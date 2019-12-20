Successfully reported this slideshow.
REMOVABLE PROSTHODONTICS SI~CTIONEDITORS LOUIS BLATTERFEIN ROBERT M. MORROW S. HOWARD PAYNE The anatomy of a smile T. G. M...
ANATOMY OF A SMILE Fig. 2. Facialview of lips. A, full lips; B, thin lips; C, wide lips; D, narrow lips; E,a short upper l...
MATTHEWS Fig. 3. Profile view of lips. A, full lips; B, thin lips; C, wide lips; D, narrow lips; E, a short upper lip; and...
ANATOMYOFASMILE Fig. 5. Beginning smile. The comers of the mouth are extended with the lips in contact. Fig. 6. Expanded s...
MATTHEWS SMILE ANATOMY CHART NAME I. LIPS AT REST: CIRCLE THE DIAGRAMS THAT APPLY VERTICAL FULL AVERAGE HORIZONTAL ~ WIDE ...
ANATOMY OF A SMILE Fig. 11. Too many small white teeth are visible. A guide to the length of teeth in the absence of preop...
MATTHEWS that desirable aspects may be preserved and graceless components returned to attractiveness. REFERENCES 1. Shapir...
THE ANATOMY OF SMILE

11 views

IMPORTANCE OF ANATOMIC STRUCTURE TO CREATE SMILE

Published in: Health & Medicine
THE ANATOMY OF SMILE

  1. 1. REMOVABLE PROSTHODONTICS SI~CTIONEDITORS LOUIS BLATTERFEIN ROBERT M. MORROW S. HOWARD PAYNE The anatomy of a smile T. G. Matthews, D.D.S.* Veterans Administration Hospital, Kerrville, Texas A pleasant smile is an expression of joy, while other smiles may be exhilarating or embarrassed, gleeful or winsome, haughty or hateful. A smile is a uniquely human gesture that is unlike the grimace of lower primates. People are concerned with their joyful smile, the way they feel about it, and its effect on other persons. A smile, when pleasing and attrac- tive to observers, enriches not only the one who smiles, but those who view it. The dentist's responsibility to preserve, create, or enhance a pleasing smile without impairing function is foremost in the patient's mind, since the patient takes function for granted. The key to successful treatment is harmony of the components of the oral region of the face and the oral cavity. If and when they blend into an engaging smile, the patient, viewer, and dentist share the result. THE ORAL REGION AND ESTHETICS The smile expresses itself mainly in the oral region and eyes. The oral region includes the upper and lower lips, the corners of the mouth, and the anterior portion of the cheeks (Fig. I). The nasolabial grooves, if present, pass through the oral region from the nose toward the angles of the mouth and may extend inferiorally. The philtrum, usually present, is a vertical depression of the upper lip extending from the septum of the nose to the red zone? The lips are two highly mobile fleshy folds surrounding the orifice of the mouth. In repose their anatomy varies. They may be full or thin, wide or narrow, or short or long, generally in response to genetic dicta and the form of the teeth (Fig. 2, A-F). Thin lips are generally stretched; thinness is due to small musculature. Externally, the lips extend from the base of the nose above and the chin below to the Presented at the American Prosthodontic Society, Las Vegas, Nev. *Chief, Dental Service Fig. 1. The oral region. (L), the lips; (N), the nasolabial groove; (P), the philtrum; and (R), the red zone of the lips. contact line and include the exposed red zone? The red zone of the lips generally extends to form a curved elevation and meets the skin at an obtuse angle. There is a depression between the red zone of the lip and the base of the nose; another similar but greater depression is found between the lower lip and the chin. The curvature of the lips and the concavi- ties present in the skin are better seen in a profile view (Fig. 3, A-F). The inclination of the teeth may cause the lips to be excessively prominent or recessive. In the edentu- lous person the lips recede, increasing the promi- nence of the nose and chin, since the interarch distance may be reduced and the nose and chin tend to approximate each other (Fig. 4, A and B). In a facial view, at rest, the lips may meet in a straight line or curve toward the corners either upward or downward. The short upper lip often curves upward, remains open, and generally produces an acute angle at the corners (Fig. 2, E). Dentists may preserve or alter the relationships of the visible components of the oral region and the oral cavity by changing the position of natural or artifi- 128 FEBRUARY1978 VOLUME39 NUMBER2 0022-3913/78/0239-0128500.70/0 9 1978 The C. V. Mosby Co.
