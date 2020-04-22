Tutto Aristotele by lucia gangale

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TUTTO ARISTOTELE METAFISICA – LOGICA – RETORICA E DIALETTICA – FISICA – PSICOLOGIA E GNOSEOLOGIA ETICA E POLITICA - ESTETI...
SCRITTI ESOTERICI ED ESSOTERICI ■ Scritti esoterici (“destinati all’interno) o acroamatici (“ascoltare”): scritti aristote...
IL QUADRO DELLE SCIENZE SCIENZE teoretiche pratiche poietiche -Metafisica -Fisica -Matematica - Etica - Politica - Arti be...
DIFFERENZE TRA PLATONE E ARISTOTELE Differenze ● Platone crede nella finalità politica della filosofia. Aristotele concepi...
La metafisica (il termine non è di Aristotele ma di Livio Andronìco) era da Aristotele chiamata “filosofia prima”. Essa si...
LOGICA E METAFISICA 1. CATEGORIE ■ Sono i generi sommi del pensiero e dell’essere, ovvero i modi con cui la realtà si pres...
LA METAFISICA Le 10 categorie sono: -Sostanza -Qualità -Quantità -Relazione -Dove -Quando -Giacere -Avere -Agire -Subire E...
LOGICA E METAFISICA 1.1. SOSTANZA La sostanza è l’essere dell’essere, ovvero ciò che non può non essere e tolta la quale è...
LOGICA E METAFISICA Le quattro cause La teoria della sostanza è strettamente correlata a quella delle quattro cause: ● La ...
LOGICA E METAFISICA 2. ACCIDENTI Mentre la sostanza indica ciò per cui una cosa è (causa sui), l’accidente è una modificaz...
LA METAFISICA 3. VERO Per stabilire che la sostanza è l’oggetto proprio della metafisica, Aristotele utilizza i seguenti p...
3. VERO 2) Principio di non-contraddizione: è logicamente impossibile affermare e negare contemporaneamente la stessa cosa...
LA METAFISICA 4. POTENZA E ATTO Potenza e atto sono concetti elaborati per spiegare il divenire della sostanza, in polemic...
LA METAFISICA 4. POTENZA E ATTO Per potenza si intende la possibilità della materia di assumere una determinata forma. Per...
LA METAFISICA La dottrina del divenire Per Aristotele il divenire è un fatto. Costituisce invece un problema il fatto che ...
LA LOGICA Premessa Aristotele ha fondato la logica occidentale, anche se egli non ha mai considerato la logica una discipl...
LA LOGICA A prova di questo si tenga conto che tutti gli scritti aristotelici riguardanti la logica sono raccolti sotto il...
LA LOGICA La logica di Aristotele studia secondo un ordine crescente: Le categorie: che sono il nucleo semplice di ogni pe...
Sono gli oggetti del nostro discorso. Vengono disposti secondo un ordine di maggiore o minore universalità. Vengono classi...
SOSTANZA PRIMA E SOSTANZA SECONDA ˃ LA SCALA DEI CONCETTI, letta dall’alto verso il basso, cioè dal genere (più estesa) al...
Aristotele tratta delle proposizioni nel libro Sull’interpretazione. Le proposizioni esprimono verbalmente i nostri “giudi...
LA LOGICA LE PROPOSIZIONI Per indicare il rapporto tra le proposizioni Aristotele utilizza uno schema che i logici medieva...
La modalità delle proposizioni Aristotele si preoccupa di come avviene l’attribuzione di un predicato ad un soggetto: Asse...
Le conseguenze sono due: La verità è nel pensiero o nel discorso, non nell’essere o nella cosa (Metafisica, VI, 4, 1027b, ...
Vi è, così, una serie di rimandi necessari tra linguaggio, pensiero ed essere. Se infatti le parole del linguaggio sono se...
Negli Analitici Aristotele passa a spiegare forme e modi del ragionamento. Noi non ragioniamo semplicemente affermando o n...
Esso è composto da due premesse e una conclusione: Premessa maggiore – Ogni animale è mortale (termine estremo o maggiore:...
Problema delle premesse Il problema del sillogismo è che la conclusione deve scaturire da premesse necessarie, di per sé e...
I PRINCIPI LOGICI PRIMI ▪ Principio di identità: ogni oggetto del pensiero logico è uguale solamente a sé stesso e non è u...
RETORICA La retorica è l’arte generale di produrre discorsi convincenti mediante entitemi, cioè sillogismi nei quali una p...
DIALETTICA La dialettica segue un procedimento razionale ma non dimostrativo, e quindi ha un carattere probabile e non sci...
COSMOLOGIA Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
COSMOLOGIA Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale L’universo fisico per Aristotele è chiuso, finito, perfetto. La dimensione tempo è una c...
COSMOLOGIA La concezione aristotelica del mondo fisico prende in esame: - Il movimento - I luoghi naturali - la perfezione...
COSMOLOGIA 1. I MOVIMENTI Per Aristotele ci sono quattro tipi fondamentali di movimento: ● sostanziale, cioè la generazion...
COSMOLOGIA Il movimento locale è quello fondamentale a cui tutti si riconducono ed è di tre specie: - circolare intorno al...
COSMOLOGIA 2. I LUOGHI NATURALI I movimenti dall’alto in basso e dal basso verso l’alto sono tipici delle cose terrestri o...
COSMOLOGIA 3. PERFEZIONE E FINITEZZA DELL’UNIVERSO Perfezione: l’universo possiede le 3 dimensioni di altezza, larghezza e...
COSMOLOGIA 4. SPAZIO E TEMPO Il vuoto non esiste. «La natura aborre il vuoto», diceva lo stagirita. Oggi alcuni studi dann...
COSMOLOGIA LA FISICA ARISTOTELICA NELLA STORIA La Fisica di Aristotele per secoli cancellò l’atomismo di Democrito e ritar...
PSICOLOGIA E GNOSEOLOGIA L’ANIMA È LA FORMA DEL CORPO Per Aristotele la psicologia è parte della fisica, in quanto studio ...
PSICOLOGIA E GNOSEOLOGIA L’ ATTIVITÀ CONOSCITIVA L’attività conoscitiva si articola in tre momenti: ■ sensazione – il “sen...
PSICOLOGIA E GNOSEOLOGIA L’INTELLETTO SI DIVIDE IN INTELLETTO PASSIVO E INTELLETTO ATTIVO Intelletto passivo È l’intellett...
ETICA Il fine della vita dell’uomo è la felicità, che Aristotele individua nella vita secondo ragione. Vivere felici signi...
ETICA L’ASINO DI BURIDANO Per capire meglio questo concetto, nel Medioevo si ricorreva ad una estremizzazione con il celeb...
ETICA VIRTÙ ETICHE E DIANOETICHE Virtù dianoetiche (da diànoia, “intelletto”): sono dette anche intellettive o razionali, ...
ETICA Virtù etiche Sono quelle di mezzo, che permettono di effettuare una scelta ponderata tra due eccessi. Ad esempio la ...
ETICA La virtù principale è la giustizia, cioè aderenza alle leggi. È la virtù per eccellenza, intera e perfetta. La giust...
ETICA Virtù dianoetiche Sono quelle proprie dell’anima razionale: arte (téchne): la capacità di produrre oggetti intellige...
ETICA L’AMICIZIA Per Aristotele l’amicizia è il bene più necessario alla vita. È affine all’amore, anche se non da confond...
ETICA L’amicizia per utile è quella di grado inferiore, perché le persone sono legate fino a quando dura l’interesse. È ti...
POLITICA Nell’opera Politica Aristotele afferma che l’uomo è un animale sociale, in quanto non basta a se stesso ed ha bis...
POLITICA LE FORME DI GOVERNO Ci sono tre forme di governo fondamentali: ●monarchia, governo di uno solo ●aristocrazia, gov...
