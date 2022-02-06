Bank in 2019, Microsoft and Oracle announced a partnership enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.



This extremely low-latency, private connection can distribute workload, and it opens a world of possibilities including deploying applications using the best of Oracle Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Scenarios such as running Oracle E-Business Suite in Azure with its databases operating in Oracle Cloud are now entirely possible.



Highlights on the current offerings, support and licensing models, details on performance, and a list of pitfalls are covered in this presentation. Join this presentation to learn more about what the Oracle and Microsoft partnership is all about, how it works, and what this means for cloud interoperability.