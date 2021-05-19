Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 19, 2021

Datos covid por municipio

Datos a 19 de mayo

  1. 1. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Jaén 631.381 47.859 1.333 211,12 584 48.408 44.272 979 Jaén Sur 90.904 6.234 166 182,61 89 6.284 5.755 136 Alcalá la Real 21.709 1.785 25 115,16 5 1.792 1.634 53 Alcaudete 10.483 585 5 47,70 1 588 557 12 Castillo de Locubín 4.049 392 8 197,58 3 396 358 12 Frailes 1.585 177 1 63,09 0 177 170 2 Fuensanta de Martos 3.038 170 25 822,91 20 171 133 3 Higuera de Calatrava 614 26 0 0,00 0 26 25 0 Lopera 3.652 226 2 54,76 2 228 213 3 Martos 24.343 1.456 55 225,94 45 1.470 1.357 20 Porcuna 6.156 350 2 32,49 2 356 328 14 Santiago de Calatrava 675 12 1 148,15 0 12 10 0 Torredonjimeno 13.632 1.024 42 308,10 11 1.036 942 15 Villardompardo 968 31 0 0,00 0 32 28 2 Jaén (distrito) 196.573 15.761 423 215,19 200 16.002 14.667 347 Albanchez de Mágina 1.011 22 2 197,82 2 23 19 1 Bélmez de la Moraleda 1.569 97 7 446,14 5 97 82 2 Cabra del Santo Cristo 1.782 108 0 0,00 0 109 103 3 Cambil 2.683 181 4 149,09 0 182 164 9 Campillo de Arenas 1.751 211 7 399,77 5 211 172 1 Cárcheles 1.332 34 0 0,00 0 36 31 2 Cazalilla 803 107 0 0,00 0 108 99 7 Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Página 1
  2. 2. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Espeluy 620 31 4 645,16 1 31 27 0 Fuerte del Rey 1.355 157 14 1.033,21 5 160 129 13 Guardia de Jaén (La) 4.983 390 7 140,48 3 396 367 13 Huelma 5.744 433 8 139,28 0 437 409 13 Jaén (capital) 112.757 8.639 192 170,28 93 8.803 8.113 183 Jamilena 3.271 276 3 91,72 1 278 262 5 Jimena 1.269 112 0 0,00 0 114 109 2 Mancha Real 11.328 799 9 79,45 4 807 755 10 Mengíbar 9.997 749 38 380,11 19 758 682 13 Noalejo 1.932 170 2 103,52 1 171 159 4 Pegalajar 2.875 239 1 34,78 0 239 229 3 Torredelcampo 14.142 1.890 94 664,69 39 1.908 1.705 35 Torres 1.372 70 0 0,00 0 70 69 1 Valdepeñas de Jaén 3.679 240 9 244,63 9 241 216 5 Villares (Los) 6.020 575 6 99,67 6 581 553 15 Villatorres 4.298 231 16 372,27 7 242 213 7 Jaén Norte 182.146 13.293 427 234,43 168 13.456 12.138 294 Aldeaquemada 476 31 0 0,00 0 31 31 0 Andújar 36.615 2.023 95 259,46 38 2.035 1.801 45 Arjona 5.515 300 29 525,84 12 314 250 9 Arjonilla 3.571 127 7 196,02 7 146 132 6 Arquillos 1.722 146 0 0,00 0 146 133 4 Página 2
  3. 3. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Bailén 17.548 1.347 103 586,96 55 1.367 1.162 23 Baños de la Encina 2.576 197 3 116,46 2 198 191 1 Carboneros 591 18 1 169,20 0 18 16 0 Carolina (La) 15.160 769 17 112,14 5 773 698 22 Castellar 3.292 465 15 455,65 2 465 419 6 Chiclana de Segura 955 33 0 0,00 0 34 33 0 Escañuela 944 39 1 105,93 0 40 39 0 Guarromán 2.739 262 11 401,61 2 263 228 1 Jabalquinto 2.017 136 0 0,00 0 136 130 2 Lahiguera 1.686 139 0 0,00 0 141 140 0 Linares 57.353 5.411 101 176,10 36 5.487 5.006 143 Marmolejo 6.763 307 7 103,50 0 308 291 7 Montizón 1.689 48 3 177,62 1 50 46 1 Navas de San Juan 4.528 354 12 265,02 0 354 319 3 Santa Elena 890 30 0 0,00 0 30 28 1 Santisteban del Puerto 4.463 311 6 134,44 0 312 289 6 Sorihuela del Guadalimar 1.098 49 1 91,07 0 49 44 2 Torreblascopedro 2.508 247 1 39,87 0 249 236 3 Vilches 4.409 324 10 226,81 8 325 302 4 Villanueva de la Reina 3.038 180 4 131,67 0 185 174 5 Jaén Nordeste 161.758 12.543 317 195,97 127 12.638 11.686 201 Página 3
  4. 4. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Arroyo del Ojanco 2.287 269 0 0,00 0 271 257 3 Beas de Segura 5.100 517 3 58,82 0 518 504 1 Bedmar y Garcíez 2.633 204 0 0,00 0 205 196 2 Begíjar 3.009 244 15 498,50 8 244 221 1 Benatae 445 28 0 0,00 0 28 28 0 Canena 1.814 111 0 0,00 0 111 102 2 Cazorla 7.352 465 5 68,01 2 469 445 9 Chilluévar 1.410 89 0 0,00 0 91 88 2 Génave 590 26 0 0,00 0 26 25 0 Hinojares 373 18 0 0,00 0 18 14 1 Hornos 594 50 0 0,00 0 50 50 0 Huesa 2.490 229 0 0,00 0 229 225 3 Ibros 2.827 175 1 35,37 0 175 172 2 Baeza 15.791 1.302 20 126,65 11 1.311 1.250 21 Iruela (La) 1.879 131 1 53,22 0 132 127 3 Iznatoraf 942 62 0 0,00 0 63 62 1 Jódar 11.634 1.272 79 679,04 12 1.273 1.099 12 Larva 474 39 0 0,00 0 39 38 1 Lupión 820 39 0 0,00 0 39 37 2 Orcera 1.791 243 0 0,00 0 244 224 5 Peal de Becerro 5.240 195 3 57,25 3 196 183 9 Pozo Alcón 4.731 480 16 338,19 13 481 438 7 Página 4
  5. 5. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Puente de Génave 2.159 129 2 92,64 1 130 125 1 Puerta de Segura (La) 2.234 166 4 179,05 1 167 153 5 Quesada 5.196 380 2 38,49 0 380 371 8 Rus 3.531 170 4 113,28 0 172 159 4 Sabiote 3.886 279 21 540,40 17 281 236 5 Santiago-Pontones 2.911 259 0 0,00 0 260 247 6 Santo Tomé 2.129 172 1 46,97 0 186 146 10 Segura de la Sierra 1.803 215 7 388,24 2 215 202 4 Siles 2.220 109 0 0,00 0 109 106 3 Torreperogil 7.222 589 15 207,70 9 595 556 14 Torres de Albánchez 770 29 4 519,48 1 29 25 0 Úbeda 34.329 2.191 95 276,73 41 2.227 1.992 30 Villacarrillo 10.673 947 9 84,32 1 954 893 16 Villanueva del Arzobispo 8.078 693 10 123,79 5 693 665 8 Villarrodrigo 391 27 0 0,00 0 27 25 0 Municipio de Jaén sin especificar 28 0 - 0 28 26 1 Página 5

