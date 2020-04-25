Artigo bioterra v20_n1_06

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REVISTA DE BIOLOGIA E CIÊNCIAS DA TERRA ISSN 1519-5228 Volume 20 - Número 1 - 1º Semestre 2020

  1. 1. REVISTA DE BIOLOGIA E CIÊNCIAS DA TERRA ISSN 1519-5228 Volume 20 - Número 1 - 1º Semestre 2020 MODELO DE ATENÇÃO BÁSICA EM SAÚDE NO BRASIL – UMA BREVE ANÁLISE CRÍTICA Flávio Henrique Ferreira Barbosa1 RESUMO Conforme mencionado por Morosini & Fonseca (2017), diante do desmonte progressivo da face pública do Estado brasileiro e de suas instituições democráticas, as políticas públicas, de um modo geral, e o Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS), em particular, têm sofrido pressões para a conversão integral dos direitos sociais à lógica de mercado. Nesse contexto, a saúde torna-se objeto fundamental na acirrada competição do setor privado pelo fundo público, em um insidioso propósito de transformar em mercadoria as mais diversas dimensões do viver humano em sociedade. As autoras relatam ainda, que no SUS, a atenção básica vem sendo o meio principal de ampliação da oferta pública de serviços à população, notadamente à classe trabalhadora, bem como de criação de postos de trabalho. Entretanto, sua expansão tem sido acompanhada pela terceirização da força de trabalho e pela privatização da gestão das unidades de saúde, por meio de parcerias entre o setor público e o setor privado, principalmente sob a forma de Organizações Sociais. Este artigo busca trazer à tona uma breve análise crítica a respeito do modelo de Atenção Básica no Brasil. Palavras-chave: Atenção Básica; SUS; Modelos de Atenção em Saúde. BASIC HEALTH CARE MODEL IN BRAZIL - A BRIEF CRITICAL ANALYSIS ABSTRACT As mentioned by Morosini & Fonseca (2017), in view of the progressive dismantling of the public face of the Brazilian State and its democratic institutions, public policies, in general, and the Unified Health System (SUS), in particular, have suffered pressures for the full conversion of social rights to market logic. In this context, health becomes a fundamental object in the fierce competition from the private sector for public funds, in an insidious purpose of transforming into merchandise the most diverse dimensions of human living in society. The authors also report that in SUS, primary care has been the main means of expanding the public offer of services to the population, notably to the working class, as well as creating jobs. However, its expansion has been accompanied by the outsourcing of the workforce and the privatization of the management of health units, through partnerships between the public and private sectors, mainly in the form of Social Organizations. This article seeks to bring up a brief critical analysis of the Primary Care model in Brazil. Keywords: Basic Attention; SUS; Models of Health Care. 53
  2. 2. INTRODUÇÃO A Conferência Internacional de Alma Ata, realizada em 1978, pela OMS e UNICEF, é exemplo de um evento internacional que representou um marco de influência nos debates sobre os rumos das políticas de saúde no mundo, reafirmando a saúde como direito humano fundamental. Em que pese ter sido realizada num contexto acirrado da crise monetária internacional, ela continuou influenciando mudanças no cenário mundial durante toda a década de 1980, considerada a dos anos do ajuste fiscal. No caso brasileiro, o referencial proposto em Alma Ata inspirou as primeiras experiências de implantação dos serviços municipais de saúde no final da década de 1970 e início de 1980, e trouxe aportes conceituais e práticos para a organização dos mesmos (GIL, 2006). A modernização da administração pública, a gestão por resultados, a introdução de mecanismos regulatórios e financiamentos concedidos mediante avaliação constituem aspectos importantes para o destaque da avaliação em saúde a partir de 1990, no Brasil. Nesse sentido, também foram importantes as mudanças legais e administrativas na gestão do Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS), a descentralização de responsabilidades, ações e recursos pelo sistema, e maior complexidade do perfil epidemiológico a requerer novas abordagens e incorporação tecnológica (MEDEIROS et al., 2019). O SUS é um sistema que se organiza de forma fragmentada e que responde às demandas sociais com ações reativas, episódicas e voltadas, prioritariamente, para as condições agudas e para as agudizações das condições crônicas. Isso não deu certo nos países desenvolvidos, isso não está dando certo no Brasil. A solução para essa crise está em acelerar a transição do sistema de atenção à saúde por meio de reformas profundas que implantem as redes de atenção à saúde, coordenadas pela atenção primária à saúde (MENDES, 2012). No contexto organizacional e operacional