Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
Compute Cloud Performance Showdown: 18 Months Later (OCI, AWS, IBM Cloud, GCP...
Compute Cloud Performance Showdown: 18 Months Later (OCI, AWS, IBM Cloud, GCP...
Loading in …3
×
1 of 58

Compute Cloud Performance Showdown: 18 Months Later (OCI, AWS, IBM Cloud, GCP, Azure)

Feb. 06, 2022
0 likes 66 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

In January 2019, our team conducted and published results of performance tests against leading compute cloud providers that included Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and IBM Cloud. Host, application server, and database performance were compared. Nothing alarming in the results were found; more powerful CPUs yielded better performance with the exception of Azure which generally underperformed. However, other non-performance related factors were found to affect the overall experience and cloud selection recommendations.

Now, 18 months later, we have ran the same series of tests against the same cloud service providers. In this presentation, we compare how each cloud provider has evolved in the past year and a half and share our findings and observations.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman MacLean
(4.5/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(0/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free

Compute Cloud Performance Showdown: 18 Months Later (OCI, AWS, IBM Cloud, GCP, Azure)

  1. 1. Chicago Oracle Users Group April 15, 2021 7:00pm EST Compute Cloud Performance Showdown: 18 Months Later Oracle Cloud, Amazon Web Services, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure
  2. 2. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 2 of 58 @Revelation_Tech INTRODUCTION
  3. 3. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 3 of 58 @Revelation_Tech About Me • Master’s degree in Computer Science from George Mason University • Recent emphasis on cloud, DevOps, middleware, and security in current projects • Oracle ACE, OCE, OCA • Author, Blogger, Presenter • @Ahmed_Aboulnaga Sponsor
  4. 4. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 4 of 58 @Revelation_Tech CONCLUSIONS
  5. 5. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 5 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Disclaimer • The results of the test results documented in this presentation should not be considered definitive • A lot of details surrounding setup, configuration, and assumptions regarding the test cases are not documented in this presentation • Results vary with repeated testing: ‒ Ongoing/unknown backend and hardware changes at each provider ‒ Varying load on backend hardware due to multitenancy ‒ Lack of backend access makes interpreting results difficult at times • Testing limitations exist (see next slides)
  6. 6. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 6 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Objective • Conduct 2nd round of tests to compare compute cloud (i.e., IaaS) performance across 5 cloud providers against comparable medium-sized instance types: ‒ Amazon Web Services (AWS) ‒ Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) ‒ IBM Cloud ‒ Google Cloud Platform (GCP) ‒ Microsoft Azure • Compare performance of the following: ‒ Linux Host ‒ Oracle WebLogic Server 14c ‒ Oracle Database 19c • Compare results to 2019 tests
  7. 7. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 7 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Testing Limitations • Tested on single virtual machine (i.e., did not recreate instances and retest) • Did not test different instance types • Did not test across different data centers • All virtual machines are multitenant-based (i.e., no dedicated hardware) • All instances and software configured exactly identically*, and no tuning performed
  8. 8. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 8 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Summary of Results | January 2019 • Similar tests were conducted in January 2019 ‒ At the time, difficult to perform apples-to-apples comparison of cloud providers ‒ Nothing alarming in the performance results; more powerful CPUs yielded better performance • Linux Host performance: ‒ Amazon Web Services had the slight processing edge due to newer and higher-end CPU model • Oracle WebLogic Server performance: ‒ Microsoft Azure slightly underperforms compared to the other providers • Oracle Database performance: ‒ Microsoft Azure consistently had the poorest throughput and performance
  9. 9. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 9 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Findings from Performance Tests | October 2020 ▪ IBM and Azure have slight edge on CPU ▪ OCI completely dominates on I/O (again) ▪ Unacceptable I/O from AWS, IBM, and GCP ▪ OCI has the best performance-to-cost value ▪ Azure slightly outperformed the others ▪ OCI slightly underperformed relative to the others ▪ GCP has the slight edge here ▪ AWS dips compared to 2019 and freezes towards end of test ▪ Azure demonstrates notable improvements, but still lags behind the others Interpret results with caution!
