PARO REGISTRADO, CONTRATOS, BENEFICIARIOS PRESTACIONES, AFILIACI�N A LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL JUNIO 2019 Uni...
JUNIO 2019 ENE FEB MAR ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO SEP OCT NOV DIC 2019 RELATIVA ALMER�A 60.052 1.447 2,47 -2.048 -3,30 PARO REGIS...
JUNIO 2019 TOTAL HOMBRES MUJERES ALMER�A 60.052 24.351 35.701 4.652 2.082 2.570 PARO REGISTRADO POR SEXO Y EDAD MENORES DE...
JUNIO 2019 PROVINCIA ALMER�A 60.052 8.354 2.221 5.063 PARO REGISTRADO SEG�N SECTOR DE ACTIVIDAD ECON�MICA TOTAL AGRICULTUR...
JUNIO 2019 PARO REGISTRADO. VARIACI�N MENSUAL SEG�N SECTOR DE ACTIVIDAD ECON�MICA SIN EMPLEO ANTERIORPROVINCIA TOTAL AGRIC...
JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % 5,12 36,53 1,21 1,59 0,75 -0,24 15,29 81,40 3,54 3,35 2,59 2,46 1,83 4,17 3,69 6,21 0,05 0,06 -0,62...
JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % 6,97 56,66 -0,05 -1,34 3,19 -6,97 13,43 70,32 4,79 3,53 2,20 3,19 2,67 3,52 1,15 5,67 1,98 3,35 -1,...
JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % 4,18 23,89 1,41 -3,24 4,12 -7,67 12,95 83,91 3,23 2,58 1,54 2,78 3,86 8,57 6,60 13,57 1,01 2,38 -2,...
JUNIO 2019 RELATIVA ALMER�A 31.630 -1.064 -3,25 1.228 4,04 CONTRATOS POR PROVINCIAS VARIACION MENSUAL ANUAL PROVINCIA TOTA...
JUNIO 2019 (*) Incluye contratos convertidos en indefinidos CONTRATOS INDEFINIDOS POR PROVINCIAS * VARIACION MENSUAL ANUAL...
JUNIO 2019 ALMER�A 29.727 -913 -2,98 1.487 5,27 CONTRATOS TEMPORALES POR PROVINCIAS VARIACION MENSUAL ANUAL PROVINCIA TOTA...
JUNIO 2019 CONTRATOS POR PROVINCIAS. DATOS ACUMULADOS (*) Incluye contratos convertidos en indefinidos 92,47 C�DIZ 321.068...
JUNIO 2019 Fuente: SPE. El dato de beneficiarios corresponde a los que est�n de alta el �ltimo d�a del mes de mayo. El dat...
JUNIO 2019 * 1.058 288.086 CADIZ 288.131 28.050 4.118 320.299 61.600 5.025 386.924 ALMER�A 177.367 47.652 2.752 227.771 59...
JUNIO 2019 C�DIZ 386.924 3.848 1,00 10.726 2,85% ALMER�A 288.086 -7.695 -2,60 9.488 3,41% AFILIACI�N POR PROVINCIAS - VARI...
JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % 2,79 -1,24 8,48 -1,16 3,36 -0,42 -3,48 0,15 -8,29 1,01 -4,03 -0,27 -8,84 0,96 -23,13 0,95 -10,48 0,...
JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % ENERO -0,76 4,22 -7,01 -5,55 -1,21 1,75 FEBRERO -9,54 0,34 -25,81 0,31 -11,31 0,07 MARZO -2,16 0,57...
JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % ENERO 3,98 14,16 -6,88 -9,81 3,93 4,27 FEBRERO -7,83 0,37 -22,57 0,69 -9,36 0,70 MARZO -4,85 0,01 -...
