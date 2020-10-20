Datos covid por municipio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Ja�n por distrito sanitario y municipio Puede most...
Lopera 3665 60 10 272,851296043656 2 8 61 12 0 Martos 24215 271 123 507,949618005368 56 59 286 71 6 Porcuna 6235 86 9 144,...
Cazalilla 824 8 5 606,796116504854 4 3 9 3 0 Espeluy 619 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 Fuerte del Rey 1357 27 10 736,919675755342 7 8 30 1...
Valdepe�as de Ja�n 3714 43 5 134,625740441572 42 5 44 10 1 Villares (Los) 6014 116 11 182,906551380113 06 6 123 53 1 Villa...
Castellar 3314 39 23 694,025347012673 5 7 39 12 0 Chiclana de Segura 965 7 5 518,134715025906 8 1 7 1 0 Esca�uela 950 24 1...
85 Vilches 4436 80 23 518,485121731289 5 17 81 42 1 Villanueva de la Reina 3081 106 11 357,026939305420 34 8 111 68 4 Ja�n...
Hornos 601 4 3 499,168053244592 33 3 4 1 0 Huesa 2489 53 38 1526,71755725190 84 12 53 2 0 Ibros 2832 18 8 282,485875706214...
(La) 7 Quesada 5209 88 66 1267,03781915914 76 15 88 0 1 Rus 3547 45 20 563,856780377784 11 46 5 1 Sabiote 3918 10 5 127,61...
Municipio de Ja�n sin especificar 14 9 - 6 14 2 0 Notas: Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 9 Informe COVID-19 en Andalu...
  1. 1. Casos confirmados, curados y fallecidos por COVID-19 en la provincia de Ja�n por distrito sanitario y municipio Puede mostrar los c�digos territoriales y generar mapas pulsando el icono que le interese. Periodicidad: Esta tabla se actualiza diariamente con los datos notificados al Ministerio de Sanidad [A�o=2020] Lugar de residencia Poblaci�n Confirmados PDIA Confirmados PDIA 14 d�as Tasa PDIA 14 d�as Confirmados PDIA 7 d�as Total Confirmados Curados Fallecidos Ja�n 633564 8777 3003 473,985264314260 3 1506 9319 3642 251 Ja�n Sur 90904 1130 510 561,031417759394 6 224 1182 378 34 Alcal� la Real 21605 263 123 569,312659106688 2 53 271 99 14 Alcaudete 10498 94 28 266,717469994284 6 7 97 47 3 Castillo de Locub�n 4058 24 14 344,997535731887 64 13 28 11 2 Frailes 1575 56 37 2349,20634920634 94 11 57 15 1 Fuensanta de Martos 3074 14 11 357,839947950553 04 5 15 3 0 Higuera de Calatrava 619 3 0 0 0 3 1 0 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 1 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  2. 2. Lopera 3665 60 10 272,851296043656 2 8 61 12 0 Martos 24215 271 123 507,949618005368 56 59 286 71 6 Porcuna 6235 86 9 144,346431435445 06 4 92 52 3 Santiago de Calatrava 699 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Torredonjimeno 13696 248 153 1117,11448598130 85 62 260 60 4 Villardompardo 965 10 2 207,253886010362 7 2 11 7 1 Ja�n (distrito) 197150 2863 862 437,230535125538 95 453 3104 1300 95 Albanchez de M�gina 1024 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 B�lmez de la Moraleda 1567 18 2 127,632418634333 12 0 18 15 0 Cabra del Santo Cristo 1779 12 2 112,422709387296 24 2 12 8 1 Cambil 2703 42 16 591,934887162412 1 11 42 22 3 Campillo de Arenas 1760 18 10 568,181818181818 1 5 18 0 0 C�rcheles 1363 15 9 660,308143800440 2 3 17 2 2 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 2 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  3. 3. Cazalilla 824 8 5 606,796116504854 4 3 9 3 0 Espeluy 619 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 Fuerte del Rey 1357 27 10 736,919675755342 7 8 30 15 2 Guardia de Ja�n (La) 5011 84 21 419,078028337657 14 16 92 62 1 Huelma 5776 63 35 605,955678670360 2 12 67 24 1 Ja�n (capital) 112999 1730 527 466,375808635474 64 252 1894 789 63 Jamilena 3293 86 22 668,083814151229 8 17 87 34 1 Jimena 1284 30 2 155,763239875389 42 1 32 19 0 Mancha Real 11264 94 22 195,3125 14 101 65 1 Meng�bar 9941 179 72 724,273211950508 51 188 35 5 Noalejo 1970 23 8 406,091370558375 6 6 23 0 0 Pegalajar 2919 39 7 239,808153477218 2 5 41 7 2 Torredelcampo 14247 158 51 357,970098968203 84 21 176 86 7 Torres 1406 5 0 0 0 5 2 0 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 3 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  4. 