POLITICA Esistono tre forme di degenerazione o patologia di queste tre forme, quando i governanti non fanno gli interessi ...
POLITICA Il governo migliore per Aristotele è un governo democratico in cui prevalga la classe madia. E quindi una politìa...
ESTETICA E POETICA IL BELLO Nell’arte e in natura una cosa è bella quando realizza pienamente il suo scopo, che coincide c...
ESTETICA E POETICA L’ARTE L’arte è imitazione. Si può imitare il colore, il suono, la forma. Il teatro imita drammaticamen...
ESTETICA E POETICA «Tragedia è dunque imitazione seria e compiuta, avente una propria grandezza, con parola ornata, distin...
ESTETICA E POETICA Per lui la forma più alta di tragedia si è raggiunta con Eschilo. Per manifestare ordine e armonia la t...
ESTETICA E POETICA Mentre Platone crede che la tragedia incoraggi negli spettatori le loro passioni, Aristotele è convinto...
ESTETICA E POETICA INTERPRETAZIONE DELLA CATARSI Ci sono varie teorie a proposito della catarsi aristotelica: ▪Alcuni stud...
ARISTOTELE NELLA STORIA Aristotele, come Platone, ha influenzato la filosofia per duemila anni. Ha influenzato, in modo pa...
ARISTOTELE NELLA STORIA SORTI DELLA SCUOLA PERIPATETICA Alla morte di Aristotele la Scuola peripatetica da lui fondata si ...
TUTTO ARISTOTELE Slide elaborate nell’aprile 2020 al tempo dell’emergenza pandemia ed in piena didattica a distanza Prof.s...
  1. 1. TUTTO ARISTOTELE METAFISICA – LOGICA – RETORICA E DIALETTICA – FISICA – PSICOLOGIA E GNOSEOLOGIA ETICA E POLITICA - ESTETICA P R O F. S S A L U C I A G AN G AL E Slide elaborate al tempo della didattica a distanza
  2. 2. SCRITTI ESOTERICI ED ESSOTERICI ■ Scritti esoterici (“destinati all’interno) o acroamatici (“ascoltare”): scritti aristotelici riservati agli allievi delle sue lezioni. Erano più impegnate dal punto di vista letterario. Furono conosciuti solo nel I secolo a.C. e furono chiamati “essoterici” (“ex” = “fuori”) dallo stesso Aristotele. I più importanti di essi sono il Protrettico (“discorso esortatorio”, cioè un’esortazione alla filosofia) e il dialogo Sulla filosofia, che contiene la prima critica a Platone e ne segna il distacco. Sono gli scritti di Aristotele a noi pervenuti. Si dividono in opere di: ●Logica ● Metafisica ● Fisica, storia naturale, matematica e psicologia ● Etica, politica, economia e retorica ■ Scritti essoterici: quelli composti in forma dialogica e destinati al pubblico più vasto. Erano letterariamente molto curate. Sono opere per la gran parte andate perdute, ad eccezione di pochi frammenti e della “Costituzione degli Ateniesi”. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  3. 3. IL QUADRO DELLE SCIENZE SCIENZE teoretiche pratiche poietiche -Metafisica -Fisica -Matematica - Etica - Politica - Arti belle - Tecniche Studiano il necessario Studiano il possibile Seguono un metodo dimostrativo Seguono un metodo non dimostrativo (valido «per lo più») Hanno come scopo la conoscenza disinteressata Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale Hanno come scopo l’ orientamento dell’agire Hanno come scopo la produzione di opere e la manipolazione di oggetti
  4. 4. DIFFERENZE TRA PLATONE E ARISTOTELE Differenze ● Platone crede nella finalità politica della filosofia. Aristotele concepisce la filosofia come ricerca disinteressata. ● Platone la guarda in un’ottica verticale e gerarchica, cioè pone un dualismo tra realtà vere e realtà apparenti (mondo delle Idee e mondo sensibile). Aristotele la guarda in ottica orizzontale e unitaria, cioè pone tutti gli aspetti della realtà e tutte le scienze che la studiano su un piano di parità. ● Platone si interessa soprattutto di matematica, etica e di politica. Aristotele ha scarso interesse per la politica e per la matematica e grande interesse per le scienze empiriche e naturali. ● Platone ha elaborato un sistema “aperto” e problematico, dove la filosofia pone incessantemente interrogativi e soluzioni. Aristotele ha la tendenza ad organizzare il discorso filosofico in un sistema “chiuso”, cioè in un insieme fisso e immutabile di verità rigidamente connesse. Analogie Aristotele è discepolo di Platone ed il suo pensiero contiene elementi di continuità rispetto al maestro. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  5. 