  2. 2. ANATOMY OF A SMILE Fig. 2. Facialview of lips. A, full lips; B, thin lips; C, wide lips; D, narrow lips; E,a short upper lip; and F, a long upper lip, cial teeth. The major challenge in establishing esthetic excellence is to create harmony of the components of the oral region and oral cavity. THE SMILE A true smile is a complex gesture. Viewed from the facial aspect the smile begins as the corners of the mouth extend laterally (Fig. 5). The lips may remain in contact except with people having a short upper lip. As the smile expands and approaches laughter the lips separate, the corners of the mouth curve upward, and the teeth are exposed t~ view (Fig. 6). Some people show only the maxillary teeth; others the mandibular teeth. Some show both. As the angles of the mouth extend and the lips separate, the mesial half of the maxillary first molars and the mandibular second premolars may be exposed. While most people do not expose the gingival tissues, those with a short upper lip always do, especially when smiling. Those with hypermobile lips or massive alveolar processes may do the same in a broad smile. As the smile approaches a laugh the jaws separate and a dark space develops between the maxillary and mandibular teeth. This space is also known as the negative space? The teeth are then silhouetted against the dark space (Fig. 7). While individual teeth in a complete dentition are not obvious, missing teeth and diastemas become conspicuous by disrupting the usually harmonious dark space. Aber- rations in the configuration of the dark space cause a visual impact of surprise. The exposure of gold, fractured anterior teeth, inharmonious pontics, maiposed and missing teeth, or the appearance of the THE JOURNAL OF PROSTHETIC DENTISTRY 129
  3. 3. MATTHEWS Fig. 3. Profile view of lips. A, full lips; B, thin lips; C, wide lips; D, narrow lips; E, a short upper lip; and F, a long upper lip. Fig. 4, A and B. Lips of an edentulous person. B, Note the increasing prominence of the nose and chin. tongue alter the silhouette (Fig. 8). A well-formed dark space lends attractiveness to the smile and enhances the appearance of the oral region. People with dental deformities such as missing, carious, or unsightly teeth, hideous restorations, and misshapen dark spaces generally make every effort to hide their embarrassment by covering the unsightly part with the lips. These people rarely smile or laugh. With practiced restraint, they consciously or uncon- sciously forcibly cover the teeth with the lips, thereby obliterating the philtrum. These are the patients whom dentists can help. Restoring the oral region and teeth to a pleasing appearance restores the patient's ability to present a pleasing smile. In profile the first manifestation of a smile is a thinning of the lips and a distal extension of the corners of the mouth. This continues until the opening of the lips exposes teeth. As in the facial view the dark space persists and the tongue may or may not be visible (Fig. 9). The appearance of the oral region of the face concerns the dentist. A component may of itself be unattractive, but the manner in which lips, teeth, and dark space blend creates the harmony that makes the oral region attractive. An individual tooth may be rotated or shorter than one on the opposite side, or it may be slightly overlapped. These minor discrepancies lend character to the smile, relieving the artificiality and monotony of near-perfection. However, major disruptions of the dark space detract from the overall impact of the smile in the adult. For most patients the natural smile is becoming and should be preserved. Usually the dentist may correct a displeasing component, but both patient and dentist must agree on what constitutes improve- ment. 130 FEBRUARY 1978 VOLUME .'39 NUMBER 2
  4. 4. ANATOMYOFASMILE Fig. 5. Beginning smile. The comers of the mouth are extended with the lips in contact. Fig. 6. Expanded smile with teeth exposed. Fig. 7. The dark space between the maxillary teeth and lower lip. Fig. 8. The dark space between the maxillary and mandibular teeth is distorted by a diastema. PRETREATMENT RECORDS Since the dentist has the obligation to preserve or enhance the appearance of the oral region, evalua- tion before therapy demands an accurate record of what exists and what should be changed. All aspects of the oral region in repose and smiling should be recorded. A smile anatomy chart enables the dentist to record the teeth exposed, the extent of the teeth exposed, the curvature of the lips, the extension of the lips, and the all-important dark space (Fig. 10). This profile is completed during a pretreatment interview without the patient's knowledge, because the forced smile is an unnatural smile. This record can be an invaluable aid, even years later, in the creation of an attractive smile. Full-face and profile photographs are useful. However, posed photographs lack dynamism; the relationships of lips, teeth, and dark space are ever- changing. It is a mistake to be hypercritical of each minor imperfection. Calling the patient's attention to minute variances only focuses attention on them. Fig. 9. Note the dark space between maxillary and mandibular teeth. The patient may not have noticed a hypocalcified area, an asymmetry, or a diastema. However, any discrepancy mentioned by the patient, no matter how minute, deserves your attention. By alluding to THEJOURNALOFPROSTHETICDENTISTRy 131