4. Valdepe�as de Ja�n 3714 43 5 134,625740441572 42 5 44 10 1 Villares (Los) 6014 116 11 182,906551380113 06 6 123 53 1 Villatorres 4316 70 25 579,240037071362 4 15 81 48 4 Ja�n Norte 182943 3090 916 500,702404574102 33 484 3242 1421 85 Aldeaquemada 481 5 4 831,600831600831 6 2 5 0 0 And�jar 36793 390 135 366,917620199494 5 80 401 135 5 Arjona 5542 110 22 396,968603392277 15 4 125 79 8 Arjonilla 3575 73 33 923,076923076923 1 27 91 51 4 Arquillos 1734 46 25 1441,75317185697 8 11 46 3 3 Bail�n 17667 172 61 345,276504216901 57 29 190 77 8 Ba�os de la Encina 2582 31 15 580,945003872966 7 13 31 6 0 Carboneros 615 Carolina (La) 15261 190 89 583,185898696022 5 50 193 31 6 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 4 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  5. 5. Castellar 3314 39 23 694,025347012673 5 7 39 12 0 Chiclana de Segura 965 7 5 518,134715025906 8 1 7 1 0 Esca�uela 950 24 16 1684,21052631578 94 8 24 6 0 Guarrom�n 2724 45 27 991,189427312775 4 11 46 8 1 Jabalquinto 2039 34 0 0 0 34 4 1 Lahiguera 1710 37 3 175,438596491228 08 3 39 9 0 Linares 57414 1481 382 665,342947713101 4 196 1554 786 37 Marmolejo 6812 122 10 146,799765120375 8 8 122 74 4 Montiz�n 1725 8 0 0 0 10 5 0 Navas de San Juan 4517 15 8 177,108700464910 33 2 15 2 2 Santa Elena 888 1 1 112,612612612612 61 1 1 0 0 Santisteban del Puerto 4472 50 15 335,420393559928 47 5 51 13 1 Sorihuela del Guadalimar 1100 Torreblascopedro 2546 24 8 314,218381775333 1 26 9 0 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 5 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  6. 6. 85 Vilches 4436 80 23 518,485121731289 5 17 81 42 1 Villanueva de la Reina 3081 106 11 357,026939305420 34 8 111 68 4 Ja�n Nordeste 162567 1680 706 434,282480454212 7 339 1777 541 37 Arroyo del Ojanco 2288 15 0 0 0 16 13 0 Beas de Segura 5130 44 28 545,808966861598 5 11 45 9 0 Bedmar y Garc�ez 2642 18 1 37,8501135503406 5 0 19 14 0 Beg�jar 3029 24 12 396,170353251898 3 8 26 7 1 Benatae 448 2 2 446,428571428571 44 0 2 0 0 Canena 1831 44 1 54,6149645002730 75 1 44 4 0 Cazorla 7441 78 36 483,805940061819 6 13 83 19 3 Chillu�var 1434 8 4 278,940027894002 8 0 9 3 0 G�nave 611 15 13 2127,65957446808 5 0 15 0 0 Hinojares 401 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 6 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  7. 7. Hornos 601 4 3 499,168053244592 33 3 4 1 0 Huesa 2489 53 38 1526,71755725190 84 12 53 2 0 Ibros 2832 18 8 282,485875706214 7 1 19 2 0 Baeza 15841 206 99 624,960545420112 3 32 217 48 4 Iruela (La) 1899 51 13 684,570826750921 6 8 52 12 2 Iznatoraf 960 3 2 208,333333333333 34 0 3 1 0 J�dar 11667 27 9 77,1406531241964 5 4 28 9 0 Larva 472 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 Lupi�n 842 4 2 237,529691211401 43 0 4 1 0 Orcera 1811 22 5 276,090557702926 56 3 23 4 0 Peal de Becerro 5266 41 25 474,743638435245 16 42 10 3 Pozo Alc�n 4673 59 32 684,784934731435 9 22 60 9 0 Puente de G�nave 2159 10 4 185,270958777211 66 1 11 5 0 Puerta de Segura 2268 27 4 176,366843033509 3 28 22 1 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 7 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  8. 8. (La) 7 Quesada 5209 88 66 1267,03781915914 76 15 88 0 1 Rus 3547 45 20 563,856780377784 11 46 5 1 Sabiote 3918 10 5 127,616130678917 81 4 12 7 0 Santiago-Pontones 2956 37 11 372,124492557510 17 9 37 18 2 Santo Tom� 2139 57 14 654,511453950444 1 10 72 30 5 Segura de la Sierra 1790 69 36 2011,17318435754 2 12 69 28 2 Siles 2241 37 2 89,2458723784025 0 37 9 0 Torreperogil 7276 52 22 302,363936228697 07 18 57 32 1 Torres de Alb�nchez 787 1 1 127,064803049555 28 1 1 0 0 �beda 34345 330 109 317,367884699374 69 368 155 8 Villacarrillo 10726 103 35 326,309901174715 66 26 109 51 2 Villanueva del Arzobispo 8193 75 43 524,838276577566 3 25 75 10 1 Villarrodrigo 405 2 1 246,913580246913 57 1 2 0 0 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 8 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a
  9. 9. Municipio de Ja�n sin especificar 14 9 - 6 14 2 0 Notas: Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a P�gina 9 Informe COVID-19 en Andaluc�a

