-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
HardCover. Pub Date: October 2000 Pages: 380 Publisher: McGraw-Hill This book is Updated and revised - with over 35 and new indicators! It is A comprehensive catalog of today s major Technical analySIS Indicators - still indispensable to for Trading in Stocks. Bonds . futures. and options! There is an urgent need for a concise reference on such a vast array of technical tools. Achelis new edition fulfills that need and should provide an invaluable guide to newcomers and veterans alike - John J. Murphy President . MurphyMorris.com. Author. Technical Analysis of the Financial Markets and Intermarket Technical Analysis. Steve Achelis has done it again. The first edition was a wonderfully comprehensive encyclopedia of market indicators. The second edition is even better - Martin Pring President. International Institute of Economic Research Author. Technical Analysis Explain...
Author : Steven B. Achelis
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Steven B. Achelis ( 4✮ )
Link Download : https://cbookkeayo.blogspot.ca/?book=0071363483
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment