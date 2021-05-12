Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 12, 2021

Datos covid por municipio

Datos a 12 de mayo

Datos covid por municipio

  1. 1. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Jaén 631.381 47.184 1.338 211,92 642 47.734 42.873 971 Jaén Sur 90.904 6.140 171 188,11 69 6.191 5.539 135 Alcalá la Real 21.709 1.779 61 280,99 18 1.786 1.525 52 Alcaudete 10.483 585 13 124,00 4 588 549 12 Castillo de Locubín 4.049 389 15 370,46 4 393 344 12 Frailes 1.585 177 4 252,37 1 177 163 2 Fuensanta de Martos 3.038 149 11 362,08 4 150 130 3 Higuera de Calatrava 614 26 1 162,87 0 26 23 0 Lopera 3.652 224 0 0,00 0 226 209 3 Martos 24.343 1.408 13 53,40 7 1.422 1.320 20 Porcuna 6.156 348 1 16,24 0 354 314 14 Santiago de Calatrava 675 12 1 148,15 1 13 8 0 Torredonjimeno 13.632 1.012 51 374,12 30 1.024 926 15 Villardompardo 968 31 0 0,00 0 32 28 2 Jaén (distrito) 196.573 15.537 375 190,77 194 15.778 14.287 347 Albanchez de Mágina 1.011 20 0 0,00 0 21 19 1 Bélmez de la Moraleda 1.569 92 4 254,94 2 92 79 2 Cabra del Santo Cristo 1.782 108 1 56,12 0 109 102 3 Cambil 2.683 181 4 149,09 4 182 159 9 Campillo de Arenas 1.751 206 14 799,54 2 206 158 1 Cárcheles 1.332 34 0 0,00 0 36 30 2 Cazalilla 803 107 0 0,00 0 108 98 7 Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Página 1
  2. 2. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Espeluy 620 30 3 483,87 3 30 27 0 Fuerte del Rey 1.355 150 8 590,41 7 153 123 13 Guardia de Jaén (La) 4.983 387 4 80,27 4 393 363 13 Huelma 5.744 433 11 191,50 8 437 404 13 Jaén (capital) 112.757 8.535 186 164,96 86 8.699 7.893 183 Jamilena 3.271 275 5 152,86 2 277 259 5 Jimena 1.269 112 0 0,00 0 114 108 2 Mancha Real 11.328 795 22 194,21 5 803 746 10 Mengíbar 9.997 729 32 320,10 18 738 675 13 Noalejo 1.932 169 1 51,76 1 170 148 4 Pegalajar 2.875 239 2 69,57 1 239 218 3 Torredelcampo 14.142 1.838 63 445,48 42 1.856 1.654 35 Torres 1.372 70 0 0,00 0 70 69 1 Valdepeñas de Jaén 3.679 234 2 54,36 0 235 202 5 Villares (Los) 6.020 569 2 33,22 0 575 544 15 Villatorres 4.298 224 11 255,93 9 235 209 7 Jaén Norte 182.146 13.095 445 244,31 224 13.258 11.678 291 Aldeaquemada 476 31 0 0,00 0 31 31 0 Andújar 36.615 1.979 83 226,68 51 1.991 1.767 45 Arjona 5.515 287 28 507,71 16 301 239 9 Arjonilla 3.571 120 0 0,00 0 139 129 6 Arquillos 1.722 146 4 232,29 0 146 126 4 Página 2
  3. 3. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Bailén 17.548 1.279 78 444,50 34 1.299 1.126 23 Baños de la Encina 2.576 195 3 116,46 1 196 186 0 Carboneros 591 18 1 169,20 1 18 16 0 Carolina (La) 15.160 763 35 230,87 11 767 681 22 Castellar 3.292 463 29 880,92 13 463 405 5 Chiclana de Segura 955 33 0 0,00 0 34 32 0 Escañuela 944 39 1 105,93 1 40 39 0 Guarromán 2.739 259 18 657,17 8 260 218 1 Jabalquinto 2.017 136 0 0,00 0 136 127 2 Lahiguera 1.686 139 1 59,31 0 141 137 0 Linares 57.353 5.374 117 204,00 60 5.450 4.745 142 Marmolejo 6.763 304 4 59,15 4 305 287 7 Montizón 1.689 47 2 118,41 2 49 46 1 Navas de San Juan 4.528 354 26 574,20 12 354 299 3 Santa Elena 890 30 0 0,00 0 30 27 1 Santisteban del Puerto 4.463 310 8 179,25 5 311 281 6 Sorihuela del Guadalimar 1.098 49 1 91,07 1 49 44 2 Torreblascopedro 2.508 247 2 79,74 1 249 218 3 Vilches 4.409 316 3 68,00 2 317 299 4 Villanueva de la Reina 3.038 177 1 32,92 1 182 173 5 Jaén Nordeste 161.758 12.384 346 213,90 155 12.479 11.345 197 Página 3
  4. 4. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Arroyo del Ojanco 2.287 269 7 306,08 0 271 242 3 Beas de Segura 5.100 517 6 117,65 3 518 472 1 Bedmar y Garcíez 2.633 204 0 0,00 0 205 193 2 Begíjar 3.009 233 6 199,40 4 233 215 1 Benatae 445 28 0 0,00 0 28 28 0 Canena 1.814 111 1 55,13 0 111 101 2 Cazorla 7.352 463 8 108,81 3 467 439 9 Chilluévar 1.410 89 0 0,00 0 91 87 2 Génave 590 26 0 0,00 0 26 24 0 Hinojares 373 18 0 0,00 0 18 13 1 Hornos 594 50 0 0,00 0 50 50 0 Huesa 2.490 229 1 40,16 0 229 224 3 Ibros 2.827 174 0 0,00 0 174 166 2 Baeza 15.791 1.289 15 94,99 7 1.298 1.217 20 Iruela (La) 1.879 130 1 53,22 0 131 127 3 Iznatoraf 942 62 0 0,00 0 63 61 1 Jódar 11.634 1.258 111 954,10 64 1.259 1.046 12 Larva 474 39 0 0,00 0 39 37 1 Lupión 820 39 0 0,00 0 39 36 2 Orcera 1.791 243 15 837,52 0 244 217 5 Peal de Becerro 5.240 192 0 0,00 0 193 182 9 Pozo Alcón 4.731 467 10 211,37 3 468 434 6 Página 4
  5. 5. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Puente de Génave 2.159 128 2 92,64 1 129 121 1 Puerta de Segura (La) 2.234 165 6 268,58 3 166 145 5 Quesada 5.196 380 2 38,49 2 380 367 8 Rus 3.531 166 2 56,64 1 168 156 4 Sabiote 3.886 261 13 334,53 3 263 210 4 Santiago-Pontones 2.911 260 0 0,00 0 261 231 6 Santo Tomé 2.129 172 15 704,56 1 186 138 10 Segura de la Sierra 1.803 213 7 388,24 5 213 201 4 Siles 2.220 109 0 0,00 0 109 106 3 Torreperogil 7.222 576 4 55,39 2 582 541 14 Torres de Albánchez 770 26 1 129,87 1 26 24 0 Úbeda 34.329 2.140 81 235,95 42 2.176 1.942 29 Villacarrillo 10.673 945 24 224,87 7 952 873 16 Villanueva del Arzobispo 8.078 686 7 86,66 3 686 654 8 Villarrodrigo 391 27 1 255,75 0 27 25 0 Municipio de Jaén sin especificar 28 1 - 0 28 24 1 Página 5