5. La metafisica (il termine non è di Aristotele ma di Livio Andronìco) era da Aristotele chiamata “filosofia prima”. Essa si occupa di studiare “l’essere in quanto essere”, cioè la realtà in generale, nel suo aspetto ritenuto fondamentale e comune a tutte le realtà. La metafisica è, propriamente, scienza dell’essere in quanto essere, cioè della sostanza. Ma che cos’è l’essere? L’essere non è univoco (come voleva Parmenide), ma ha una pluralità di significati: L’essere come accidente; L’essere come categorie; L’essere come vero; L’essere come potenza e atto. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale LOGICA E METAFISICA
  6. 6. LOGICA E METAFISICA 1. CATEGORIE ■ Sono i generi sommi del pensiero e dell’essere, ovvero i modi con cui la realtà si presenta e in cui l’essere si predica delle cose. Pertanto si può anche dire che sono i predicati logici e ontologici della realtà. Sono dunque i tipi di predicati e sono dieci. La definizione significa che le categorie sono tutte le proprietà che si possono predicare dell’essere. Di tutte e dieci le categorie la più importante è quella di sostanza. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  7. 7. LA METAFISICA Le 10 categorie sono: -Sostanza -Qualità -Quantità -Relazione -Dove -Quando -Giacere -Avere -Agire -Subire Esempio di come applichiamo le categorie: ■“È un uomo”: sostanza ■“È virtuoso”: qualità ■“Pesa 85 kg”: quantità ■“È amico di Achille”: relazione ■“Abita ad Atene”: dove ■“È vissuto nel V sec.a.C.”: quando ■“Sta dormendo”: giacere ■“Possiede una casa”: avere ■“Sta lavorando, sta combattendo, ecc.”: agire Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  8. 8. LOGICA E METAFISICA 1.1. SOSTANZA La sostanza è l’essere dell’essere, ovvero ciò che non può non essere e tolta la quale è tolta anche la cosa (principio di identità, di non contraddizione e del terzo escluso. V. nella Logica, slide 29). Aristotele la chiama tòde ti, cioè “questo qui”. La sostanza è sìnolo, cioè unione indissolubile di materia e forma. ˃ La MATERIA è ciò di cui una cosa è fatta (la parte materica, appunto) ed è l’elemento passivo o ricettivo che riceve determinazione dalla forma. ˃ La FORMA è l’elemento attivo che modella la materia, rendendo una cosa quella che è, dando struttura alla materia. Esempio: FORMA: l’umanità è la specie a cui gli uomini appartengono MATERIA: l’acciaio di cui è fatta un’arma Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  9. 9. LOGICA E METAFISICA Le quattro cause La teoria della sostanza è strettamente correlata a quella delle quattro cause: ● La causa materiale indica la materia di cui una cosa è fatta (il marmo da cui ricavare la statua di Marlyn Monroe); ● La causa formale riguarda la forma o il modello delle cose (le sembianze di Marilyn Monroe così come lo scultore vuole modellare nel marmo) ● La causa efficiente è l’inizio del mutamento o della quiete, l’origine di qualcosa (i colpi di scalpello con cui il marmo viene modellato); ● La causa finale è lo scopo al quale una cosa tende (realizzare la statua di Marlyn Monroe così come vuole l’artista). Le quattro cause sono specificazioni o articolazioni della sostanza, che è la vera causa dell’essere. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  10. 10. LOGICA E METAFISICA 2. ACCIDENTI Mentre la sostanza indica ciò per cui una cosa è (causa sui), l’accidente è una modificazione o una caratteristica della sostanza che può esserci o non esserci, senza che la sostanza cambi: ESEMPI: - Benevento può essere soleggiata o innevata - Una persona può essere scura di capelli e tingerli di rosso - Una stanza può avere o meno al suo interno un attaccapanni Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  11. 11. LA METAFISICA 3. VERO Per stabilire che la sostanza è l’oggetto proprio della metafisica, Aristotele utilizza i seguenti procedimenti: 1) Astrazione: le varie scienze spogliano le cose del particolare per giungere a verità assiomatiche (questo è il procedimento che utilizzano i matematici e i fisici). La filosofia deve ridurre tutti i molteplici significati della parola “essere” ad un significato unico e fondamentale, giacché esso non può considerare l’essere come quantità, movimento o altro, ma appunto solo come essere.