  1. 1. JUNIO 2019 INFORME PARO REGISTRADO, CONTRATOS, BENEFICIARIOS PRESTACIONES, AFILIACI�N A LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL JUNIO 2019 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 1
  2. 2. JUNIO 2019 ENE FEB MAR ABR MAY JUN JUL AGO SEP OCT NOV DIC 2019 RELATIVA ALMER�A 60.052 1.447 2,47 -2.048 -3,30 PARO REGISTRADO VARIACION MENSUAL ANUAL PROVINCIA TOTAL ABSOLUTA RELATIVA ABSOLUTA GRANADA 78.721 -785 -0,99 -3.025 -3,70 C�RDOBA 68.002 39 0,06 -3.168 -4,45 C�DIZ 138.284 -3.924 -2,76 -3.069 -2,17 M�LAGA 136.356 -4.649 -3,30 -5.007 -3,54 JA�N 48.013 -476 -0,98 -2.344 -4,65 HUELVA 46.102 4.784 11,58 -1.858 -3,87 ESPA�A 3.015.686 -63.805 -2,07 -146.476 -4,63 ANDALUC�A 757.899 -3.214 -0,42 -31.928 -4,04 SEVILLA 182.369 350 0,19 -11.409 -5,89 0 10.000 20.000 30.000 40.000 50.000 60.000 70.000 80.000 2015 2016 2017 2018 A�O�2019 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 2
  3. 3. JUNIO 2019 TOTAL HOMBRES MUJERES ALMER�A 60.052 24.351 35.701 4.652 2.082 2.570 PARO REGISTRADO POR SEXO Y EDAD MENORES DE 25 A�OS RESTO DE EDADES PROVINCIA TOTAL HOMBRES MUJERES TOTAL HOMBRES MUJERES 128.181 49.295 78.886 C�RDOBA 68.002 27.208 40.794 6.056 2.956 3.100 55.400 22.269 33.131 C�DIZ 138.284 54.412 83.872 10.103 5.117 4.986 71.938 30.734 41.204 HUELVA 46.102 19.127 26.975 3.630 1.854 1.776 61.946 24.252 37.694 GRANADA 78.721 34.107 44.614 6.783 3.373 3.410 43.238 16.538 26.700 M�LAGA 136.356 54.017 82.339 10.088 5.116 4.972 42.472 17.273 25.199 JA�N 48.013 18.903 29.110 4.775 2.365 2.410 167.973 64.263 103.710 ANDALUC�A 757.899 303.566 454.333 60.483 30.041 30.442 126.268 48.901 77.367 SEVILLA 182.369 71.441 110.928 14.396 7.178 7.218 2.791.397 1.103.249 1.688.148 697.416 273.525 423.891 ESPA�A 3.015.686 1.218.056 1.797.630 224.289 114.807 109.482 18.903; 39% 29.110; 61% PARO REGISTRADO POR SEXO 4.775;�10% 43.238;�90% PARO REGISTRADO POR TRAMOS DE EDAD Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 3
  4. 4. JUNIO 2019 PROVINCIA ALMER�A 60.052 8.354 2.221 5.063 PARO REGISTRADO SEG�N SECTOR DE ACTIVIDAD ECON�MICA TOTAL AGRICULTURA INDUSTRIA CONSTRUCCI�N SERVICIOS SIN EMPLEO ANTERIOR 6.726 GRANADA 78.721 7.866 4.143 7.984 50.739 7.989 C�RDOBA 68.002 7.831 6.058 5.653 41.734 39.483 4.931 C�DIZ 138.284 5.181 9.733 14.291 90.411 18.668 15.767 SEVILLA 182.369 12.272 11.740 16.369 122.511 19.477 M�LAGA 136.356 4.013 6.607 14.010 95.959 3.445 JA�N 48.013 10.016 3.500 2.617 26.969 4.911 HUELVA 46.102 12.723 2.184 3.515 24.235 81.914 ESPA�A 3.015.686 147.853 261.663 248.504 2.089.045 268.621 ANDALUC�A 757.899 68.256 46.186 69.502 492.041 10.016 3.500 2.617 26.969 4.911 0 5.000 10.000 15.000 20.000 25.000 30.000 AGRICULTURA INDUSTRIA CONSTRUCCI�N SERVICIOS SIN EMPLEO ANTERIOR Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 4
  5. 5. JUNIO 2019 PARO REGISTRADO. VARIACI�N MENSUAL SEG�N SECTOR DE ACTIVIDAD ECON�MICA SIN EMPLEO ANTERIORPROVINCIA TOTAL AGRICULTURA INDUSTRIA CONSTRUCCI�N SERVICIOS -206 GRANADA -785 412 -31 56 -885 -337 C�RDOBA 39 23 -135 59 298 -265 C�DIZ -3.924 275 -111 133 -3.601 -620 ALMER�A 1.447 400 -15 -90 1.417 -513 SEVILLA 350 1.044 -199 -95 150 -550 M�LAGA -4.649 -43 -202 -157 -3.734 -56 JA�N -476 -404 66 123 -145 -116 HUELVA 4.784 5.042 -24 36 -214 -2.663 ESPA�A -63.805 5.815 -5.808 -4.066 -51.752 -7.994 ANDALUC�A -3.214 6.749 -651 65 -6.714 -476 -404 66 123 -145 -116 -600 -500 -400 -300 -200 -100 0 100 200 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 5
