The Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Interconnect Everything You Need to Know

Feb. 06, 2022
Bank in 2019, Microsoft and Oracle announced a partnership enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.

This extremely low-latency, private connection can distribute workload, and it opens a world of possibilities including deploying applications using the best of Oracle Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Scenarios such as running Oracle E-Business Suite in Azure with its databases operating in Oracle Cloud are now entirely possible.

Highlights on the current offerings, support and licensing models, details on performance, and a list of pitfalls are covered in this presentation. Join this presentation to learn more about what the Oracle and Microsoft partnership is all about, how it works, and what this means for cloud interoperability.

The Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Interconnect Everything You Need to Know

  1. 1. National Capital Oracle Users Group Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 6:00pm Reston Regional Library | Meeting Room 1 The Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Interconnect Everything You Need to Know
  2. 2. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2020 | All rights reserved. Slide 2 of 12 @Revelation_Tech About Me • 20+ years of IT experience • M.S. in Computer Science from George Mason University • Past employment with Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, CSC, and Oracle • Federal IT projects for the DOD, DHS, DOJ, and DOE • Recent emphasis on DevOps, cloud, and security in current projects • Oracle ACE, OCE, OCA • Author, Presenter, Blogger • @Ahmed_Aboulnaga
  3. 3. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2020 | All rights reserved. Slide 3 of 12 @Revelation_Tech June 5, 2019 Announce Partnership +
  4. 4. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2020 | All rights reserved. Slide 4 of 12 @Revelation_Tech The Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Interconnect What It Is ▪ A cloud interoperability partnership ▪ Enables customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud ▪ Receive a highly optimized, best-of-both-clouds experience Marketing Speak ▪ “Makes lift-and-improve migrations seamless” ▪ “Delivers direct, fast and highly reliable network connectivity between two clouds” ▪ “Provide first-class customer service and support that enterprises have come to expect from the two companies” New and Innovative Scenarios ▪ Seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database ▪ Run Oracle E-Business Suite or Oracle JD Edwards on Azure against an Oracle Autonomous Database running on Exadata infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud
  5. 5. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2020 | All rights reserved. Slide 5 of 12 @Revelation_Tech The Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Interconnect Current Offerings ▪ Direct interconnect is available in Ashburn (North America) and Azure US East, with plans to expand additional regions in the future ▪ Unified identity and access management, via a unified single sign-on experience and automated user provisioning, to manage resources across Azure and Oracle Cloud ▪ Oracle applications (JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, Oracle Retail, Hyperion) certified to run on Azure with Oracle databases (RAC, Exadata, Autonomous Database) deployed in Oracle Cloud ▪ Oracle applications can use Azure Active Directory as the identity provider and for conditional access ▪ A collaborative support model ▪ Oracle Database will continue to be certified to run in Azure on various OS’, including Windows Server and Oracle Linux
  6. 6. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2020 | All rights reserved. Slide 6 of 12 @Revelation_Tech The Cross-Cloud Interconnect • Oracle and Microsoft have already done all the tedious, time-consuming work for you by providing low-latency, high-throughput connectivity between their two clouds Traffic Flow Between Clouds ▪ High-throughput, low-latency, private network connection ▪ Data centers in the Ashburn, Virginia region ▪ Access the connection by using either Oracle FastConnect or Microsoft ExpressRoute ▪ No intermediate service provider required to enable the connection ▪ Secure private connection between the two clouds ▪ No exposure to the internet ▪ High availability and reliability ▪ Built-in redundant 10-Gbps physical connections between the clouds ▪ Straightforward, one-time setup