  10. 10. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 10 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Concluding Our Performance Tests | What We Learned  Difficult to conclusively determine a leader  Specifications (expectations) ≠ Performance (reality)  Inconsistency in performance is likely attributed to multitenancy  IBM Cloud has improved in terms of stability and service offerings  Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and IBM Cloud have improved in performance  No competition to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in terms of cost and overall value  Amazon Web Services remains the gold standard that all other CSPs are trying to catch up to, but there are compelling reasons to consider other providers (specifically Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cloud Platform).
  11. 11. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 11 of 58 @Revelation_Tech COMPARING THE 5 CLOUD PROVIDERS
  12. 12. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 12 of 58 @Revelation_Tech
  13. 13. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 13 of 58 @Revelation_Tech
  14. 14. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 14 of 58 @Revelation_Tech
  15. 15. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 15 of 58 @Revelation_Tech
  16. 16. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 16 of 58 @Revelation_Tech
  17. 17. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 17 of 58 @Revelation_Tech AWS Experiences • EC2 instance startup/shutdown second slowest to OCI • Remains the gold standard that all other CSPs are trying to catch up to
  18. 18. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 18 of 58 @Revelation_Tech OCI Experiences • Took much longer to startup/shutdown than other providers – Never experienced this with other tenancies • Remains the lowest cost of all providers and has the best overall value
  19. 19. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 19 of 58 @Revelation_Tech IBM Experiences Improvements • No longer forces you to use pay for a hardware firewall using PayPal • Now allows full firewall management via Security Groups Odd • Consistently takes 12 seconds for Linux password prompt to appear • VMs default to America/Chicago CDT timezone despite data centers in Northern Virginia (all others default to UTC or GMT) • Large number of interfaces on instance Cons • Consistently overcharges in monthly invoices; was informed this is due to merging of billing systems (but they never undercharge) • Restart required when attaching a new Security Group to a VM* • Only provider that does not disable ‘root’ login
  20. 20. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 20 of 58 @Revelation_Tech GCP Experiences • Only provider to always warns you about data loss before shutting down (ask yourself why) • Firewall rule names can only have hyphens and lowercase letters • Only provider that recommended increasing hardware after a series of stress tests
  21. 21. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 21 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Azure Experiences • Offers Oracle Linux images • Frequently renamed disks (alternated /dev/sdb with /dev/sdc between reboots)
  22. 22. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 22 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Other Observations – Shutdown Times • AWS and OCI take much longer to shutdown the OS and poweroff the VMs than the others • Results have been relatively reproducible • Have not experienced these long shutdown times in other accounts or in 2019 OS Shutdown Duration Full VM Poweroff / Deallocation AWS 4:05 minutes 4:31 minutes OCI 15:40 minutes 15:40 minutes IBM 0:09 minutes 8:08 minutes GCP 0:05 minutes 0:38 minutes Azure 0:05 minutes 4:22 minutes
  23. 23. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 23 of 58 @Revelation_Tech CPU/Memory Cost Comparison Instance Type vCPUs RAM Cost (per hour) m5.4xlarge 16 64 GB $0.8980 $0.7680 VM.Standard2.8 VM.StandardE2.8 VM.Standard2.8 16 16 16 120 GB 64 GB 120 GB $0.5104 $0.2400 $0.5104 B1.16x64 16 64 GB $0.7722 $0.7680 (Custom) 16 64 GB $0.9183 $0.6037 D16s_v3 D16as_v4 16 16 64 GB 64 GB $0.8980 $0.7680 * CPU/memory cost only (excludes storage, firewall, static IPs, load balancers, etc.) $647 $367 $556 $661 $647 $553 $173 $553 $435 $553 AWS OCI IBM GCP Azure Cost Per Month CPU/memory only, based on official pricing sheets, not actuals 2019 2020 * Values with strikethrough were previously used in 2019 tests
