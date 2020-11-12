Datos covid por municipio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Ja�n por distrito sanitario y municipio Puede most...
Lopera 3665 103 20 545,702592087312 4 10 104 49 0 Martos 24215 603 174 718,562874251497 80 627 130 10 Porcuna 6235 135 38 ...
87 Espeluy 619 10 2 323,101777059773 84 0 10 2 0 Fuerte del Rey 1357 47 9 663,227708179808 4 1 50 22 2 Guardia de Ja�n (La...
Valdepe�as de Ja�n 3714 61 13 350,026925148088 3 5 62 19 2 Villares (Los) 6014 227 65 1080,81143997339 54 29 235 155 1 Vil...
9 Chiclana de Segura 965 8 0 0 0 8 1 0 Esca�uela 950 27 0 0 0 27 8 0 Guarrom�n 2724 64 15 550,660792951541 8 6 65 15 1 Jab...
Vilches 4436 175 32 721,370604147881 13 176 55 1 Villanueva de la Reina 3081 138 14 454,397922752353 1 4 143 95 4 Ja�n Nor...
78 Huesa 2489 107 30 1205,30333467255 92 19 107 9 0 Ibros 2832 71 34 1200,56497175141 25 7 73 7 1 Baeza 15841 495 148 934,...
(La) 44 Quesada 5209 127 18 345,555768861585 7 11 127 5 2 Rus 3547 70 13 366,506907245559 6 5 71 21 2 Sabiote 3918 58 35 8...
57 Municipio de Ja�n sin especificar 17 7 - 7 17 3 0 Notas: Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 9 Informe COVID-19 en And...
  1. 1. Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Ja�n por distrito sanitario y municipio Puede mostrar los c�digos territoriales y generar mapas pulsando el icono que le interese. Periodicidad: Esta tabla se actualiza diariamente con los datos notificados al Ministerio de Sanidad [A�o=2020] Lugar de residencia Poblaci�n Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 d�as Tasa PDIA 14 d�as Confirmados PDIA 7 d�as Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Ja�n 633564 18233 5130 809,705096880504 6 2417 18885 6054 394 Ja�n Sur 90904 2600 780 858,048050690838 6 389 2663 875 48 Alcal� la Real 21605 690 256 1184,91090025457 06 140 698 272 16 Alcaudete 10498 252 112 1066,86987997713 85 56 255 66 4 Castillo de Locub�n 4058 122 62 1527,84622966978 8 42 126 40 3 Frailes 1575 88 4 253,968253968253 98 2 89 65 1 Fuensanta de Martos 3074 44 12 390,370852309694 2 6 45 6 0 Higuera de Calatrava 619 5 2 323,101777059773 84 1 5 2 0 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 1 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  2. 2. Lopera 3665 103 20 545,702592087312 4 10 104 49 0 Martos 24215 603 174 718,562874251497 80 627 130 10 Porcuna 6235 135 38 609,462710505212 5 23 142 72 4 Santiago de Calatrava 699 2 1 143,061516452074 4 0 2 0 0 Torredonjimeno 13696 544 98 715,537383177570 1 29 557 164 9 Villardompardo 965 12 1 103,626943005181 35 0 13 9 1 Ja�n (distrito) 197150 6247 1793 909,459802181080 4 825 6525 2202 138 Albanchez de M�gina 1024 8 5 488,28125 3 9 2 0 B�lmez de la Moraleda 1567 37 10 638,162093171665 6 2 38 33 0 Cabra del Santo Cristo 1779 26 13 730,747611017425 5 11 26 12 1 Cambil 2703 62 12 443,951165371809 1 4 62 28 4 Campillo de Arenas 1760 60 23 1306,81818181818 18 6 61 20 0 C�rcheles 1363 21 4 293,470286133529 3 23 7 2 Cazalilla 824 11 1 121,359223300970 1 12 3 0 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 2 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  3. 3. 87 Espeluy 619 10 2 323,101777059773 84 0 10 2 0 Fuerte del Rey 1357 47 9 663,227708179808 4 1 50 22 2 Guardia de Ja�n (La) 5011 215 60 1197,36579525044 9 21 224 90 2 Huelma 5776 174 70 1211,91135734072 03 26 179 73 2 Ja�n (capital) 112999 3743 1088 962,840379118399 3 506 3934 1259 95 Jamilena 3293 164 33 1002,12572122684 48 15 165 57 3 Jimena 1284 61 17 1323,98753894081 6 63 28 0 Mancha Real 11264 259 77 683,59375 47 266 71 2 Meng�bar 9941 372 72 724,273211950508 19 381 104 7 Noalejo 1970 49 9 456,852791878172 6 6 52 22 0 Pegalajar 2919 126 44 1507,36553614251 47 25 130 32 2 Torredelcampo 14247 379 122 856,320628904330 8 63 397 108 9 Torres 1406 31 25 1778,09388335704 12 15 31 5 0 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 3 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  4. 