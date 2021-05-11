Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health & Medicine
May. 11, 2021

Datos covid por municipio

Datos a 11 de mayo

Datos covid por municipio

  1. 1. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Jaén 631.381 47.073 1.383 219,04 629 47.623 42.589 971 Jaén Sur 90.904 6.120 179 196,91 59 6.171 5.521 135 Alcalá la Real 21.709 1.771 70 322,45 14 1.778 1.517 52 Alcaudete 10.483 583 11 104,93 4 586 546 12 Castillo de Locubín 4.049 389 17 419,86 4 393 341 12 Frailes 1.585 177 6 378,55 1 177 162 2 Fuensanta de Martos 3.038 148 10 329,16 4 149 129 3 Higuera de Calatrava 614 26 1 162,87 0 26 23 0 Lopera 3.652 224 0 0,00 0 226 208 3 Martos 24.343 1.408 17 69,84 8 1.422 1.320 20 Porcuna 6.156 348 1 16,24 0 354 314 14 Santiago de Calatrava 675 11 0 0,00 0 12 8 0 Torredonjimeno 13.632 1.004 46 337,44 24 1.016 925 15 Villardompardo 968 31 0 0,00 0 32 28 2 Jaén (distrito) 196.573 15.507 380 193,31 186 15.748 14.229 347 Albanchez de Mágina 1.011 20 0 0,00 0 21 19 1 Bélmez de la Moraleda 1.569 92 4 254,94 2 92 79 2 Cabra del Santo Cristo 1.782 108 1 56,12 0 109 102 3 Cambil 2.683 180 3 111,82 3 181 159 9 Campillo de Arenas 1.751 205 19 1.085,09 1 205 156 1 Cárcheles 1.332 34 0 0,00 0 36 30 2 Cazalilla 803 107 0 0,00 0 108 98 6 Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Página 1
  2. 2. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Espeluy 620 30 3 483,87 3 30 27 0 Fuerte del Rey 1.355 147 7 516,61 5 150 121 13 Guardia de Jaén (La) 4.983 386 3 60,20 3 392 358 13 Huelma 5.744 433 14 243,73 8 437 404 13 Jaén (capital) 112.757 8.522 192 170,28 88 8.686 7.862 184 Jamilena 3.271 275 5 152,86 2 277 259 5 Jimena 1.269 112 0 0,00 0 114 108 2 Mancha Real 11.328 794 21 185,38 5 802 744 10 Mengíbar 9.997 726 30 300,09 18 735 675 13 Noalejo 1.932 169 1 51,76 1 170 147 4 Pegalajar 2.875 239 2 69,57 1 239 212 3 Torredelcampo 14.142 1.831 60 424,27 36 1.849 1.652 35 Torres 1.372 70 0 0,00 0 70 66 1 Valdepeñas de Jaén 3.679 234 2 54,36 1 235 198 5 Villares (Los) 6.020 569 2 33,22 0 575 544 15 Villatorres 4.298 224 11 255,93 9 235 209 7 Jaén Norte 182.146 13.069 454 249,25 246 13.232 11.525 291 Aldeaquemada 476 31 0 0,00 0 31 31 0 Andújar 36.615 1.969 76 207,57 55 1.981 1.759 45 Arjona 5.515 285 27 489,57 17 299 237 9 Arjonilla 3.571 120 0 0,00 0 139 129 6 Arquillos 1.722 146 4 232,29 0 146 124 4 Página 2
