Salud penitenciaria pdf.

Salud Penitenciaria Rotación externa en el Centro Penitenciario de Palma de Mallorca Paula de la Fuente García, MIR2 MFyC ...
¿Por qué una rotación en prisión?
Población penitenciaria 50.129 personas privadas de libertad en todo el territorio español 92,4% hombres 7,6% mujeres
“La duración media de encarcelamiento en España es de 22,2 meses (media europea 9,8 meses)” Estudio SPACE del Consejo de E...
Servicios de Salud Penitenciaria ¿Quién, cómo y dónde?
Equipo multidisciplinar
“[…] cuando la asistencia sanitaria en una prisión se provee a través del sistema comunitario de salud tiene mayor calidad...
Ser médica de familia en prisión
Salud y prisión
Enfermedades infecciosas
Prevalencia del 4-5% Tuberculosis
Prevalencia del 4,2% VIH
Casos de SIDA
Prevalencia 10,2% y el 1,9 % carga detectable. VHC 1. Hepatitis C: alrededor del 10,5% de las personas presas tiene el vir...
Otras enfermedades Importante prevalencia de Sarna e ITS
Adicciones
• Tabaco • Drogas de abuso • Fármacos
Salud mental en prisión
Un día en prisión
La Covid 19 en prisión
“No hay que tener en cuenta el pasado de los hombres. Jamás un hombre es demasiado viejo para recomenzar su vida y no hemo...
¡Muchas gracias!
  1. 1. Salud Penitenciaria Rotación externa en el Centro Penitenciario de Palma de Mallorca Paula de la Fuente García, MIR2 MFyC (CSVentanielles)
  2. 2. ¿Por qué una rotación en prisión?
  3. 3. Población penitenciaria 50.129 personas privadas de libertad en todo el territorio español 92,4% hombres 7,6% mujeres
  4. 4. “La duración media de encarcelamiento en España es de 22,2 meses (media europea 9,8 meses)” Estudio SPACE del Consejo de Europa, marzo de 2018.
  5. 5. Servicios de Salud Penitenciaria ¿Quién, cómo y dónde?
  6. 6. Equipo multidisciplinar
  7. 7. “[…] cuando la asistencia sanitaria en una prisión se provee a través del sistema comunitario de salud tiene mayor calidad por la mejora en la continuidad asistencial y por la mayor disponibilidad de recursos técnicos y formativos”.
  8. 8. Ser médica de familia en prisión
  9. 9. Salud y prisión
  10. 10. Enfermedades infecciosas
  11. 11. Prevalencia del 4-5% Tuberculosis
  12. 12. Prevalencia del 4,2% VIH
  13. 13. Casos de SIDA
  14. 14. Prevalencia 10,2% y el 1,9 % carga detectable. VHC 1. Hepatitis C: alrededor del 10,5% de las personas presas tiene el virus de la Hepatitis C, siguiendo la tendencia descendente de los últimos años. El 1,9% presentaban carga viral detectable.
  15. 15. Otras enfermedades Importante prevalencia de Sarna e ITS
  16. 16. Adicciones
  17. 17. • Tabaco • Drogas de abuso • Fármacos
  18. 18. Salud mental en prisión
  19. 19. Un día en prisión
  20. 20. La Covid 19 en prisión
  21. 21. “No hay que tener en cuenta el pasado de los hombres. Jamás un hombre es demasiado viejo para recomenzar su vida y no hemos de buscar que lo que fue le impida ser lo que es o lo que será”. Miguel de Unamuno.
  24. 24. ¡Muchas gracias!

