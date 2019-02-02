Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
religious thrillers : Bones of the Lost | Mystery Thriller & Horror
1.
religious thrillers : Bones of the Lost |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Listen to Bones of the Lost and religious thrillers new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any religious thrillers
FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
religious thrillers : Bones of the Lost |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
#1 New York Times bestselling author Kathy Reichs returns with her sixteenth riveting novel featuring forensic
anthropologist Tempe Brennan, whose examination of a young girl killed in a hit and run in North Carolina triggers an
investigation into international human trafficking.
When Charlotte police discover the body of a teenage girl along a desolate stretch of two-lane highway, Temperance
Brennan fears the worst. The girl’s body shows signs of foul play. Inside her purse police find the ID card of a
prominent local businessman, John-Henry Story, who died in a horrific flea market fire months earlier. Was the girl an
illegal immigrant turning tricks? Was she murdered?
As the case deepens, Tempe must also grapple with personal turmoil. Her daughter Katy, grieving the death of her
boyfriend in Afghanistan, impulsively enlists in the Army. Meanwhile, Katy’s father Pete is frustrated by Tempe’s
reluctance to finalize their divorce. As pressure mounts from all corners, Tempe soon finds herself at the center of a
conspiracy that extends all the way from South America, to Afghanistan, and right to the center of Charlotte. “A genius
at building suspense” (Daily News, New York), Kathy Reichs is at her brilliant best in this thrilling novel.
3.
religious thrillers : Bones of the Lost |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Written By: Kathy Reichs.
Narrated By: Linda Emond
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Date: August 2013
Duration: 11 hours 37 minutes
4.
religious thrillers : Bones of the Lost |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Download Full Version Bones of
the Lost Audio
OR
Listen now
Be the first to comment