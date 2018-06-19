Larana cartilha radonio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Conseqüências do Gás Radônio na Saúde Humana 1
  2. 2. LARANA – Laboratório de Radioatividade Natural do Rio Grande do Norte da UFRN. Coordenador: Pr. Dr. Thomas Ferreira da Costa Campus* Contatos: www.larana.geologia.ufrn.br thomascampos@geologia.ufrn.br tel: 55 84 32153807 ramal 210 FAX: 55 84 32153806 *organizador da presente cartilha Natal, Janeiro de 2010. Primeira edição.
  3. 3. Conseqüências do Gás Radônio na Saúde Humana O QUE É O RADÔNIO? O Radônio é um gás nobre radioativo gerado nos solos que estão enriquecidos em Urânio, Tório e Rádio. Esses elementos naturais podem ser encontrados em qualquer parte do mundo, portanto qualquer prédio está sujeito a ter altos níveis de Radônio. Quanto maior for o teor de Rádio no solo, maior o potencial de aparecimento de níveis elevados de Radônio dentro de prédios construídos acima desse solo. Consequentemente, não se deve perguntar: “Existe Radônio aqui?”, mas sim, “Quanto de Radônio tem nesse ambiente?”. 3 O gás Radônio é responsável por 55% da radiação que o ser humano recebe ao longo de sua vida, como se pode ver no gráfico abaixo.
  4. 4. COMO O GÁS RADÔNIO ENTRA EM SUA CASA: 1. Através de fraturas no piso 2. Através das juntas e fraturas nas paredes 3. Através dos espaços vazios entre o alicerce e casa 4. Através do encanamento 5. Através das janelas Esse fato é devido à pressão de dentro das construções ser menor que a do ar e solo circundantes da casa. Existem muitas razões por que isso ocorre: uma delas é o efeito que as ventoinhas têm de circular o ar nas casas. Enquanto o ar interno é retirado, o externo entra para substituí-lo. A maioria desse ar externo vem do solo subjacente. Essa troca de ar também ocorre quando a temperatura de dentro de casa é maior que a de fora. Assim como o ar quente faz o balão subir por causa do ar frio ao seu redor, o ar quente dentro das construções sobe e é substituído pelo ar frio mais denso que vem de fora. Parte desse ar enriquecido em gás Radônio que vem de fora se misturando com o ar interno vem do solo, como já foi dito!
  5. 5. Figura 2: Gás Radônio e seus produtos de decaimento na atmosfera livre. O gás Radônio deriva dos depósitos naturais de Urânio e Tório existentes nas rochas e solo. O Rádio que é derivado do Urânio e Tório emite o gás Radônio através do seu decaimento radioativo (Figura 2). O Radônio é um gás inerte, o que significa que ele não reage ou combina com os elementos do solo. Por causa disso, o gás radônio pode emanar do solo para a atmosfera onde é facilmente diluído (Figura 2), apresentando certa preocupação. De qualquer modo, se ele penetra na superfície do solo e se concentra nas dependências de uma casa, ele será prejudicial à saúde. Você não pode ver ou sentir o radônio. Não há um único jeito de o seu corpo sentir a presença dele, ele é danoso a saúde e ao longo do tempo aumenta a probabilidade de se desenvolver câncer de pulmão 5
  6. 6. POR QUE A PREOCUPAÇÃO COM O RADÔNIO? Uma vez que o Radônio entra nas habitações, é facilmente disperso pelo ar, mas pode se concentrar nos cômodos da casa. O processo de decaimento radioativo não para. Isso leva o radônio a decair em vários outros elementos radioativos chamados de produtos do decaimento do radônio (Figura 2). Esses produtos são constituídos de diferentes formas de átomos de Polônio, Chumbo e Bismuto. Diferentemente do radônio, que é um gás, os seus descendentes radioativos são sólidos. Essas partículas permanecem suspensas no ar, são extremamente pequenas a ponto de não serem vistas. Por causa do tamanho das partículas, esses produtos são facilmente inalados e podem aderir-se ao tecido do pulmão. Elas se decaem relativamente rápida depois de formadas. Na verdade, se forem inaladas, elas decairão no interior dos pulmões. Consequentemente, o gás radônio em conjunto com os seus produtos de decaimento radioativo, representa um grande risco à saúde da população. O RADÔNIO E SEUS DESCENDENTES RADIOATIVOS GERAM CÂNCER DE PULMÃO O gás Radônio é um Agente Cancerígino de Classe A. Inalação de radônio e seus descendentes leva as partículas radioativas a irradiar os pulmões e a irradiação provoca a formação de câncer. Quando os produtos do decaimento são inalados, eles se aderem a tecidos sensíveis do pulmão. Como o tempo de meia vida dessas partículas é curto, elas decairão no pulmão, expondo o órgão à radiação.
