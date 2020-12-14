Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Importance of Sensory Integration in ASD www.jeevaniyam.in
Sensory experiences include touch, movement, body awareness, sight, sound, smell, taste and the pull of gravity. The proce...
Sensory Integration Disorder(SID) Sensory Integration Disorder or Senory Processing Disorder is a neurological disorder th...
SID in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders In children who have ASDs, sensory processing deficits can cause difficulti...
Sensory Integration Therapy Sensory Integration Therapy is designed to help children with sensory-processing problems((inc...
What does Sensory Integration Therapy involve? Sensory integration therapy starts with an assessment of the child by an oc...
Benefits Sensory integration therapy help children learn to use all their senses together that is, touch, smell, taste, si...
Sensory Integration Therapy for ASD in Kochi www.jeevaniyam.in
Contact Us Jeevaniyam Ayurveda Hospital And Research Centre Pallathu Road,Thammanam, Cochin,682032, Kerala, India Phone Nu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Importance of Sensory Integration in Autism Spectrum Disorders

16 views

Published on

Sensory experiences include touch, movement, body awareness, sight, sound, smell, taste and the pull of gravity. The process of the brain organizing and interpreting this information is called Sensory Integration. Check out this video to know more about the importance of sensory integration in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Know more about Us @ http://jeevaniyam.in/why-jeevaniyam

Contact Us @ http://jeevaniyam.in/contact-us/

Subscribe to our Youtube channel @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIRnQuZXzMwx6H4wfUvx8ew

Like our Facebook Page @ https://www.facebook.com/Jeevaniyam-Ayurveda-Hospital-and-Research-Centre-502086743224129/

Follow us on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/ayurvedickerala

Join our LinkedIn connection @ https://in.linkedin.com/in/dr-reshmi-pramod-b2872844

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Importance of Sensory Integration in Autism Spectrum Disorders

  1. 1. Importance of Sensory Integration in ASD www.jeevaniyam.in
  2. 2. Sensory experiences include touch, movement, body awareness, sight, sound, smell, taste and the pull of gravity. The process of the brain organizing and interpreting this information is called Sensory Integration. Sensory Integration (SI) provides a crucial foundation for more complex learning and behavior. Sensory Integration www.jeevaniyam.in
  3. 3. Sensory Integration Disorder(SID) Sensory Integration Disorder or Senory Processing Disorder is a neurological disorder that results from the brain's inability to interpret certain information received from the body's sensory systems. www.jeevaniyam.in
  4. 4. SID in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders In children who have ASDs, sensory processing deficits can cause difficulties that affect behavior and life skills. As a result, some children may be hypersensitive or hyposensitive to stimuli in the surroundings. Children with sensory processing deficits may have difficulty with motor skills, balance, and eye-hand coordination. www.jeevaniyam.in
  5. 5. Sensory Integration Therapy Sensory Integration Therapy is designed to help children with sensory-processing problems((including children with ASDs) cope up with the difficulties they have processing sensory input. This helps to stimulate and challenge the senses. www.jeevaniyam.in
  6. 6. What does Sensory Integration Therapy involve? Sensory integration therapy starts with an assessment of the child by an occupational therapist. The therapist then plans and conducts a program that includes activities to stimulate sensory responses from the child like swinging, bouncing or climbing. Sensory integration therapy can also include communication, behavioral and educational therapies. www.jeevaniyam.in
  7. 7. Benefits Sensory integration therapy help children learn to use all their senses together that is, touch, smell, taste, sight and hearing. It improves difficulties associated with autism, like challenging behavior or repetitive behavior. It also help with other autism characteristics, like difficulties with play and emotional regulation. In addition, sensory integration therapy is believed to increase a child’s threshold for tolerating sensory-rich environments, make transitions less disturbing, and reinforce positive behaviors. www.jeevaniyam.in
  8. 8. Sensory Integration Therapy for ASD in Kochi www.jeevaniyam.in
  9. 9. Contact Us Jeevaniyam Ayurveda Hospital And Research Centre Pallathu Road,Thammanam, Cochin,682032, Kerala, India Phone Number :+91 9961518687 Email id : info@jeevaniyam.in, drreshmipramod@gmail.com www.jeevaniyam.in

×