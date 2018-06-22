Read [PDF] Online Sao Tome and Principe (Bradt Travel Guides) Download Ebook New Book

Sao Tome & Principe features enticing blend of African, Portuguese and Caribbean culture. Largely unexplored and unexploited by tourism, these tropical volcanic islands off the west African coast are the antithesis of mass-market destinations. This guide helps pioneering travelers to discover an African island paradise.

Kathleen Becker