  24. 24. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 24 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Virtual Machines Specifications • Some variation in instances configuration compared to 2019 tests AWS OCI IBM GCP Azure Region N. Virginia US-ASHBURN-AD-1 NA East (WDC01) us-east4 (Northern Virginia) East US Profile / Type / Shape m5.4xlarge VM.Standard2.8 VM.Standard.E2.8 VM.Standard2.8 B1.16x64 (custom) D16s_v3 D16as_v4 vCPU 16 16 16 16 16 Memory 64 GB 120 GB 64 GB 120 GB 64 GB 64 GB 64 GB Kernel 3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64 3.10.0-1127.10.1.el7.x86_64 4.14.35-1818.5.4.el7uek.x86_64 4.14.35-1902.301.1.el7uek.x86_64 3.10.0-957.1.3.el7.x86_64 3.10.0-1127.8.2.el7.x86_64 3.10.0-957.1.3.el7.x86_64 3.10.0-1127.10.1.el7.x86_64 3.10.0-957.1.3.el7.x86_64 4.14.35- 1902.302.2.el7uek.x86_64 Operating System RHEL 7.6 RHEL 7.7 OL 7.6 OL 7.8 RHEL 7.6 RHEL 7.7 RHEL 7.6 RHEL 7.8 RHEL 7.6 OL 7.7 Model Intel Xeon Platinum 8175M CPU Intel Xeon Platinum 8167M CPU AMD EPYC 7551 32-Core Intel Xeon Platinum 8167M CPU Intel Xeon CPU E5-2683 v3 Intel Xeon Gold 6130 Intel Xeon CPU Intel Xeon CPU E5-2673 v3 AMD EPYC 7452 32-Core MHz 2.50 GHz 2.00 GHz 2.00 GHz 2.00 GHz 2.10 GHz 2.20 GHz 2.40 GHz 2.35 GHz
  25. 25. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 25 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Test Cases • In 2019, tests were taken on separate days: – Test 1 on weekday (Jan 2019) – Test 2 on weekend (Jan 2019) • In 2020, tests were also taken on separate days: – Test 3 on weekday (Sep 2020) – Test 4 on weekend (Sep 2020) – Test 5 on weekday (Oct 2020) – Test 6 on weekend (Oct 2020) Legend
  26. 26. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 26 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Evaluating the Chosen OCI CPU Models • OCI tests were repeated on both VM.Standard.E2.8 (AMD) and VM.Standard2.8 (Intel) instances. • This is due to the skewed results compared to 2019 when switching the CPU model. 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 VM.Standard.E2.8 AMD EPYC 7551 VM.StandardE2.8 Intel Xeon Platinum 8167M CPU Stress Test (2020) (higher is better) AMD EPYC 7551 Intel Xeon Platinum 8167M Release Date Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.4 GHz L1 Cache 2048 KB 832 KB Cores 32 26 Threads 64 52 Multiprocessing 2 8 https://www.cpu-world.com/Compare/359/AMD_EPYC_7551_vs_Intel_Xeon_8167M.html ▪ Impossible to identify which of the selected AMD or Intel CPUs on OCI are more powerful based on specifications alone. ▪ We began OCI tests with the AMD EPYC 7551 CPU model first. ▪ The OCI AMD model is 53% lower in cost and 20% lower in CPU performance than the Intel model. OCI CPU Challenge OCI CPU Findings Processor Specifications Actual Performance Test Results
  27. 27. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 27 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Comparing CPU Marks • Should research CPU specifications in conjunction with instance shapes. • The “CPU Mark” is a measure of the CPU’s performance (higher is better). • Table below is based off of comparisons from www.CPUBenchmark.net. • Google Cloud processor specifications remain unknown. https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare/Intel-Xeon-Platinum-8175M-vs-AMD-EPYC-7551-vs-Intel-Xeon-Gold-6130-vs-AMD-EPYC-7452/3311vs3089vs3126vs3600 Intel Xeon Platinum 8167M @ 2.00 GHz ▪ Azure should outperform other providers based on the CPU Mark ratings. ▪ IBM Cloud should underperform relative to the other providers based on CPU Mark. ▪ OCI AMD model is 53% lower in cost than its Intel model, so likely will perform worse. ▪ Keep in mind that AWS, IBM, and Azure are priced identically. ▪ Other factors have impact on overall performance, but no details are provided; controller, motherboard, etc. Our Expectations ? ? ?