  3. 3. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Bailén 17.548 1.276 78 444,50 40 1.296 1.116 23 Baños de la Encina 2.576 195 3 116,46 2 196 186 0 Carboneros 591 18 1 169,20 1 18 15 0 Carolina (La) 15.160 760 37 244,06 16 764 679 22 Castellar 3.292 462 28 850,55 12 462 405 5 Chiclana de Segura 955 33 0 0,00 0 34 32 0 Escañuela 944 39 1 105,93 1 40 39 0 Guarromán 2.739 259 18 657,17 11 260 217 1 Jabalquinto 2.017 136 0 0,00 0 136 127 2 Lahiguera 1.686 139 1 59,31 0 141 137 0 Linares 57.353 5.369 134 233,64 64 5.445 4.660 142 Marmolejo 6.763 302 2 29,57 2 303 287 7 Montizón 1.689 47 2 118,41 2 49 46 1 Navas de San Juan 4.528 354 26 574,20 13 354 271 3 Santa Elena 890 30 0 0,00 0 30 27 1 Santisteban del Puerto 4.463 310 8 179,25 5 311 280 6 Sorihuela del Guadalimar 1.098 49 1 91,07 1 49 42 2 Torreblascopedro 2.508 247 3 119,62 1 249 208 3 Vilches 4.409 316 3 68,04 2 317 298 4 Villanueva de la Reina 3.038 177 1 32,92 1 182 173 5 Jaén Nordeste 161.758 12.349 369 228,12 138 12.444 11.290 197 Página 3
  4. 4. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Arroyo del Ojanco 2.287 269 8 349,80 0 271 239 3 Beas de Segura 5.100 516 5 98,04 2 517 467 1 Bedmar y Garcíez 2.633 204 0 0,00 0 205 193 2 Begíjar 3.009 231 4 132,93 2 231 215 1 Benatae 445 28 0 0,00 0 28 28 0 Canena 1.814 111 1 55,13 1 111 101 2 Cazorla 7.352 463 10 136,02 3 467 438 9 Chilluévar 1.410 89 1 70,92 0 91 87 2 Génave 590 26 0 0,00 0 26 24 0 Hinojares 373 18 0 0,00 0 18 13 1 Hornos 594 50 0 0,00 0 50 50 0 Huesa 2.490 229 2 80,32 0 229 223 3 Ibros 2.827 174 0 0,00 0 174 166 2 Baeza 15.791 1.288 14 88,66 6 1.297 1.216 20 Iruela (La) 1.879 130 1 53,22 0 131 127 3 Iznatoraf 942 62 0 0,00 0 63 61 1 Jódar 11.634 1.250 122 1.048,65 57 1.251 1.039 12 Larva 474 39 0 0,00 0 39 37 1 Lupión 820 39 0 0,00 0 39 36 2 Orcera 1.791 243 15 837,52 0 244 216 5 Peal de Becerro 5.240 192 0 0,00 0 193 182 9 Pozo Alcón 4.731 467 13 274,78 3 468 434 6 Página 4
  5. 5. Lugar de residencia Población Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 días Tasa PDIA 14 días Confirmados PDIA 7 días Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Jaén por distrito sanitario y municipio Informe COVID-19 en Jaén Puente de Génave 2.159 128 2 92,64 2 129 119 1 Puerta de Segura (La) 2.234 165 7 313,34 3 166 143 5 Quesada 5.196 379 1 19,25 1 379 366 8 Rus 3.531 166 3 84,96 1 168 156 4 Sabiote 3.886 259 16 411,73 4 261 208 4 Santiago-Pontones 2.911 260 0 0,00 0 261 217 6 Santo Tomé 2.129 172 18 845,47 3 186 138 10 Segura de la Sierra 1.803 213 7 388,24 5 213 201 4 Siles 2.220 109 0 0,00 0 109 106 3 Torreperogil 7.222 575 3 41,54 1 581 539 14 Torres de Albánchez 770 26 1 129,87 1 26 24 0 Úbeda 34.329 2.125 77 224,30 36 2.161 1.934 29 Villacarrillo 10.673 942 27 252,97 4 949 868 16 Villanueva del Arzobispo 8.078 685 9 111,41 3 685 654 8 Villarrodrigo 391 27 2 511,51 0 27 25 0 Municipio de Jaén sin especificar 28 1 - 0 28 24 1 Página 5