  12. 12. 3. VERO 2) Principio di non-contraddizione: è logicamente impossibile affermare e negare contemporaneamente la stessa cosa intorno ad un medesimo soggetto. Non è possibile dire “l’uomo è un animale razionale” ed allo stesso tempo affermare “l’uomo non è un animale razionale”. Una di queste due affermazioni è necessariamente vera, l’altra è necessariamente falsa. Anche da un punto di vista ontologico un soggetto non può essere e non essere quello che è contemporaneamente. Da tutto questo ragionamento ne deriva, quindi, che la sostanza è la natura necessaria di un qualsiasi essere. Essa è, pertanto, l’equivalente ontologico del principio logico di non- contraddizione. Il principio di non-contraddizione è il più saldo di tutti, perché chi volesse in pratica contraddire il principio di non-contraddizione, allora dovrebbe necessariamente contraddirsi. LA METAFISICA Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  13. 13. LA METAFISICA 4. POTENZA E ATTO Potenza e atto sono concetti elaborati per spiegare il divenire della sostanza, in polemica con Platone, il quale aveva separato la realtà in una realtà terrena e in una ultraterrena (Iperuranio). Per Aristotele non ci sono due realtà, come voleva il maestro, così come non esistono “mimesi”, “metessi” e “parusia”, le quali sono delle semplici metafore poetiche. Esiste una sola realtà ed i principi sono immanenti a tutte le cose. Il principio delle cose è nelle cose stesse e sta nella loro forma interiore. Le idee di Platone sono un inutile doppione della realtà e non fanno altro che complicare le cose. Il divenire è una realtà incontrovertibile.
  14. 14. LA METAFISICA 4. POTENZA E ATTO Per potenza si intende la possibilità della materia di assumere una determinata forma. Per atto si intende tale possibilità pienamente realizzata. Infatti l’atto è anche chiamato entelèchia, cioè “realizzazione” o “perfezione attuata”. Esempi: - il fiore che sboccia e il seme da cui è nato; - il bambino che diventa uomo. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  15. 15. LA METAFISICA La dottrina del divenire Per Aristotele il divenire è un fatto. Costituisce invece un problema il fatto che debba essere pensato. Le tipologie di movimento sono quattro: 1) Movimento locale, o traslazione, indica lo spostamento di un corpo da un posto all’altro; 2) Movimento qualitativo, o alterazione, si ha quando in un sostrato cambia una caratteristica accidentale (Socrate da non-musico diventa musico); 3) Movimento quantitativo, cioè accrescitivo o diminutivo di un essere (una persona che dimagrisce, un edificio che viene ampliato); 4) Movimento sostanziale, detti di “generazione o corruzione”, come la nascita e la morte. Nelle prime tre forme di movimento la sostanza rimane immutata. Mel quarto tipo il mutamento non è nella sostanza ma della sostanza, per cui non muta una proprietà della sostanza, bensì la sostanza stessa (il soggetto) nasce o muore. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  16. 16. LA LOGICA Premessa Aristotele ha fondato la logica occidentale, anche se egli non ha mai considerato la logica una disciplina a sé stante. Inoltre, Aristotele non ha mai utilizzato il termine “logica”; al massimo ha utilizzato “analitica”, per indicare lo studio che scompone i ragionamenti umani nelle parti costitutive, per cercare la validità dei ragionamenti umani stessi. La logica non è una disciplina a parte, ma una disciplina trasversale a tutte le scienze, quindi non è una scienza di per sé. Riguarda il metodo dimostrativo che tutte le scienze seguono. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  17. 