  7. 7. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2020 | All rights reserved. Slide 7 of 12 @Revelation_Tech Security • Only workloads are allowed between both clouds through the interconnection • No access from one cloud through the other Security Isolation ▪ Traffic from networks other than Oracle Cloud and Azure can’t reach one cloud through the other cloud ▪ Example: ▫ Customers can’t reach Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through Azure ▫ No traffic between your on- premises network through the Azure virtual network (VNet) to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure virtual cloud network (VCN), or vice versa ▫ If you need to reach Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, you need to deploy FastConnect directly from your on- premises network
  8. 8. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2020 | All rights reserved. Slide 8 of 12 @Revelation_Tech Connecting the Cloud Networks 1. Setup an Azure VNet with subnets and a virtual network gateway ▪ Create an ExpressRoute circuit and select Oracle Cloud Infrastructure 2. Setup an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure VCN with subnets and an attached DRG ▪ Create a FastConnect connection and select Microsoft Azure and enter the service key that you got from Azure 3. Ensure no overlapping IP addresses between your VCN and VNet The private virtual circuit is provisioned automatically between the two clouds. ✓ Note: On-Prem Connectivity You need a separate ExpressRoute or FastConnect circuit to connect your on-premises network to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure or Microsoft Azure through a private connection
  9. 9. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2020 | All rights reserved. Slide 9 of 12 @Revelation_Tech Oracle Software Licensing Policy in Microsoft Azure • Oracle provides license mobility for customers who want to run Oracle software on Microsoft Azure (see Licensing Oracle Software in the Cloud Computing Environment) – With Standard Edition in the product name, the pricing is based on the size of the instance – 2 vCPUs = 1 Oracle Processor license (if hyper-threading is enabled) – 1 vCPU = 1 Oracle Processor license (if hyper-threading is not enabled) – Every 4 Azure vCPUs used (rounded up to the nearest multiple of 4) equates to a licensing requirement of 1 socket – Oracle Standard Edition may only be licensed on Authorized Cloud Environment instances up to 8 Azure vCPUs • The same applies for AWS
  10. 10. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2020 | All rights reserved. Slide 10 of 12 @Revelation_Tech The Accenture Whitepaper • Titled The Oracle and Microsoft Cloud Partnership: Testing the Connection • Leveraging the interconnect eliminates the “limitations of the public internet” • No need to “contract directly with a Telco provider to set up a dedicated connection” which can take “as long as 12 weeks” and be “very costly and complex” (and can cost “as much as $100,000 per year in recurring charges”) • Customers must consider ease, performance, and value • Engineers ran a continual test for more than 2 weeks, collecting more than 32,000 data points Results Consistent latency of 1.5ms round trip time (RTT) between the 2 clouds
  11. 11. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2020 | All rights reserved. Slide 11 of 12 @Revelation_Tech Final Thoughts • Applications can span clouds, such as the web and applications tiers in one cloud and the database layer in another • Customers can leverage new migration and deployment scenarios • Market is showing more interest in moving workloads to Microsoft Azure versus Oracle Cloud Infrastructure • The Oracle Database remains the flagship enterprise database of choice, though open source alternatives are considered purely from a cost perspective
  12. 12. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2020 | All rights reserved. Slide 12 of 12 @Revelation_Tech References Microsoft and Oracle to interconnect Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud https://news.microsoft.com/2019/06/05/microsoft-and-oracle-to-interconnect-microsoft-azure-and-oracle-cloud/ Oracle and Microsoft Azure FAQ https://www.oracle.com/cloud/technologies/oracle-azure-faq.html Overview of the Interconnect Between Oracle and Microsoft https://blogs.oracle.com/cloud-infrastructure/overview-of-the-interconnect-between-oracle-and-microsoft Licensing Oracle Software in the Cloud Computing Environment https://www.oracle.com/assets/cloud-licensing-070579.pdf The Oracle and Microsoft Cloud Partnership: Testing the Connection https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-112/Accenture-Testing-Connection-Final.pdf Learn About Connecting Oracle Cloud with Microsoft Azure https://docs.oracle.com/en/solutions/learn-azure-oci-interconnect/index.html Oracle Cloud, Microsoft Azure expand interoperability to Canada https://www.zdnet.com/article/oracle-cloud-microsoft-azure-expand-interoperability-to-canada/ Oracle and Microsoft Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Adoption https://www.oracle.com/cloud/oci-azure.html

