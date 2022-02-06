Oracle WebLogic Server (and Oracle HTTP Server) form the foundation for practically all Oracle Fusion Middleware products. For the most part, securing your on-prem installation is similar to their Oracle Cloud equivalent counterparts, with some notable differences which we intend to cover. In this presentation, we discuss security patching, configuration hardening, web service security, network lockdowns, transport security, OS best practices, access policies, and much more - all intended to increase the security of your Oracle Fusion Middleware environments.