  6. 6. JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % 5,12 36,53 1,21 1,59 0,75 -0,24 15,29 81,40 3,54 3,35 2,59 2,46 1,83 4,17 3,69 6,21 0,05 0,06 -0,62 -5,83 -1,90 -2,24 0,98 6,36 -2,44 -6,86 -1,36 0,70 -0,49 -3,88 -0,04 -5,11 -1,34 4,40 0,95 3,66 0,19 -6,37 2,17 4,29 2,10 0,28 1,66 -6,56 0,02 0,28 5,55 1,54 2,51 0,73 1,12 0,64 3,94 1,38 -9,10 -26,03 -5,26 -12,13 -5,14 -0,93 -7,57 -10,35 -3,85 -5,13 -8,53 -4,19 14,27 80,44 1,47 1,09 5,28 -4,54 2,89 2,32 2,13 4,64 3,20 2,08 0,56 -5,12 -0,30 2,85 1,65 6,14 -0,42 -9,00 -2,34 1,68 2,29 3,34 -0,50 -8,63 -1,04 -3,08 3,12 -0,83 -1,24 -3,04 -2,73 3,38 0,09 -6,22 -1,77 -5,77 -1,38 3,13 -2,10 2,19 -0,54 -6,64 1,25 2,78 0,73 -0,94 1,78 -5,05 1,60 -2,28 4,21 2,72 1,24 2,16 1,13 -2,42 1,88 -0,29 -11,51 -27,59 -8,11 -17,12 -8,49 -4,18 -13,09 -24,15 -6,71 -13,49 -12,35 -9,49 PARO REGISTRADO. VARIACI�N MENSUAL SEG�N SECTOR DE ACTIVIDAD ECON�MICA Y PORCENTAJE DE VARIACI�N MENSUAL TOTAL AGRICULTURA INDUSTRIA CONSTRUCCI�N SERVICIOS SIN EMPLEO ANT 7.610 MARZO 66.176 16.611 5.116 4.960 31.692 7.797 FEBRERO 57.400 9.157 4.941 4.799 30.893 ABSOLUTO A�O 2014 ENERO 54.603 6.707 4.882 4.724 30.662 7.628 ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO 7.976 JULIO 65.313 14.401 5.064 5.414 32.166 8.268 JUNIO 65.336 15.177 5.133 5.186 31.864 7.802 MAYO 66.968 16.295 5.204 5.150 32.021 8.298 ABRIL 67.388 17.304 5.305 5.268 31.709 8.535 NOVIEMBRE 61.985 9.387 4.958 5.007 34.177 8.456 OCTUBRE 68.187 12.691 5.233 5.698 36.030 8.291 SEPTIEMBRE 66.519 12.599 5.175 5.662 34.664 8.419 AGOSTO 65.435 13.483 5.174 5.646 32.841 7.895 MARZO 67.737 14.740 4.925 5.168 34.524 8.380 FEBRERO 67.361 15.536 4.940 5.025 33.965 8.102 A�O 2015 ENERO 65.468 15.184 4.837 4.802 32.911 7.734 DICIEMBRE 57.294 8.415 4.767 4.750 31.260 8.054 JULIO 65.105 11.198 4.566 5.430 35.681 8.230 JUNIO 66.281 11.884 4.630 5.265 36.448 8.660 MAYO 67.114 12.257 4.760 5.093 36.416 8.588 ABRIL 67.452 13.414 4.810 5.255 35.313 8.351 NOVIEMBRE 59.039 7.343 4.365 4.411 34.918 8.002 OCTUBRE 66.721 10.141 4.750 5.322 38.157 8.153 SEPTIEMBRE 65.905 9.927 4.697 5.454 37.452 8.375 AGOSTO 64.752 10.455 4.623 5.581 35.940 7.243DICIEMBRE 51.308 5.570 4.072 3.816 30.607 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 6
  7. 7. JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % 6,97 56,66 -0,05 -1,34 3,19 -6,97 13,43 70,32 4,79 3,53 2,20 3,19 2,67 3,52 1,15 5,67 1,98 3,35 -1,23 -4,39 -1,60 0,27 -0,81 3,01 -2,25 -9,67 -1,86 0,15 0,21 0,08 -3,54 -6,35 -2,30 0,60 -2,72 -5,12 -3,53 -8,38 -2,51 1,06 -2,87 -1,24 -0,49 -8,04 1,51 5,09 1,41 -1,11 1,14 -5,50 1,86 -5,48 4,17 1,28 2,04 2,07 0,58 -0,74 2,96 0,16 -2,44 -8,60 -3,17 -2,22 -0,96 -0,37 -20,21 -46,51 -12,09 -25,28 -15,41 -9,90 4,40 41,49 -1,11 -3,93 1,96 -6,83 9,97 66,04 5,30 -0,17 0,11 -0,93 5,26 15,36 3,17 5,06 1,66 4,30 -2,75 -6,05 -0,26 1,57 -2,32 -1,26 -2,56 -11,32 -0,77 -0,74 0,20 0,69 -1,85 -5,63 3,56 1,75 -1,03 -3,98 -0,60 -5,80 -0,08 2,56 0,25 2,70 1,57 -6,91 0,28 8,75 4,11 0,59 2,03 -3,11 -0,08 -6,73 4,34 5,05 2,74 2,56 2,66 -0,68 3,30 2,10 -4,79 -13,59 -3,75 -6,21 -2,57 -3,19 -16,26 -37,90 -9,20 -11,40 -13,42 -9,48 ABSOLUTO A�O 2016 ENERO 54.883 8.726 4.070 3.765 31.584 6.738 ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO PARO REGISTRADO. VARIACI�N MENSUAL SEG�N SECTOR DE ACTIVIDAD ECON�MICA Y PORCENTAJE DE VARIACI�N MENSUAL TOTAL AGRICULTURA INDUSTRIA CONSTRUCCI�N SERVICIOS SIN EMPLEO ANT 7.402 MAYO 61.714 13.286 4.166 4.136 32.718 7.408 ABRIL 63.135 14.709 4.245 4.130 32.649 6.953 MARZO 63.920 15.385 4.314 4.119 32.916 7.186 FEBRERO 62.256 14.862 4.265 3.898 32.278 6.865 SEPTIEMBRE 57.797 9.906 4.103 4.177 32.658 6.953 AGOSTO 57.146 10.482 4.028 4.419 31.352 7.029 JULIO 57.429 11.399 3.968 4.205 30.915 6.942 JUNIO 59.531 12.442 4.070 4.161 31.829 6.251 A�O 2017 ENERO 47.927 6.994 3.474 2.910 28.725 5.824 DICIEMBRE 45.908 4.943 3.513 3.029 28.172 6.964 NOVIEMBRE 57.533 9.241 3.996 4.054 33.304 6.938 OCTUBRE 58.974 10.111 4.127 4.146 33.626 5.942 MAYO 52.570 11.162 3.735 3.077 28.613 5.983 ABRIL 53.950 12.587 3.764 3.100 28.557 5.770 MARZO 55.475 13.397 3.774 3.052 29.234 6.018 FEBRERO 52.703 11.613 3.658 2.905 28.757 5.935 SEPTIEMBRE 53.154 8.950 3.873 3.257 30.839 6.235 AGOSTO 52.095 9.237 3.876 3.492 29.555 5.745 JULIO 51.288 9.923 3.865 3.211 28.389 5.900 JUNIO 51.595 10.534 3.868 3.131 28.317 5.579DICIEMBRE 43.542 4.926 3.475 2.688 26.874 6.366 NOVIEMBRE 51.994 7.932 3.827 3.034 31.038 6.163 OCTUBRE 54.612 9.179 3.976 3.235 31.856 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 7
  8. 8. JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % 4,18 23,89 1,41 -3,24 4,12 -7,67 12,95 83,91 3,23 2,58 1,54 2,78 3,86 8,57 6,60 13,57 1,01 2,38 -2,22 -7,84 -2,50 -6,37 -0,05 1,46 -1,31 -8,65 -0,26 -0,35 0,81 1,40 -1,93 -5,32 -1,59 0,74 -1,00 -2,15 -0,27 -4,93 1,19 4,00 0,46 0,92 0,26 -8,09 1,62 8,24 2,17 -0,87 1,44 -6,80 0,63 -6,71 4,30 4,16 3,65 6,32 3,39 3,68 3,55 0,67 -6,15 -14,50 -4,89 -4,68 -3,82 -8,46 -16,64 -38,70 -10,33 -15,36 -13,80 -8,17 5,19 37,73 -3,99 -8,87 3,71 -2,76 12,05 80,86 1,97 3,20 0,09 3,85 4,54 11,13 4,59 0,51 2,42 3,48 -1,83 -4,34 2,02 9,56 -2,43 -0,38 -3,22 -10,73 -2,91 -3,74 -0,66 0,38 -0,98 -3,88 1,92 4,93 -0,53 -2,31 6,82 -0,93 10,43 22,70 5,27 20,14 1,57 -6,91 0,28 8,75 4,11 0,59 2,03 -3,11 -0,08 -6,73 4,34 5,05 2,74 2,56 2,66 -0,68 3,30 2,10 -4,79 -13,59 -3,75 -6,21 -2,57 -3,19 -16,26 -37,90 -9,20 -11,40 -13,42 -9,48 PARO REGISTRADO. VARIACI�N MENSUAL SEG�N SECTOR DE ACTIVIDAD ECON�MICA Y PORCENTAJE DE VARIACI�N MENSUAL TOTAL AGRICULTURA INDUSTRIA CONSTRUCCI�N SERVICIOS SIN EMPLEO ANT 5.294 MARZO 53.212 12.186 3.878 3.030 28.698 5.420 FEBRERO 51.235 11.224 3.638 2.668 28.411 ABSOLUTO A�O 2018 ENERO 45.360 6.103 3.524 2.601 27.981 5.151 ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO 5.456 JULIO 50.219 9.235 3.755 2.962 28.761 5.506 JUNIO 50.357 9.714 3.711 2.848 28.628 5.499 MAYO 51.350 10.260 3.771 2.827 28.916 5.576 ABRIL 52.031 11.231 3.781 2.837 28.683 5.723 NOVIEMBRE 49.687 7.191 3.776 2.956 30.525 5.239 OCTUBRE 52.941 8.411 3.970 3.101 31.736 5.458 SEPTIEMBRE 51.075 7.911 3.840 2.991 30.648 5.685 AGOSTO 50.352 8.488 3.816 3.206 29.384 4.858 MARZO 51.034 12.202 3.467 2.365 27.973 5.027 FEBRERO 48.819 10.980 3.315 2.353 27.313 4.811 A�O 2019 ENERO 43.569 6.071 3.251 2.280 27.289 4.678 DICIEMBRE 41.420 4.408 3.386 2.502 26.313 4.911 JULIO 51.288 9923,00 3865,00 3211,00 28389,00 5900,00 JUNIO 48.013 10.016 3.500 2.617 26.969 5.008 MAYO 48.489 10.420 3.434 2.494 27.114 5.027 ABRIL 50.102 11.672 3.537 2.591 27.294 6366,00 NOVIEMBRE 51.994 7932,00 3827,00 3034,00 31038,00 6163,00 OCTUBRE 54.612 9179,00 3976,00 3235,00 31856,00 5935,00 SEPTIEMBRE 53.154 8950,00 3873,00 3257,00 30839,00 6235,00 AGOSTO 52.095 9237,00 3876,00 3492,00 29555,00 5579,00DICIEMBRE 43.542 4926,00 3475,00 2688,00 26874,00 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 8
