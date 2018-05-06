Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prosthetics Orthotics in Clinical Practice [PDF]
Author : May Pages : 418 pages Publisher : F.A. Davis Company 2011-01-01 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0803622570 ISBN-13 : 9780803622579
Building on the strengths of "Amputations and Prosthetics 2nd Edition", Doctors Bella J. May and Margery Lockard have joined forces to deliver - with superb clarity - a research-based, problem-solving approach to prosthetics and orthotics. It includes clinical focus with unfolding case studies, stimulating questions, and an outstanding art program of 550 photographs and line illustrations that make important concepts easy to understand and apply. You ll also find a discussion, unique to this text, of the pathology of what necessitates amputations and why you would choose one prosthetic/orthotic over another. This title discusses the latest advances and technological developments in prosthetics, and orthotics. It presents current research throughout the text, with references for further reading. It follows "the APTA s Guide to Physical Therapist Practice" and appropriate national function terminology. It features chapters on upper extremity prosthetics and upper extremity orthotics in addition to lower limb. It offers pediatric content throughout the text, where appropriate. It emphasizes clinical problem solving and the decision making process to prepare readers for patient management. It guides learning with learning objectives, flow charts, case studies, and stimulating questions in each chapter. It provides a "user friendly" approach for therapists who may not be experts in these areas.
Prosthetics Orthotics in Clinical Practice [PDF]

  2. 2. Book details Author : May Pages : 418 pages Publisher : F.A. Davis Company 2011-01-01 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0803622570 ISBN-13 : 9780803622579
