IRIS Pitch

Innovationsverbund  Öffentliche Gesundheit Dürfen wir vorstellen? Das Gateway für Gesundheitsämter IRIS
Die Corona-Pandemie brachte  in kurzer Zeit viele Innovationen  hervor. Let‘s celebrate!
Doch wie sollen Mitarbeitende im Gesundheitsamt hier noch durchblicken? Oh, no!
Zum Glück gibt es IRIS.  Wir bringen Struktur in die Kontaktdaten fürs Gesundheitsamt. We connect.
© Innovationsverbund Öffentliche Gesundheit 2021 Aktuell: Informationen (f)liegen überall Die Mitarbeitenden in den Gesund...
© Innovationsverbund Öffentliche Gesundheit 2021 Die Lösung: wir kanalisieren diese Informationen IRIS bündelt die Informa...
1 Schnittstelle SORMAS   kompatibel 7 © Innovationsverbund Öffentliche Gesundheit 2021 Unsere Lösung: IRIS Iris vereinfach...
8 © Innovationsverbund Öffentliche Gesundheit 2021 Um IRIS deutschlandweit zu implementieren braucht es die Unterstützung ...
Danke. Innovationsverbund  Öffentliche Gesundheit