  9. 9. JUNIO 2019 RELATIVA ALMER�A 31.630 -1.064 -3,25 1.228 4,04 CONTRATOS POR PROVINCIAS VARIACION MENSUAL ANUAL PROVINCIA TOTAL ABSOLUTA RELATIVA ABSOLUTA GRANADA 44.001 -4.030 -8,39 -916 -2,04 C�RDOBA 41.515 -9.701 -18,94 -2.863 -6,45 C�DIZ 62.388 -3.746 -5,66 547 0,88 M�LAGA 74.507 -2.020 -2,64 -521 -0,69 JA�N 28.780 -6.767 -19,04 -1.296 -4,31 HUELVA 34.304 -15.020 -30,45 -1.954 -5,39 ESPA�A 2.009.011 -66.730 -3,21 -46.751 -2,27 ANDALUC�A 410.266 -61.744 -13,08 -7.966 -1,90 SEVILLA 93.141 -19.396 -17,24 -2.191 -2,30 ANDALUC�A 0 JA�N 0 CONTRATOS POR TIPO Y SECTOR Indefinido Temporal Convertido a indefinido Total Agricultura Industria Construcci�n Servicios ESPA�A 0 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 9
  10. 10. JUNIO 2019 (*) Incluye contratos convertidos en indefinidos CONTRATOS INDEFINIDOS POR PROVINCIAS * VARIACION MENSUAL ANUAL PROVINCIA TOTAL ABSOLUTA RELATIVA ABSOLUTA C�RDOBA 1.496 277 22,72 94 6,70 C�DIZ 2.220 -233 -9,50 -128 -5,45 RELATIVA ALMER�A 1.903 -151 -7,35 -259 -11,98 JA�N 883 37 4,37 -10 -1,12 HUELVA 1.092 290 36,16 106 10,75 GRANADA 1.842 -123 -6,26 -62 -3,26 ANDALUC�A 18.503 1 0,01 -1.497 -7,49 SEVILLA 4.324 288 7,14 -274 -5,96 M�LAGA 4.743 -384 -7,49 -964 -16,89 ESPA�A 174.159 -10.002 -5,43 -18.813 -9,75 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 10
  11. 11. JUNIO 2019 ALMER�A 29.727 -913 -2,98 1.487 5,27 CONTRATOS TEMPORALES POR PROVINCIAS VARIACION MENSUAL ANUAL PROVINCIA TOTAL ABSOLUTA RELATIVA ABSOLUTA RELATIVA GRANADA 42.159 -3.907 -8,48 -854 -1,99 C�RDOBA 40.019 -9.978 -19,96 -2.957 -6,88 C�DIZ 60.168 -3.513 -5,52 675 1,13 M�LAGA 69.764 -1.636 -2,29 443 0,64 JA�N 27.897 -6.804 -19,61 -1.286 -4,41 HUELVA 33.212 -15.310 -31,55 -2.060 -5,84 ESPA�A 1.834.852 -56.728 -3,00 -27.938 -1,50 ANDALUC�A 391.763 -61.745 -13,61 -6.469 -1,62 SEVILLA 88.817 -19.684 -18,14 -1.917 -2,11 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 11
  12. 12. JUNIO 2019 CONTRATOS POR PROVINCIAS. DATOS ACUMULADOS (*) Incluye contratos convertidos en indefinidos 92,47 C�DIZ 321.068 13.296 4,14 307.772 95,86 PROVINCIA ALMER�A 171.968 12.952 7,53 159.016 TOTAL INDEFINIDOS* % S/TOTAL TEMPORALES %S/TOTAL JA�N 296.999 5.312 1,79 291.687 98,21 HUELVA 291.593 5.368 1,84 286.225 98,16 GRANADA 276.895 13.239 4,78 263.656 95,22 C�RDOBA 291.527 8.223 2,82 283.304 97,18 ESPA�A 10.988.879 1.063.166 9,67 9.925.713 90,33 ANDALUC�A 2.617.602 115.234 4,40 2.502.368 95,60 SEVILLA 554.965 27.339 4,93 527.626 95,07 M�LAGA 412.587 29.505 7,15 383.082 92,85 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 12
  13. 13. JUNIO 2019 Fuente: SPE. El dato de beneficiarios corresponde a los que est�n de alta el �ltimo d�a del mes de mayo. El dato de subsidio incluye tambi�n a los beneficiarios de la Renta Agraria en las CCAA de Andaluc�a y Extremadura 38.372 C�DIZ 18.280 36.801 8.033 5 7.287 70.406 ALMER�A 16.081 16.845 3.072 2 2.372 BENEFICIARIOS DE PRESTACIONES POR DESEMPLEO MAYO 2019 Beneficiarios Provincia Prestaci�n Contributiva Subsidio Renta Activa de Inserci�n Programa Activaci�n Empleo Subsidio Eventuales Agrarios Total 32.281 JA�N 9.174 24.207 2.829 6 13.448 49.664 HUELVA 7.966 15.238 2.397 3 6.677 60.744 GRANADA 13.541 29.282 4.636 2 9.936 57.397 C�RDOBA 10.768 29.553 3.767 7 16.649 508.726 ESPA�A 697.094 804.032 142.515 86 101.866 1.745.593 ANDALUC�A 127.392 250.633 42.524 38 88.139 76.619 SEVILLA 27.442 60.518 10.781 9 24.493 123.243 M�LAGA 24.140 38.189 7.009 4 7.277 9.174 24.207 2.829 6 0 5.000 10.000 15.000 20.000 25.000 30.000 Prestaci�n Contributiva Subsidio Renta Activa de Inserci�n Programa Activaci�n Empleo Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 13
  14. 14. JUNIO 2019 * 1.058 288.086 CADIZ 288.131 28.050 4.118 320.299 61.600 5.025 386.924 ALMER�A 177.367 47.652 2.752 227.771 59.257 AFILIACI�N A LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL Provincia R�GIMEN GENERAL AUT�NOMOS MAR TOTAL SISTEMA General S.E. Agrario S.E. Hogar Total 1.726 226.320 JA�N 134.759 55.206 2.085 192.050 41.430 0 233.480 HUELVA 121.837 73.247 1.396 196.480 28.114 0 298.319 GRANADA 214.298 50.721 5.508 270.527 64.482 231 335.239 C�RDOBA 180.635 61.019 3.670 245.323 52.995 9.648 3.152.391 ESPA�A 14.979.422 777.328 405.701 16.162.452 3.286.600 67.269 19.517.697 ANDALUC�A 2.128.265 431.544 44.291 2.604.099 538.644 1.216 641.866 SEVILLA 532.996 84.844 12.995 630.835 110.931 391 742.157 M�LAGA 478.242 30.805 11.767 520.814 119.836 * incluye datos miner�a carb�n Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 14
  15. 15. JUNIO 2019 C�DIZ 386.924 3.848 1,00 10.726 2,85% ALMER�A 288.086 -7.695 -2,60 9.488 3,41% AFILIACI�N POR PROVINCIAS - VARIACI�N MENSUAL Y ANUAL Variaci�n mensual Variaci�n anual Provincia JUNIO 2019 Absoluta Relativa Absoluta Relativa HUELVA 226.320 -27.159 -10,71 4.280 1,93% GRANADA 335.239 -1.080 -0,32 9.661 2,97% C�RDOBA 298.319 -3.049 -1,01 4.929 1,68% SEVILLA 742.157 -5.566 -0,74 24.796 3,46% M�LAGA 641.866 7.138 1,12 22.088 3,56% JA�N 233.480 242 0,10 2.714 1,18% ESPA�A 19.517.697 75.584 0,39 510.707 2,69% ANDALUC�A 3.152.391 -33.321 -1,05 88.681 2,89% 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 Millares A�O�2015 A�O�2016 A�O�2017 A�O�2018 A�O�2019 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 15
  16. 16. JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % 2,79 -1,24 8,48 -1,16 3,36 -0,42 -3,48 0,15 -8,29 1,01 -4,03 -0,27 -8,84 0,96 -23,13 0,95 -10,48 0,36 -5,42 0,63 -17,28 0,25 -6,67 0,85 0,20 1,80 -2,90 -0,29 0,07 0,80 0,36 0,90 -0,81 0,49 0,30 0,63 -0,38 -0,77 0,12 -1,15 -0,47 0,01 -0,07 -0,02 -0,00 -1,70 -0,03 -0,25 -0,57 -0,22 -1,60 -1,05 -0,71 0,05 0,50 0,16 -15,04 0,81 0,62 -0,02 3,54 1,07 32,12 0,08 4,39 -0,33 9,00 0,52 28,72 -0,08 10,93 -0,20 -8,72 -1,35 -22,22 -1,22 -10,30 -0,32 -1,38 1,62 -7,18 0,64 -1,66 -0,05 0,90 2,13 -1,14 0,68 0,97 0,58 -0,35 0,21 -2,43 -0,67 -0,71 1,34 -0,38 -0,16 -1,49 -0,51 -0,62 0,73 -0,66 -1,11 -0,38 -0,68 -0,86 0,26 0,05 0,03 0,40 -1,72 0,13 -0,30 -0,02 -0,05 0,29 -0,92 0,05 -0,35 -0,74 -0,53 -1,56 0,31 -0,87 -0,15 0,62 0,24 1,83 0,84 0,78 -0,13 3,63 0,23 12,82 0,48 4,50 -0,32 14,07 0,45 45,87 -0,48 17,07 -0,26 AFILIACI�N A LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL. VARIACI�N MENSUAL SEG�N R�GIMEN Y PORCENTAJE DE VARIACI�N TOTAL R. General S.E. Agrario S.E. Hogar Total R. General Aut�nomos 37.852 