  5. 5. MATTHEWS SMILE ANATOMY CHART NAME I. LIPS AT REST: CIRCLE THE DIAGRAMS THAT APPLY VERTICAL FULL AVERAGE HORIZONTAL ~ WIDE AVERAGE LIP LENGTH c..m LONG AGE THIN NARROW ~ SHORT II. III. IV. TEETH EXPOSED. CIRCLE IF APPROPRIATE. IF NOT, DRAW A LINE OR LINES REPRESENTING LIP MOVEMENT. MAXILLARY ONLY TONGUE VISIBLE? ABBERATIONS NOTED: DIASTEMATA ROTATED TEETH MAXILLARY AND MANDIBULAR YES FRACTURED TEETH MAXILLARY MANDIBULAR ONLY AND GINGIVA NO V. INCISAL" SILHOUETTE (FRONTAL VIEW): CONVEX: VI. OTHER OBSERVED CHARACTERISTICS: CONCAVE: HORIZONTAL: VII. PATIENT PRESENTS WITH: NATURAL TEETH REMOVABLE PARTIAL VIII. PATIENT LOOKS: PROSTHESES: FIXED PARTIAL COMPLETE DENTURES OLDER YOUNGER THAN STATED AGE. Fig. 10. Smile anatomy chart. a defect the patient is telling you that it is of concern. SIZE OF TEETH Teeth exposed in Smiling are a vital part of the anatomy of a smile. Artificial teeth should blend with the elements of the smile. Dentists must take into consideration the patient's age, complexion, lip movements, anatomy of the teeth, and dark space. Patients tend to err if given a choice in the selection of artificial teeth. Their goal is small "pearly white" teeth. Small white teeth are always wrong in a complete denture for the average adult? They may not be visible when smiling and result in an enlarged dark space, and the silhouette effect of a dark space bordered by light teeth is lost. If small teeth are visible too many are exposed in an open smile (Fig. 11). Pearly white teeth clash with both the gloom of the dark space and the complexion of the patient, creating a garish smile. Harmony dictates that the shading of denture teeth he consistent with the age and coloring of the patient. 132 FEBRUARY 1978 VOLUME 39 NUMBER 2
  6. 6. ANATOMY OF A SMILE Fig. 11. Too many small white teeth are visible. A guide to the length of teeth in the absence of preoperative records was established by Hurst? He measured the length of natural anterior teeth and correlated it with the length of the upper lip. The data provide a helpful solution. THE INCISAL SILHOUETTE In the frontal view the maxillary curve of the incisal edges is convex and the mandibular concave. This arc produces a desirable incisal silhouette; when reversed it is unattractive. Nothing is quite so unflat- tering as a smile showing teeth only at the lateral part of the frame created by the lips (Fig. 12). The viewer expects to see teeth in the midline, and such a grotesque dark space, minus the silhouette, jolts one's esthetic values. AGE Changes of age influence the anatomy of a smile. With age the lips become less everted and less elastic. Older patients generally show less of the maxillary and more of the mandibular teeth. Attrition of the incisal edges, with the borders of the dark space less Fig. 12. A concave incisal silhouette produces a grossly unattractive smile. serrated, lends harmony to the senior smile. A prosthesis for older patients should not contain teeth anatomically suited to a youth. Such incongruity is a disservice to the smile of a senior person. Slight imperfections such as evidence of mesial migration help to cast aside the impression of youthful perfec- tion.6 SUMMARY The anatomy of the smile is an integral part of dentistry. Its understanding involves close scrutiny of all elements of the oral region. It is not enough to establish the size of teeth based on the high and low lip lines, size of the mouth, and a shade to blend with the age and complexion. To create a harmonious smile the dentist must maintain or create the normal curvature of the lips, proper exposure of the red zone of the lips, an undistorted philtrum, and undisturbed nasolabial grooves. These entities, maintained in harmony with the exposed teeth, constitute the anatomy of a smile. In order that patients may be served properly, the smile must be understood, recorded, and analyzed so THE JOURNAL OF PROSTHETIC DENTISTRY 133
  7. 7. MATTHEWS that desirable aspects may be preserved and graceless components returned to attractiveness. REFERENCES 1. Shapiro, H. H.: Applied Anatomy of the Head and Neck. Philadelphia, 1943,J. B. Lippineott Company, pp 6, 7. 2. Sicher, H.: Orban's Oral Histology and Embryology. St. Louis, 1966, The C. V. Mosby Company, p 216. 3. Lombardi, R. E.: The principles of visual perception and their clinical application to denture esthetics. J PROSTHET DENT29:358, 1973. 4. Krajicek, D. D.: Dental art in prosthodonties. J PROSTHET DENT21:122, 1969. 5. Hurst, U. U.: Vertical dimension and its correlation with lip length and interocclusal distance. J Am Dent Assoc 64:496, 1962. 6. Frush, J. P., and Fisher, R. D.: Age factor in dentogenics. J PROSTHETDENT7:5, 1957. Reprint requests to: DR. T. G. MATTnEWS VETERANSADMINISTRATIONHOSPITAL KERRVILLE,TEXAS78028 ARTICLES TO APPEAR IN FUTURE ISSUES Metal-ceramic restorations Sheldon `j. Abbott, D.D.S. Dimensional and occlusal changes in fluid resin dentures Alexander N. Antonopoulos, D.D.S., M.S. Soft-tissue working cast Thomas `j. Balshi, D.D.S., and Raymond R. Hancock, D.D.S. A study of various factors influencing shade of bonded porcelain Nasser Barghi, D.D.S., and .Joseph T. Richardson, D.D.S., M.A.T. Physiologic recording of the soft palate for fabrication of obturator speech prostheses Seymour Birnbach, D.D.S. Removable partial denture design for a few remaining natural teeth AIi Bolouri, D.M.D., D.D.S. 134 FEBRUARY 1978 VOLUME 39 NUMBER 2