  7. 7. Após o decaimento dessas partículas, há emissão de radiações alfa, beta e gama. São exatamente essas radiações alfa (em forma de partículas) dos dois produtos de decaimento - polônio 218 e polônio 214 - que são mais perigosas. As partículas alfa irão comprimir o tecido do pulmão. Na maioria dos casos, elas matam as células do tecido as quais podem ser substituídas pelo próprio corpo humano. De qualquer modo, essas partículas podem atingir ou criar uma reação química que afetará o DNA. Quando isso ocorre, a célula pode ser alterada. Esse é o mecanismo que pode aumentar o potencial de se ter câncer de pulmão através de uma prolongada exposição ao Radônio e seus produtos. O QUE ACONTECE QUANDO OS PRODUTOS DE DECAIMENTO DO RADÔNIO SÃO INALADOS? Quando os produtos do decaimento radioativos do Radônio são inalados, eles se aderem aos tecidos sensíveis dos pulmões. Como o tempo de meia-vida dessas partículas é curto, elas decairão no pulmão, expondo o órgão à radiação. Se a particular alfa atinge o núcleo de uma célula ativa e por sua vez o DNA, onde dentro deste a partícula atinge e prejudica o gene, os riscos de se contrair o câncer de pulmão aumentam significativamente. As partículas alfa podem também causar a ionização do material em torno do DNA que pode prejudicá-lo. 7 Cromossoma6,P53geneimpactado H+ HO - H02
  8. 8. Figura 4: Fios de DNA sofrendo ação das partículas iônicas derivada da água pela influência da radiação Esse é o mecanismo em que o Radônio (mais especificamente seus produtos de decaimento) pode levar ao aumento dos riscos de obtenção do câncer de pulmão. PROBABILIDADE DE SE CONTRAIR CÂNCER DE PULMÃO DEVIDO AO RADÔNIO. Qual a probabilidade disto acontecer? Estar exposto ao gás Radônio não significa que você ira contrair câncer de pulmão. A probabilidade aumenta com a quantidade de gás e o tempo de exposição ao Radônio. Isto é, o potencial para câncer de pulmão aumenta com o tempo de exposição e da quantidade do gás Radônio na atmosfera. Em qualquer exposição ao radônio, existe o risco de contrair o câncer. Quanto mais baixo o nível deste gás em sua casa, menor será o risco de sua família contrair o câncer. Para desenvolver este câncer de pulmões a partir da exposição ao gás Radônio, a radiação lançada durante seu decaimento deve atingir uma célula pulmonar e dentro desta célula atingir um local especifico. “A probabilidade de obtenção do câncer é como uma pessoa cega lançando dardos num alvo”. Se a pessoa lança apenas um de cada vez, provavelmente levará bastante tempo para acertar. Por outro lado, se esta pessoa lançar um punhado de dardos ao mesmo tempo, a probabilidade de acertar é bem maior. Essa analogia pode ser usada para entender que a
  9. 9. probabilidade de uma partícula alfa atingir uma célula pulmonar de uma maneira que causa o câncer, depende da dose e do tempo da exposição. Resumindo, o câncer de pulmão gerado pela exposição ao radônio é função da: • Concentração de radônio a que somos expostos, • Quantidade de tempo a que somos expostos. QUAL O NÍVEL DE RADÔNIO QUE POSSA SER ACEITÁVEL? É recomendado que as pessoas ao longo de sua vida não tenham uma exposição duradoura a níveis superiores a 100 Bq/m3 . É estimado que uma redução do nível para abaixo de 50 Bq/m3 reduziria as mortes precoces causadas por câncer no pulmão anualmente atribuído pelo radônio em 50%. Entretanto, mesmo com um nível de 50 Bq/m3 , o risco de contrair o câncer pelo gás é ainda centenas de vezes maiores que os