  28. 28. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 28 of 58 @Revelation_Tech LINUX STRESS TESTS
  29. 29. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 29 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Testing Tool • stress-ng – yum install stress-ng • Simple workload generator that will stress test a server for the following features: – CPU compute – Cache thrashing – Drive stress – I/O syncs – VM stress – Socket stressing – Context Switching – Process creation/termination – Much more stress-ng: info: [12157] successful run completed in 322.04s (5 mins, 22.04 secs) stress-ng: info: [12157] stressor bogo ops real time usr time sys time bogo ops/s bogo ops/s stress-ng: info: [12157] (secs) (secs) (secs) (real time) (usr+sys time) stress-ng: info: [12157] cpu 637597 309.01 5134.20 0.00 2063.32 124.19 bogo Bogus operations per second, are not comparable between different stressors. bogo ops/s (real time) Total bogo operations per second based on wall clock run time. The wall clock time reflects the apparent run time. The more processors one has on a system the more the work load can be distributed onto these and hence the wall clock time will reduce and the bogo ops rate will increase. This is essentially the “apparent” bogo ops rate of the system.
  30. 30. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 30 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Stress Tests • Stress Test: – Number of Tests: 4 – Types: CPU, Memory, I/O, Large File Copy – Duration: 15 minutes
  31. 31. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 31 of 58 @Revelation_Tech CPU Stress Test • Findings: – AWS and GCP tested with same specification as 2019, but… – IBM and Azure benefitted notably from a change in CPU model – OCI consistent with 2019 tests (compare Tests #1 and #2 with #5 and #6) • Command: stress-ng --cpu 2000 --timeout 15m --verbose --metrics-brief 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 AWS OCI IBM GCP Azure CPU Stress Test (higher is better) Switch to AMD Upgrade to AMD Different CPU model For all host, application, and database performance testing: ▪ AWS tests in 2019 and 2020 are using exactly identical shapes. ▪ OCI tests in 2020 were performed against AMD (Tests 3 & 4) and Intel (Tests 5 & 6) CPUs. ▪ OCI tests conducted in 2019 (Tests 1 & 2) use the identical CPU model as 2020 (Tests 5 & 6). ▪ IBM Cloud tests conducted in 2019 (Tests 1 & 2) had an older Intel CPU model compared to 2020 (Tests 3, 4, 5, & 6). ▪ GCP tests conducted in 2019 and 2020 are on identically sized VMs, but it is unknown if the underlying CPU has changed. ▪ Azure tests conducted in 2019 were on Intel-based CPUs (Tests 1 & 2) vs stronger AMD CPUs in 2020 (Tests 3, 4, 5, & 6). Important Note About All Tests
  32. 32. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 32 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Memory Stress Test • Findings: – Nothing alarming; comparable results • Command (other variations tested too): stress-ng --vm 8 --vm-bytes 6G --timeout 15m --metrics-brief 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 AWS OCI IBM GCP Azure Memory Stress Test (higher is better)
  33. 33. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 33 of 58 @Revelation_Tech I/O Stress Test • 3 tests conducted in 2019 due to wildly inconsistent results among many providers • Findings: – Inconsistent results, but OCI generally on top – AWS and IBM consistently worse than the rest • Command (other variations tested too): stress-ng --io 16 --timeout 15m --verbose --metrics-brief 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 AWS OCI IBM GCP Azure I/O Stress Test (higher is better)