17. LA LOGICA A prova di questo si tenga conto che tutti gli scritti aristotelici riguardanti la logica sono raccolti sotto il titolo “Organon”, “strumento”. Proprio perché la logica è propedeutica e funge da strumento per tutte le altre scienze. Quali sono questi scritti? Si tratta di sei diverse opere: ◦ Le categorie (sulla logica del “concetto”) ◦ Sull’interpretazione (tratta della logica delle “proposizioni”) ◦ Primi analitici (sulla logica del ragionamento o del sillogismo) ◦ Secondi analitici (idem) ◦ Topici (si occupano del sillogismo dialettico) ◦ Confutazioni sofistiche (sulle argomentazioni dei sofisti o sofistica) Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  18. 18. LA LOGICA La logica di Aristotele studia secondo un ordine crescente: Le categorie: che sono il nucleo semplice di ogni pensiero o discorso le proposizioni o giudizi, che sono affermazioni in cui i termini semplici sono connessi tra loro secondo delle regole il sillogismo o ragionamento, attraverso cui formulare le deduzioni con tre giudizi legati tra loro (https://pensieroerealta.blogspot.com/2013/04/la-logica-di-aristotele.html) Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  19. 19. Sono gli oggetti del nostro discorso. Vengono disposti secondo un ordine di maggiore o minore universalità. Vengono classificati mediante un rapporto di genere e specie. Per quanto riguarda la maggiore o minore universalità, significa che più un concetto comprende un maggior numero di caratteristiche e meno è esteso, in quanto riferibile ad un minor numero di individuo. Il genere è un concetto più universale o esteso; la specie è un concetto meno esteso e che quindi si riferisce ad un minor numero di individui che presentano le stesse caratteristiche. Comprensione: insieme di note e di qualità caratteristiche Estensione: il numero degli individui a cui fa riferimento un concetto. ESEMPIO Il “cane” indica un concetto più universale, un genere; Il “setter”, riferendosi ad una specie di cane, è un concetto meno esteso, perché più comprensivo di note e di qualità caratteristiche. LA LOGICA I CONCETTI Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  20. 20. SOSTANZA PRIMA E SOSTANZA SECONDA ˃ LA SCALA DEI CONCETTI, letta dall’alto verso il basso, cioè dal genere (più estesa) alla specie (meno estesa), fino ad arrivare al concetto di una specie che non ha sotto di sé altre specie in quanto presenta il massimo della comprensione ed il minimo dell’estensione. Si tratta dell’individuo, o “sostanza prima”, che Aristotele individua con “questo uomo qui”, “questo cavallo”. Le sostanze seconde, invece, sono i generi e le specie, entro cui rientrano le sostanze prime. Qui Aristotele ribadisce che solo le sostanze prime (cioè gli individui) sono sostanze in senso prime. Se non esistessero le sostanze prime non esisterebbero nemmeno le sostanze seconde. È una affermazione chiaramente antiplatonica. ˃ La stessa SCALA DEI CONCETTI, letta dal basso verso l’alto (cioè dalla specie al genere), va verso una maggiore estensione ed una minore comprensione, fino ad arrivare alle dieci categorie, che sono i generi sommi del pensiero e dell’essere. LA LOGICA I CONCETTI Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  21. 21. Aristotele tratta delle proposizioni nel libro Sull’interpretazione. Le proposizioni esprimono verbalmente i nostri “giudizi”. Le proposizioni si identificano con gli “enunciati apofantici”, o “dichiarativi”, cioè con le asserzioni, che esprimono qualcosa, e sono diverse da preghiere, comandi, escalamazioni. La logica per Aristotele riguarda non tutti i tipi di discorso, ma solo quello apofantico. Le proposizioni si dividono per qualità: “affermative” “negative” e per quantità: “universali” (tutti gli uomini sono mortali) “particolari” (alcuni uomini sono bianchi) “singolari” (Socrate è un filosofo ateniese) LA LOGICA LE PROPOSIZIONI Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  22. 