riscos permitidos pela exposição de elementos cancerígenos presentes em nossa comida e água. PODE EXISTIR RADÔNIO NA ÁGUA? Sim, esse elemento pode se dissolver na água subterrânea e ser lançado no ar da residência durante o banho, lavagem de roupa e outras atividades que utilizam água. Casas com abastecimento de água subterrânea, seja esta pública ou proveniente de poços, são as mais propícias a estarem contaminadas. A preocupação maior não é o uso generalizado dessa água contaminada, nem mesmo sua ingestão, mas a infiltração do radônio no ar o qual respiramos além daquele que vem diretamente do solo. Testes podem medir esse aumento se a casa estiver ocupada durante a avaliação. É necessário muito radônio na água para alterar a concentração do gás no ar. 250.000 Bq/m3 presente na água aumenta em 25 Bq/m3 no ar. Assim, sempre teste a concentração de radônio no ar antes de ficar preocupado com a quantidade de radônio na água. O QUE FAZER SE A CASA ONDE VIVO APRESENTAR UM ALTO NÍVEL DE RADÔNIO? A presença de altos níveis de radônio não deve eliminar a possibilidade de viver em sua casa. Só um estudo adequado é que pode 9
  10. 10. indicar a existência de níveis elevados de gás Radônio, se ele for elevado provavelmente as outras casas vizinhas a sua apresentarão o mesmo problema. Uma boa notícia é que ele pode ser reduzido. De todos os problemas que uma casa pode ter, o radônio é uma das mais fáceis de identificar e controlar com uma ventilação adequada. CONCLUSÃO No geral, o gás Radônio se move dos solos para o ar, entra nas casas através de rachaduras nas paredes e pisos. Ele pode emanar ainda através de alguns tipos de materiais de construção. O gás Radônio pode também entrar nas casas através das águas de poços e cisternas, onde se encontra dissolvido. Como esta água é utilizada para banho e/ou outros fins domésticos, uma parte desse gás migra da água para o ar. O que contribui no aumento da taxa de Radônio na atmosfera ambiental. Beber água com altos teores do gás Radônio oferece um grande risco à saúde, mas respirar o ar com alto nível de radônio é muito mais nocivo. Uma atmosfera com alta concentração de radônio aumenta os riscos de desenvolvimento de câncer de pulmão. Esse risco aumenta com o tempo de exposição e a concentração do elemento. Beber água contaminada com Radônio eleva ainda as chances de se desenvolver câncer no estômago. Embora nenhum nível do gás Radônio seja considerado completamente seguro, como acontece com a maioria das coisas da vida, nós devemos equilibrar os benefícios e sacrifícios para achar o nosso nível “estável”. Nós caminhamos pelas ruas e trabalhamos no sol, nos expondo aos raios ultravioletas e aumentando os riscos de obter câncer de pele. Nós dirigimos quase todos os dias apesar de mais de 1 em 86 mortes serem resultados dos acidentes automobilísticos. Pessoas fumam, comem mal e às vezes agem de maneira perigosa. Até certo ponto, o gás Radônio é outro risco que enfrentamos diariamente. No entanto você escolhe o que comer, se vai fumar e como ou quando vai dirigir. Você não tem escolha a não ser respirar o ar em sua casa. Um simples e barato teste de radônio pode lhe dar a informação que você precisa sobre qual nível de exposição ao gás Radônio é aceitável pra você.
  www.who.int; www.cnen.gov.br; www.epa.gov; www.unscear.org; www.nuclear.radiologia.nom.br; www.lungcancer.about.com; www.nrsb.org; www.icru.org; www.radonleaders.org; www.worldradonsolutions.info; www.asmalldoseof.org