  34. 34. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 34 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Large File Copy Stress Test • Findings: – OCI generally on top and outperforms all others by huge margin • Command (other variations tested too): stress-ng --hdd 8 --hdd-bytes 2G --timeout 15m --metrics-brief 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 AWS OCI IBM GCP Azure Large File Copy Stress Test (higher is better) Default Root Volume Size AWS 10 GB OCI 40 GB IBM 25 GB GCP 20 GB Azure 30 GB ▪ Involves lots of writes to the root volume. ▪ All providers, with the exception of OCI, gave low disk space warnings. Large File Copy Test
  35. 35. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 35 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Interpreting the Results ▪ Performance varied up to 22% on the same VM. ▪ Multitenancy may have unforeseen and unexpected impact on performance. ▪ Best performance-to-cost value. ▪ The VM.Standard AMD model is 20% poorer in performance than its Intel counterpart, but 53% lower in cost. ▪ Did not change the cost of their instance shape (B1.16x64), but upgraded their backend CPU models. ▪ Switched out their backend CPU model (a 24% boost in the CPU Mark) which delivered a 22% real-world performance boost. ▪ Performance varied up to 22% on the same VM. ▪ Multitenancy may have unforeseen and unexpected impact on performance. ▪ No information on CPU model. ▪ Benefited from a change in shape from the Intel to the AMD model, delivering a 17% boost in performance at a 15% reduction in cost. ▪ Despite the performance improvement, results are underwhelming considering the AMD model has a 67% higher CPU mark than the Intel. ▪ No comment. ▪ No comment. ▪ No comment. ▪ No comment. ▪ No comment. ▪ Simply unacceptable. ▪ Real-world tests may be needed for further validation. ▪ Consistently outperforms all other providers. ▪ Simply unacceptable. ▪ Real-world tests may be needed for further validation. ▪ Inconsistent performance. ▪ Impact may be due to multitenancy. ▪ Inconsistent performance. ▪ Impact may be due to multitenancy. ▪ Simply unacceptable. ▪ Real-world tests may be needed for further validation. ▪ Consistently outperforms all other providers. ▪ Simply unacceptable. ▪ Real-world tests may be needed for further validation. ▪ Simply unacceptable. ▪ Real-world tests may be needed for further validation. ▪ Simply unacceptable. ▪ Real-world tests may be needed for further validation. CPU Stress Test Memory Stress Test I/O Stress Test Large File Copy Stress Test ? ✓ ✓ ? ✓ ✓         ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓
  36. 36. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 36 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Final Thoughts What impressed us… ▪ OCI’s extremely competitive pricing provides the best performance-to-cost value. ▪ IBM is the only provider to upgrade its backend CPU model, while offering the instance type at the same cost. ▪ OCI destroys all other providers in I/O related performance tests. ▪ Azure’s AMD instance type is 17% more powerful and 15% lower in cost than its Intel equivalent. What disappointed us… ▪ AWS and IBM I/O performance is unacceptable. ▪ Incredible delay in login time (and WebLogic startup) in the IBM VMs is concerning. ▪ IBM hourly cost is identical to AWS and Azure yet offers an older generation CPU model, but surprisingly performs similarly. ▪ Based on CPU benchmarks, Azure underwhelms in CPU tests, but at least delivers nearly identical performance to AWS and IBM at the same price. ✓ 
  37. 37. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 37 of 58 @Revelation_Tech APPLICATION SERVER LOAD TESTS
  38. 38. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 38 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Testing Scenario • Oracle WebLogic Server 14.1.1.0.0 • Single node (no cluster, no load balancer) • 8 GB managed server • Application specifics: – Minimalistic ADF application with 3 use cases (2 web pages, RESTful services, computation intensive operations) – Uses standard SH (Sales History) schema in the Oracle Database 19c • Tests conducted not identical to 2019 tests, so no direct comparison offered
