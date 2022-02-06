In January 2019, our team conducted and published results of performance tests against leading compute cloud providers that included Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and IBM Cloud. Host, application server, and database performance were compared. Nothing alarming in the results were found; more powerful CPUs yielded better performance with the exception of Azure which generally underperformed. However, other non-performance related factors were found to affect the overall experience and cloud selection recommendations.



Now, 18 months later, we have ran the same series of tests against the same cloud service providers. In this presentation, we compare how each cloud provider has evolved in the past year and a half and share our findings and observations.