4. Valdepe�as de Ja�n 3714 61 13 350,026925148088 3 5 62 19 2 Villares (Los) 6014 227 65 1080,81143997339 54 29 235 155 1 Villatorres 4316 104 19 440,222428174235 4 11 115 50 4 Ja�n Norte 182943 5230 1149 628,064479100047 6 585 5400 2055 142 Aldeaquemada 481 6 1 207,900207900207 9 1 6 0 0 And�jar 36793 848 243 660,45171635909 114 862 227 14 Arjona 5542 144 9 162,396246842295 2 3 159 93 8 Arjonilla 3575 99 12 335,664335664335 7 3 117 55 4 Arquillos 1734 70 18 1038,06228373702 42 12 70 10 4 Bail�n 17667 383 132 747,155714043131 3 76 402 117 11 Ba�os de la Encina 2582 59 10 387,296669248644 43 2 59 15 0 Carboneros 615 Carolina (La) 15261 354 93 609,396500884607 8 48 358 80 15 Castellar 3314 106 37 1116,47555823777 9 106 15 0 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 4 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  5. 5. 9 Chiclana de Segura 965 8 0 0 0 8 1 0 Esca�uela 950 27 0 0 0 27 8 0 Guarrom�n 2724 64 15 550,660792951541 8 6 65 15 1 Jabalquinto 2039 73 28 1373,22216772927 91 17 73 33 1 Lahiguera 1710 86 38 2222,22222222222 2 33 90 35 0 Linares 57414 2177 350 609,607412826139 9 176 2259 1036 70 Marmolejo 6812 163 29 425,719318849089 86 15 165 105 4 Montiz�n 1725 13 4 231,884057971014 5 3 15 10 0 Navas de San Juan 4517 35 7 154,970112906796 54 4 35 5 2 Santa Elena 888 13 6 675,675675675675 6 3 13 0 1 Santisteban del Puerto 4472 109 34 760,286225402504 4 21 110 28 1 Sorihuela del Guadalimar 1100 16 8 727,272727272727 3 5 16 0 0 Torreblascopedro 2546 64 29 1139,04163393558 52 17 66 17 1 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 5 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  6. 6. Vilches 4436 175 32 721,370604147881 13 176 55 1 Villanueva de la Reina 3081 138 14 454,397922752353 1 4 143 95 4 Ja�n Nordeste 162567 4139 1401 861,798519994832 9 611 4280 919 66 Arroyo del Ojanco 2288 28 2 87,4125874125874 1 0 30 15 0 Beas de Segura 5130 83 17 331,384015594541 9 7 84 14 0 Bedmar y Garc�ez 2642 64 29 1097,65329295987 89 7 65 18 2 Beg�jar 3029 105 55 1815,78078573786 73 25 106 12 1 Benatae 448 16 11 2455,35714285714 27 8 16 0 0 Canena 1831 53 1 54,6149645002730 75 1 53 39 1 Cazorla 7441 155 41 551,001209514850 2 16 160 41 4 Chillu�var 1434 26 17 1185,49511854951 17 11 27 4 0 G�nave 611 15 0 0 0 15 0 0 Hinojares 401 7 4 997,506234413965 1 0 7 0 0 Hornos 601 13 1 166,389351081530 0 13 2 0 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 6 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  7. 7. 78 Huesa 2489 107 30 1205,30333467255 92 19 107 9 0 Ibros 2832 71 34 1200,56497175141 25 7 73 7 1 Baeza 15841 495 148 934,284451739157 9 59 508 90 8 Iruela (La) 1899 76 11 579,252238020010 5 4 78 35 2 Iznatoraf 960 26 21 2187,5 15 27 1 0 J�dar 11667 243 118 1011,39967429502 02 38 247 18 0 Larva 472 33 6 1271,18644067796 62 1 33 1 1 Lupi�n 842 10 3 356,294536817102 14 1 10 2 0 Orcera 1811 41 17 938,707896189950 2 6 42 7 0 Peal de Becerro 5266 95 35 664,641093809342 9 16 97 14 4 Pozo Alc�n 4673 180 72 1540,76610314573 08 32 181 26 0 Puente de G�nave 2159 21 5 231,588698471514 6 2 22 6 0 Puerta de Segura 2268 83 41 1807,76014109347 22 86 23 1 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 7 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  8. 8. (La) 44 Quesada 5209 127 18 345,555768861585 7 11 127 5 2 Rus 3547 70 13 366,506907245559 6 5 71 21 2 Sabiote 3918 58 35 893,312914752424 7 24 61 7 2 Santiago-Pontones 2956 110 34 1150,20297699594 04 18 110 26 5 Santo Tom� 2139 71 7 327,255726975222 05 5 86 48 5 Segura de la Sierra 1790 94 12 670,391061452514 8 95 32 2 Siles 2241 47 6 267,737617135207 5 4 47 32 1 Torreperogil 7276 184 101 1388,12534359538 2 42 189 34 4 Torres de Alb�nchez 787 3 2 254,129606099110 56 2 3 0 0 �beda 34345 715 225 655,117193186781 2 93 777 229 12 Villacarrillo 10726 345 124 1156,06936416184 98 54 354 72 4 Villanueva del Arzobispo 8193 266 104 1269,37629683876 48 47 270 28 2 Villarrodrigo 405 3 1 246,913580246913 1 3 1 0 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 8 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  9. 9. 57 Municipio de Ja�n sin especificar 17 7 - 7 17 3 0 Notas: Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 9 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a