  39. 39. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 39 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Test • Apache JMeter 5.0 – https://jmeter.apache.org • “The Apache JMeter application is open source software, a 100% pure Java application designed to load test functional behavior and measure performance.” • Load Test: – Parameters: ./poc-run-all.sh -Jusers=30 -Jloops=10 -Jrampup=120 -Jlthreads=64
  40. 40. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 40 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Results – Average Response Times • No comparison to 2019 tests 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 AWS OCI IBM GCP Azure Average Response Time (sec) (lower is better) AMD ▪ Azure has a slight edge. ▪ Unclear why on OCI the inferior AMD performed identically to Intel, possibly indicating non-CPU and non-I/O related. ▪ Overall all providers performed close to each other, with the exception of 2 of the 3 tests on OCI. Application Performance Thoughts
  41. 41. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 41 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Results – Throughput (Transactions Per Second) • Nothing notable about throughput • OCI generally had slightly lower TPS than the others • OCI took longer to complete than the rest (~8 minutes) Encrypted Sales Data (Test #4) Product Sales Report (Test #4) Heavy Load Service (Test #4) Product Sales Report (Test #4) Azure vs OCI
  42. 42. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 42 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Results – Number of Errors • All errors were: Non HTTP response code: javax.net.ssl.SSLHandshakeException/Non HTTP response message: Remote host terminated the handshake Non HTTP response code: org.apache.http.NoHttpResponseException/Non HTTP response message: pochostX.revtech.poc:7002 failed to respond 0 20 40 60 AWS OCI IBM GCP Azure Errors (lower is better) Number of Transactions (total) Error Rate AWS 12,000 0.25% OCI 12,000 0.03% IBM 12,000 1.18% GCP 12,000 0.33% Azure 12,000 0.62% ▪ OCI experienced considerably less errors, indicating its ability to handle application load better (but spread out longer?). ▪ IBM ranks worst in terms of its ability to handle load relative to the other providers. Thoughts on Error Rates
  43. 43. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 43 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Interpreting the Results ▪ Generally comparable response times between AWS, IBM, and GCP. ▪ Cannot explain the identical Average Response Times between the AMD and Intel tests. ▪ Unclear why higher Average Response Times in general in 2 of the 3 tests. ▪ Generally comparable response times between AWS, IBM, and GCP. ▪ Generally comparable response times between AWS, IBM, and GCP. ▪ Slight lead over all other providers. ▪ Generally comparable throughput between AWS, IBM, GCP, and Azure. ▪ Generally lower TPS than the others on average. ▪ Longer times to completion than the others (but also least errors). ▪ Generally comparable throughput between AWS, IBM, GCP, and Azure. ▪ Generally comparable throughput between AWS, IBM, GCP, and Azure. ▪ Generally comparable throughput between AWS, IBM, GCP, and Azure. ▪ Not as bad as IBM, not as good as OCI. ▪ Most tests ran error-free. ▪ Had the lowest error rate of all providers (0.03%). ▪ Possibly tied to throughput. ▪ Highest error rate of all providers (1.18%). ▪ Not as bad as IBM, not as good as OCI. ▪ Not as bad as IBM, not as good as OCI. Average Response Times Throughput (TPS) Number of Errors  ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓  ? ? ? 
  44. 44. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 44 of 58 @Revelation_Tech DATABASE STRESS TESTS
  45. 45. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 45 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Testing Tool • SwingBench 2.6 – http://www.dominicgiles.com/swingbench.html • “Swingbench is a free load generator (and benchmarks) designed to stress test an Oracle database (11g,12c)”
  46. 46. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 46 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Test • Oracle Database 19.0.0.0 • Stress Test: – Number of Tests: 4 – Users: 100 – Duration: 48 minutes – Load Ratio: Select (40%) Insert (15%) Update (30%) Delete (10%) – Database Setup: Single node (no RAC) File system datafiles (no ASM) All testing against CDBROOT Default DBCA configuration
  47. 47. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 47 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Results – Throughput • AWS dips a bit compared to 2019 tests • OCI results are difficult to interpret as it pertains to the different CPU models • IBM consistent, despite improved CPU model • GCP shows minor gains compared to 2019 tests • Azure demonstrates notable improvements, but still lags behind others 0 20,000,000 40,000,000 60,000,000 80,000,000 AWS OCI IBM GCP Azure Total Completed Transactions (higher is better) AMD ▪ Azure benefited from change in instance type, but still lags behind the others. ▪ Last test (Test #6) on OCI is lower than expected, indicating potential backend infrastructure loads. Interpreting Throughout Results
  48. 48. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 48 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Results – Throughput Breakdown 0 10,000,000 20,000,000 30,000,000 AWS Oracle IBM Google Azure Total SELECT Transactions (higher is better) 0 5,000,000 10,000,000 15,000,000 AWS Oracle IBM Google Azure Total INSERT Transactions (higher is better) 0 10,000,000 20,000,000 30,000,000 AWS Oracle IBM Google Azure Total UPDATE Transactions (higher is better) 0 2,000,000 4,000,000 6,000,000 8,000,000 AWS Oracle IBM Google Azure Total DELETE Transactions (higher is better) ▪ AWS, OCI, and GCP are generally comparable. ▪ IBM slightly lower. ▪ Azure, despite improving, still underwhelms. Interpreting Throughout Results
  49. 49. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 49 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Results – Average Response Times 0.0 1.0 AWS Oracle IBM Google Azure Average SELECT Response Times in Seconds (lower is better) 0 10 20 30 40 50 AWS Oracle IBM Google Azure Average INSERT Response Times in Seconds (lower is better) 0 10 20 30 AWS Oracle IBM Google Azure Average UPDATE Response Times in Seconds (lower is better) 0 10 20 30 AWS Oracle IBM Google Azure Average DELETE Response Times in Seconds (lower is better)
  50. 50. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 50 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Results – Number of Errors • Cause of errors are unknown • Errors are spread across the DML operations • No conclusions ascertained from findings Total Number of Transactions Total Number of Errors AWS 183,743,512 100 OCI 182,586,407 98 IBM 154,872,575 0 GCP 217,700,922 0 Azure 129,590,715 96
  51. 51. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 51 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Interpreting the Results ▪ 183 million transactions. ▪ Generally comparable throughput to OCI. ▪ Less throughput compared to 2019 tests, despite identical specifications. ▪ Freezes towards end of test (see next slide). ▪ 182 million transactions. ▪ Generally comparable throughput to AWS. ▪ Unclear why Intel underperformed compared to AMD. ▪ 154 million transactions. ▪ Ranked 4th place. ▪ Results identical to 2019, despite improved CPU model. ▪ 217 million transactions. ▪ Highest number of completed transactions. ▪ Generally comparable throughput between AWS, OCI, and GCP. ▪ More throughput compared to 2019 tests. ▪ 129 million transactions. ▪ Lowest number of completed transactions. ▪ Generally comparable average response times between AWS, OCI, IBM, and GCP. ▪ Best SELECT response times. ▪ Generally comparable average response times between AWS, OCI, IBM, and GCP. ▪ Worst SELECT response times. ▪ Generally comparable average response times between AWS, OCI, IBM, and GCP. ▪ Generally comparable average response times between AWS, OCI, IBM, and GCP. ▪ Much better than 2019 results. ▪ Still lags between all others. ▪ Small, but negligible. ▪ Spread across DML operations. ▪ Small, but negligible. ▪ Spread across DML operations. ▪ No errors. ▪ No errors. ▪ Small, but negligible. ▪ Spread across DML operations. Throughput Average Response Times Number of Errors ? ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓   ✓ ? ✓ ✓ 