FEBRERO 249.487 108.834 100.492 2.411 211.737 37.750 ENERO 258.486 108.670 109.578 2.387 220.634 ABSOLUTO A�O 2014 dic-13 251.470 110.037 101.009 2.415 213.461 38.010 ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO 38.511 JUNIO 216.321 113.574 61.547 2.445 177.566 38.755 MAYO 215.553 112.557 62.052 2.433 177.041 37.885 ABRIL 215.122 110.572 63.903 2.440 176.915 38.207 MARZO 227.442 109.876 77.248 2.434 189.557 38.685 OCTUBRE 215.171 112.610 51.516 2.370 176.495 38.676 SEPTIEMBRE 214.100 112.431 60.633 2.351 175.415 38.759 AGOSTO 215.338 112.679 61.620 2.376 176.675 38.664 JULIO 215.495 112.697 61.622 2.417 176.736 183.339 38.347 FEBRERO 218.618 114.690 63.245 2.356 180.291 38.327 A�O 2015 ENERO 221.686 112.858 68.140 2.341 38.549 DICIEMBRE 242.853 114.402 87.610 2.370 204.382 38.471 NOVIEMBRE 222.797 113.814 68.062 2.372 184.248 39.353 JUNIO 217.533 115.878 59.872 2.328 178.078 39.455 MAYO 218.978 117.181 60.100 2.344 179.625 38.549 ABRIL 219.805 117.374 61.007 2.356 180.738 39.067 MARZO 220.580 117.131 62.527 2.372 182.031 39.139 OCTUBRE 217.319 115.505 60.431 2.293 178.230 39.089 SEPTIEMBRE 215.989 115.232 59.344 2.274 176.850 39.337 AGOSTO 217.603 115.851 60.287 2.267 178.405 39.198 JULIO 217.644 115.908 60.110 2.288 178.307 38.964 DICIEMBRE 256.901 116.292 99.455 2.293 218.039 38.861 NOVIEMBRE 225.216 115.770 68.179 2.304 186.252 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 16
  17. 17. JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % ENERO -0,76 4,22 -7,01 -5,55 -1,21 1,75 FEBRERO -9,54 0,34 -25,81 0,31 -11,31 0,07 MARZO -2,16 0,57 -8,31 0,35 -2,74 0,63 ABRIL 0,00 1,42 -2,97 0,22 -0,14 0,65 MAYO 0,24 1,24 -1,80 -0,52 0,18 0,52 JUNIO 0,32 0,76 -0,67 -0,61 0,27 0,60 JULIO 0,31 0,59 0,07 -1,80 0,39 -0,03 AGOSTO -0,05 -0,18 0,28 -0,67 -0,03 -0,14 SEPTIEMBRE -0,60 -0,39 -1,35 -0,72 -0,71 -0,09 OCTUBRE 0,49 0,94 0,05 1,23 0,65 -0,21 NOVIEMBRE 0,15 -5,85 13,63 6,37 0,68 -2,29 DICIEMBRE 16,23 6,38 41,52 -5,02 19,21 1,95 1,28 -1,02 4,93 -1,82 1,58 -0,41 -8,52 0,78 -23,13 0,72 -10,05 0,20 -4,87 1,56 -17,75 -0,04 -5,93 0,56 -0,25 1,43 -4,27 0,13 -0,51 0,99 0,51 1,64 -1,96 0,22 0,45 0,81 -0,04 0,11 -0,63 -0,40 -0,13 0,41 -0,08 0,10 -0,29 -1,66 -0,04 -0,27 -0,42 -0,65 0,05 -0,23 -0,43 -0,36 -0,88 -0,65 -1,88 -0,41 -1,04 -0,12 1,21 1,37 1,72 0,37 1,47 0,01 1,44 0,31 5,01 1,05 1,80 -0,24 11,69 -0,02 43,80 -0,77 14,22 -0,46 AFILIACI�N A LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL. VARIACI�N MENSUAL SEG�N R�GIMEN Y PORCENTAJE DE VARIACI�N TOTAL R. General S.E. Agrario S.E. Hogar Total R. General Aut�nomos 38.675 FEBRERO 225.743 115.066 69.687 2.288 187.041 38.702 ENERO 249.563 114.676 93.932 2.281 210.888 ABSOLUTO A�O 2016 dic-13 251.470 110.037 101.009 2.415 213.461 38.010 ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO 39.404 JUNIO 222.120 119.727 60.478 2.275 182.481 39.639 MAYO 221.401 118.820 60.888 2.289 181.997 38.945 ABRIL 220.869 117.364 62.004 2.301 181.670 39.199 MARZO 220.864 115.724 63.899 2.296 181.919 39.535 OCTUBRE 222.460 120.880 59.900 2.230 183.009 39.451 SEPTIEMBRE 221.366 119.757 59.871 2.203 181.830 39.629 AGOSTO 222.700 120.221 60.688 2.219 183.128 39.572 JULIO 222.815 120.432 60.520 2.234 183.186 223.114 39.139 FEBRERO 239.906 120.767 77.694 2.228 200.689 39.217 A�O 2017 ENERO 262.253 119.836 101.066 2.212 38.549 DICIEMBRE 