da Saúde, encontra-se a Atenção Básica, orientada pela acessibilidade, vínculo, continuidade do cuidado, integralidade da atenção, responsabilização e humanização. A Atenção Básica à Saúde é realizada com alto grau de descentralização e capilaridade, sob responsabilidade direta dos gestores municipais. O processo de trabalho das equipes busca ampliar a resolutividade das ações, auxiliando no manejo das necessidades de maior frequência e relevância no território, impactando positivamente a situação de saúde da população (MEDEIROS et al., 2019). No Brasil, o primeiro ponto de atenção à saúde e a principal porta de entrada do Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS) − hierarquicamente organizado nos níveis de atenção primária, secundária e terciária − é a Atenção Básica (AB), que se caracteriza por um conjunto de ações de saúde no âmbito individual e coletivo, abrangendo a promoção e a proteção da saúde, a prevenção de agravos, o diagnóstico, o tratamento, a reabilitação, a redução de danos e a manutenção da saúde com o objetivo de desenvolver uma atenção integral, que impacte a situação de saúde e autonomia das pessoas e nos determinantes e condicionantes de saúde das coletividades (MORETTI & FEDOSSE, 2016). O Sistema Único de Saúde tem investido na expansão e qualificação da Atenção Básica (AB) como prioridade político-organizacional. As práticas de cuidado em saúde no nível da AB constituem um dos desafios do sistema, considerando a necessidade de tecnologias próprias que atendam os atributos de eficácia e efetividade no sentido de fazer mais e melhor (GIL, 2006). Para desempenhar seu papel de centro de comunicação da rede horizontal do sistema de saúde, a AB deve cumprir as funções de resolutividade, coordenação, além de responsabilizar-se pela saúde dos cidadãos em qualquer ponto de atenção em que estejam. O desempenho dessas funções direciona o "fazer em saúde" para o cumprimento do princípio da integralidade, entendido como "um conjunto articulado e contínuo das ações e serviços preventivos e curativos, individuais e coletivos, exigidos para cada caso em todos os níveis de complexidade do sistema" (ANDRADE, 2013). Neste sentido, uma atenção primária à saúde, na perspectiva das redes de atenção à saúde, deve cumprir três funções essenciais que lhe imprimem a característica de uma estratégia de ordenação dos sistemas de atenção à saúde: a
  3. 3. função resolutiva de atender a 85% dos problemas mais comuns de saúde; a função ordenadora de coordenar os fluxos e contra fluxos de pessoas, produtos e informações nas redes; e a função de responsabilização pela saúde da população usuária que está adscrita, nas redes de atenção à saúde, às equipes de cuidados primários. Só será possível organizar o SUS em redes de atenção à saúde se a atenção primária à saúde estiver capacitada a desempenhar adequadamente essas três funções. Só, assim, ela poderá coordenar as redes de atenção à saúde e constituir a estratégia de reordenamento do SUS (MENDES, 2012). As possibilidades de abordagem deste princípio nas práticas assistenciais são bastante amplas. Uma dessas possibilidades foi desenvolvida a partir de um referencial analítico para o princípio da integralidade, compreendidos segundo três grandes conjuntos de sentidos4: a) organização dos serviços e das práticas de saúde; b) práticas dos profissionais de saúde; e c) políticas e respostas governamentais aos problemas de saúde (ANDRADE, 2013). MENDES (2012) reforça que, conhecer os modelos de atenção, visa fortalecer as práticas cotidianas e alimentar os debates críticos entre os profissionais das diversas áreas da saúde, favorecendo uma formação mais sólida, preparada e ativa na busca de um modelo assistencial que esteja orientado para a integralidade e às necessidades ampliadas de saúde, em sintonia com os princípios do SUS e que supere os problemas decorrentes da hegemonia do paradigma da biomedicina é um dos grandes desafios do sistema de saúde brasileiro na atualidade. Este cenário está fortemente refletido nas produções acadêmicas, nas políticas, conferências e congressos nacionais e internacionais. As melhores práticas devem ser consistentes com os valores, preceitos éticos e fundamentos teóricos da promoção da saúde, bem como levar em conta a compreensão do ambiente, as crenças e as evidências científicas para o qual está orientado o alcance dos objetivos. O estabelecimento de critérios é um passo importante para definir o que pode ser considerado como melhores práticas no cuidado à saúde no âmbito dos serviços públicos, entre eles o sucesso comprovado, demonstrado por diversos indicadores, o potencial inovador e criativo, a possibilidade de replicação (com modificações) em outros cenários e importância local para a organização que busca melhoria (ANDRADE, 2013). Para tanto, o estabelecimento de mecanismos