  52. 52. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 52 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Point-In-Time Performance Captures Transactions Per Minute 100 Users Logged On 25 Minute Mark Transactions Per Minute 100 Users Logged On 45 Minute Mark ▪ Screenshots captured “best” values within that time period. ▪ AWS begins tests incredibly fast, but shockingly and consistently comes to a standstill the last ¼ of the test. ▪ AWS TPS may be tied to limits on service thresholds. Interpreting Throughout Results
  53. 53. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 53 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Final Thoughts What impressed us… ▪ OCI’s AMD model is 53% lower in cost, yet performed near the top. ▪ GCP demonstrated overall best performance with the highest throughput, comparable response times, and zero errors. What disappointed us… ▪ AWS comes to a complete halt in the last quarter of the test. ▪ Despite notable improvements compared to 2019, Azure continues to underperform in database related operations relative to the other providers. ▪ AWS experienced a small dip compared to 2019. ✓ 
  54. 54. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 54 of 58 @Revelation_Tech THE VERDICT
  55. 55. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 55 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Cloud Service Provider Comparison • Chart ranked on each metric, and provides weighted and unweighted totals • Support, service offerings, and other factors not included in these tests are not considered • Highest weights given to: cost, CPU performance, application response, database throughput, and database errors Host Application Database Rank Cost CPU Mark CPU Memory I/O App Response App Errors DB Response DB Throughput DB Errors Unweighted Weighted AWS 3 2 4 5 1 4 4 5 4 4 36 25 OCI 5 4 2 5 5 2 5 4 4 4 40 24 IBM 4 5 5 5 1 4 1 4 3 5 36 24 GCP 3 2 3 5 1 3 3 5 5 5 36 26 Azure 3 1 4 5 1 5 2 3 2 4 30 22 Weight 1.00 0.05 1.00 0.05 0.90 1.00 0.50 0.80 1.00 1.00 ▪ AWS dips compared to 2019 despite identical hardware specifications. ▪ Azure ranked top in application response times but lagged in database response times. ▪ Azure has highest CPU mark, but is not reflected in the performance tests. ▪ OCI reported 20% higher performance on CPU tests on Intel vs. AMD, but performed similarly on application and database tests. Inconsistent Results
  56. 56. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 56 of 58 @Revelation_Tech • Only 7 providers covered, those that qualify as “hyperscale cloud providers” • Cloud lock-in is real • There is a strong case for stating that multi-cloud is the wrong answer Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure & Platform Services https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3989743/magic-quadrant-for-cloud-infrastructure-and-platform-ser https://www.theregister.com/2020/09/09/gartner_on_cloud_aws_fails/
  57. 57. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 57 of 58 @Revelation_Tech Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure & Platform Services ◦ “Very strong performer in most Gartner use cases” ◦ “Customers continue to believe incorrectly that AWS reduces prices broadly; however, the decreases are often not universally applied across all services” ◦ Storage “has not experienced a price reduction since 2014” despite greatly reduced prices for storage components ◦ AWS will continue to fail to “reduce prices broadly” ◦ “Thoughtfully architected, hyperscale cloud architecture” ◦ Ideal for Oracle’s E-Business Suite (EBS) ◦ Microsoft Partnership “can overcome shortfalls in Oracle’s cloud products via Azure services” ◦ Best suited for lift-and-shift and hybrid scenarios ◦ Benefits from Red Hat Technology ◦ “10 years late to market” ◦ “Negligible worldwide market share in the application PaaS category” ◦ “Diminishing mind share among developers who perceive IBM as a provider of legacy technologies” ◦ Strong for “every use case” ◦ “Closed a number of critical capability gaps between GCP and Azure” ◦ “Number of GCP outages during the last year, with devastating impact on customers” ◦ “Strong in all use cases” ◦ Particularly good for “extended cloud and edge” and for “Microsoft-centric organizations” ◦ “The lowest ratio of availability zones to regions of any vendor in this Magic Quadrant” ◦ “Does not provide any form of guaranteed capacity to customers” https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3989743/magic-quadrant-for-cloud-infrastructure-and-platform-ser https://www.theregister.com/2020/09/09/gartner_on_cloud_aws_fails/
  58. 58. © Revelation Technologies Group, Inc. 2021 | All rights reserved. Slide 58 of 58 @Revelation_Tech

×