258.949 121.075 96.319 2.253 219.647 39.302 NOVIEMBRE 222.797 113.814 68.062 2.372 184.248 40.147 JUNIO 228.726 126.596 59.594 2.226 188.416 40.311 MAYO 228.810 126.456 59.973 2.235 188.663 39.435 ABRIL 227.643 124.413 61.174 2.230 187.818 39.825 MARZO 228.220 122.654 63.903 2.227 188.784 40.012 OCTUBRE 228.327 126.794 59.333 2.183 188.309 40.017 SEPTIEMBRE 225.599 125.084 58.329 2.175 185.588 40.204 AGOSTO 227.593 125.900 59.448 2.184 187.533 40.060 JULIO 228.551 126.728 59.419 2.189 188.347 39.920 DICIEMBRE 258.687 127.165 89.594 2.189 218.949 39.738 NOVIEMBRE 231.617 127.185 62.306 2.206 191.697 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 17
  18. 18. JUNIO 2019 % % % % % % ENERO 3,98 14,16 -6,88 -9,81 3,93 4,27 FEBRERO -7,83 0,37 -22,57 0,69 -9,36 0,70 MARZO -4,85 0,01 -16,61 -0,05 -6,01 0,98 ABRIL 0,26 1,21 -2,04 -0,09 0,15 0,73 MAYO 0,47 1,91 -2,82 -0,05 0,40 0,81 JUNIO -0,09 0,23 -1,22 -0,32 -0,22 0,48 JULIO -0,05 -0,06 0,10 -1,05 -0,02 -0,20 AGOSTO -0,31 -0,70 0,47 -0,88 -0,35 -0,12 SEPTIEMBRE -0,51 -0,62 -0,57 -1,21 -0,61 -0,04 OCTUBRE 0,08 0,37 -0,38 0,52 0,15 -0,21 NOVIEMBRE 1,35 -0,30 6,28 0,05 1,69 -0,26 DICIEMBRE 15,26 0,47 57,76 -0,66 18,57 -0,27 ENERO 0,92 -0,92 4,08 -0,24 1,19 -0,62 FEBRERO -8,15 0,52 -22,95 -0,33 -9,64 0,29 MARZO -5,84 1,16 -21,19 0,57 -7,09 0,55 ABRIL -0,61 1,12 -5,17 -0,05 -0,86 0,60 MAYO 0,55 1,81 -2,38 -0,43 0,53 0,62 JUNIO 0,10 0,51 -1,07 -0,81 0,04 0,42 JULIO -1,22 -3,32 3,54 3,55 -1,27 -0,95 AGOSTO -0,31 -0,70 0,47 -0,88 -0,35 -0,12 SEPTIEMBRE -0,51 -0,62 -0,57 -1,21 -0,61 -0,04 OCTUBRE 0,08 0,37 -0,38 0,52 0,15 -0,21 NOVIEMBRE 1,35 -0,30 6,28 0,05 1,69 -0,26 DICIEMBRE 15,26 0,47 57,76 -0,66 18,57 -0,27 AFILIACI�N A LA SEGURIDAD SOCIAL. VARIACI�N MENSUAL SEG�N R�GIMEN Y PORCENTAJE DE VARIACI�N TOTAL R. General S.E. Agrario S.E. Hogar Total R. General Aut�nomos 39.634 FEBRERO 241.010 126.082 72.824 2.193 201.099 39.911 ENERO 261.491 125.622 94.057 2.178 221.857 ABSOLUTO A�O 2018 dic-13 251.470 110.037 101.009 2.415 213.461 38.010 ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO ABSOLUTO 40.926 JUNIO 230.766 130.357 57.106 2.182 189.644 41.122 MAYO 230.982 130.054 57.813 2.189 190.056 40.303 ABRIL 229.900 127.621 59.490 2.190 189.302 40.599 MARZO 229.315 126.093 60.726 2.192 189.012 40.971 OCTUBRE 228.938 129.042 56.887 2.125 188.054 40.884 SEPTIEMBRE 228.750 128.560 57.105 2.114 187.780 41.038 AGOSTO 229.922 129.363 57.431 2.140 188.934 40.988 JULIO 230.640 130.280 57.162 2.159 189.602 ENERO 269.868 128.070 99.274 2.107 229.451 40.417 A�O 2019 40.779 DICIEMBRE 267.415 129.254 95.381 2.112 226.747 40.668 NOVIEMBRE 232.019 128.653 60.460 2.126 191.240 41.004 MAYO 233.238 134.074 55.804 2.102 191.980 41.258 ABRIL 231.973 131.694 57.164 2.111 190.969 40.536 MARZO 233.390 130.241 60.280 2.112 192.633 40.758 FEBRERO 247.865 128.742 76.487 2.100 207.329 40988,00 SEPTIEMBRE 228.750 128560,00 57105,00 2114,00 187780,00 40971,00 AGOSTO 229.922 129363,00 57431,00 2140,00 188934,00 41.430 JULIO 230.640 130280,00 57162,00 2159,00 189602,00 41038,00 JUNIO 233.480 134.759 55.206 2.085 192.050 40668,00DICIEMBRE 267415,00 129254,00 95381,00 2112,00 226747,00 40884,00 NOVIEMBRE 232.019 128653,00 60460,00 2126,00 191240,00 40779,00 OCTUBRE 228.938 129042,00 56887,00 2125,00 188054,00 Uni�n General de Trabajadores de Ja�n Secretar�a General 18