que assegurem acessibilidade e acolhimento pressupõe uma lógica de organização e funcionamento da AB adequada às diversas realidades nacionais. No Brasil, desde as últimas décadas, podemos identificar várias iniciativas do Ministério da Saúde pela institucionalização da avaliação da AB. Entre as mais recentes, encontra-se o Programa para Melhoria do Acesso e da Qualidade da Atenção Básica (PMAQ-AB), implantado em 2011, no âmbito da Política Nacional de Atenção Básica (PNAB). O primeiro ciclo do PMAQ-AB, cumprido em 2012, registrou a adesão de 70% dos municípios brasileiros e incluiu a realização de um censo de estrutura e organização dos serviços de AB em todo o território nacional (GIOVANELLA, 2018). Seguindo pela questão levantada por vários pesquisadores do SUS (qual seria hoje a maior dificuldade do nosso sistema a ser transpassada para se consolidar o modelo de atenção proposto?), e a partir do marco conceitual de autoria de Bárbara Starfield (Atenção primária: equilíbrio entre necessidades de saúde, serviços e tecnologia. Brasília: Organização das Nações Unidas para a Educação, a Ciência e a Cultura: Ministério da Saúde; 2004), entende-se por um serviço provedor de APS quando este apresenta quatro atributos essenciais: acesso de primeiro contato do indivíduo com o sistema de saúde; longitudinalidade; integralidade e; coordenação da atenção. CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS Nesse contexto, o conceito de "qualidade" (atenção proativa, continua e integrada) é relativo e complexo, como já mencionado por vários colegas, e, em certa medida, exige redefinições sucessivas. De acordo com POCAS (2017), seu significado varia de acordo com o contexto histórico, político, econômico, cultural e do conhecimento científico acumulado por uma sociedade, em
  4. 4. que diferentes pontos de vista dos envolvidos no cuidado à saúde devem ser considerados. Grande parte dos estudos realizados nessa área tem-se baseado no referencial de Donabedian, que afirma ser a estrutura dos serviços um dos componentes de avaliação de qualidade, ou seja: dada uma boa estrutura, um bom atendimento é mais provável (embora não seja certo) de ocorrer. Lembrando aqui, que uma boa estrutura não se traduz apenas como a estrutura física de trabalho, mas sim como um verdadeiro programa de valorização do profissional da Atenção Básica, como sugerido pelo PROVAB, que foi instituído em 2011, com o objetivo de valorizar e estimular os profissionais de nível superior a comporem as equipes multiprofissionais da Atenção Básica, em especial da Estratégia de Saúde da Família nos municípios com maior percentual de pobreza, em áreas remotas e de difícil acesso, provimento e fixação de profissionais e áreas com populações em maior vulnerabilidade. Resumindo, tratar a Atenção Básica com o respeito que realmente lhe é devido! REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ANDRADE, Selma Regina de et al . Melhores práticas na atenção básica à saúde e os sentidos da integralidade. Esc. Anna Nery, Rio de Janeiro , v. 17, n. 4, p. 620-627, dez. 2013. GIL, Célia Regina Rodrigues. Atenção primária, atenção básica e saúde da família: sinergias e singularidades do contexto brasileiro. Cad. Saúde Pública, Rio de Janeiro , v. 22, n. 6, p. 1171-1181, jun. 2006. GIOVANELLA, Lígia. Atenção básica ou atenção primária à saúde?. Cad. Saúde Pública, Rio de Janeiro , v. 34, n. 8, e00029818, 2018. MEDEIROS, Gabriella de Almeida Raschke; NICKEL, Daniela Alba; CALVO, Maria Cristina Marino. Construindo um modelo para avaliar o uso do Programa Nacional de Melhoria do Acesso e da Qualidade da Atenção Básica. Epidemiol. Serv. Saúde, Brasília , v. 28, n. 3, e2018281, 2019. MENDES, Eugênio Vilaça. O cuidado das condições crônicas na atenção primária à saúde: o imperativo da consolidação da estratégia da saúde da família. / Eugênio Vilaça Mendes. Brasília: Organização Pan-Americana da Saúde, 2012. 512 p.: il. MORETTI, Patrícia Garmus de Souza; FEDOSSE, Elenir. Núcleos de Apoio à Saúde da Família: impactos nas internações por causas sensíveis à atenção básica. Fisioter. Pesqui., São Paulo , v. 23, n. 3, p. 241-247, set. 2016. MOROSINI, Márcia Valéria Guimarães Cardoso; FONSECA, Angélica Ferreira. Revisão da Política Nacional de Atenção Básica numa hora dessas?. Cad. Saúde Pública, Rio de Janeiro , v. 33, n. 1, e00206316, 2017. POCAS, Kátia Crestine; FREITAS, Lúcia Rolim Santana de; DUARTE, Elisabeth Carmen. Censo de estrutura da Atenção Primária à Saúde no Brasil (2012): estimativas de coberturas potenciais. Epidemiol. Serv. Saúde, Brasília , v. 26, n. 2, p. 275-284, jun. 2017. ______________________________________ 1 – Prof. Flávio Henrique Ferreira Barbosa, PhD Biólogo / Professor Adjunto Departamento de Morfologia Sub-área: Microbiologia e Imunologia Universidade Federal de Sergipe – UFS flaviobarbosaufs@gmail.com 56

