ResQ Records | ResQ Ranjazz International(ASCAP)

ResQ Ranjazz International is a sound production and music publishing company based in the historic town of Goshen in the Midwestern county of Elkhart, Indiana, USA. ResQ Records is affiliated with the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers. The labels' artiste roster includes talents in the Midwest and as far away in Lagos, Nigeria, West Africa.



ResQ Records specializes in Entertainment Public Relations so let us help you chart the course to a successful career in the music and entertainment industry.





At ResQ Records, originality makes our business great. We strive to produce all our content in the highest ethical standard, mindful of the industry in which we operate and the larger world which makes up the whole of our consumer. Our content is created with our clients, consumers and their interest in mind.





By creating safe content for audiences of all ages, we know we will move closer to greatness one satisfied household at a time. We believe that content responsibility adds value to our bottom-line and will ensure our longevity in the industry and our relevance to the larger world.













Who we are and what we do can be a challenge especially when we as a small business need to bring in investors and other supporters to help us grow. This presentation was part of the process to procure $5,000 for ResQ records/ResQ Ranjazz International. It was presented to the chairperson and faculty of the Business Department of Goshen College in Goshen, Elkhart County, Indiana, USA