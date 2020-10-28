pdf$@@Snowbird#FullPages|By-Erin K. Wilson

Snowbird is a powerful and immersive graphic novel about navigating the punk/activist art scene, reacting to environmental and personal devastation, racial inequality in New Orleans, and staying alive. The original "Snowbird, Book One" has been out of print since 2014. Silver Sprocket is ecstatic to now present the completed graphic novel. Content Warning: This book contains material that some might find disturbing including a reference to sexual assault, mental health struggles, and suicidal thoughts.