22. LA LOGICA LE PROPOSIZIONI Per indicare il rapporto tra le proposizioni Aristotele utilizza uno schema che i logici medievali chiamarono “quadrato degli opposti” http://proflombardi.altervista.org/blog/wp- content/uploads/2015/03/La-logica-di-Aristotele.pdf Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  23. 23. La modalità delle proposizioni Aristotele si preoccupa di come avviene l’attribuzione di un predicato ad un soggetto: Asserzione (A=B) Possibilità (A è possibile che sia B) Necessità (A è necessario che sia B) LA LOGICA LE PROPOSIZIONI Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  24. 24. Le conseguenze sono due: La verità è nel pensiero o nel discorso, non nell’essere o nella cosa (Metafisica, VI, 4, 1027b, 25 ss.); La misura della verità è l’essere o la cosa, non il pensiero o il discorso. Infatti, una cosa non è bianca perché si asserisce con verità che è tale; ma si asserisce con verità che è bianca, perché essa è tale (Metafisica, IX, 10, 1051b, 5 ss.). LA LOGICA LE PROPOSIZIONI Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  25. 25. Vi è, così, una serie di rimandi necessari tra linguaggio, pensiero ed essere. Se infatti le parole del linguaggio sono sempre convenzionali, è pur vero che esse si riferiscono sempre ad «affezioni dell’anima, che sono le medesime per tutti e costituiscono le immagini di oggetti già identici per tutti» (Sull’interpretazione, I, 16a, 5 ss.). La composizione delle parole è perciò data dalla combinazione effettiva delle cose. Posso dire «l’uomo corre» solo se nella realtà l’uomo corre. LA LOGICA LE PROPOSIZIONI Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  26. 26. Negli Analitici Aristotele passa a spiegare forme e modi del ragionamento. Noi non ragioniamo semplicemente affermando o negando qualcosa, cioè quando giudichiamo, ma quando dai giudizi passiamo a delle proposizioni tra di loro collegate ed articolate. Il collegamento in nessi logici fa la differenza tra il semplice affermare o negare e l’esprimere un ragionamento. Il ragionamento per eccellenza è detto sillogismo. LA LOGICA IL SILLOGISMO Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  27. 27. Esso è composto da due premesse e una conclusione: Premessa maggiore – Ogni animale è mortale (termine estremo o maggiore: è quello che ha l’estensione maggiore) Premessa minore – Ogni uomo è animale (termine medio: è quello che ha l’estensione media) Conclusione – Ogni uomo è mortale (termine estremo o maggiore: è il termine o estremo minore, il cui soggetto si trova nella seconda premessa). Caratteristica del sillogismo è che esso è un ragionamento immediato e necessario. La conclusione scaturisce da premesse necessarie. LA LOGICA IL SILLOGISMO Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  28. 28. Problema delle premesse Il problema del sillogismo è che la conclusione deve scaturire da premesse necessarie, di per sé evidenti, cioè da assiomi. Trattasi di un ragionamento deduttivo, che cioè scaturisce da premesse generali. Ma il problema di questo tipo di ragionamento è che se le premesse sono false il sillogismo non è più vero. È valido dal punto di vista formale, ma non da quello sostanziale. Facciamo un esempio. Se io dico: «Ogni animale è immortale, ogni uomo è animale, ogni uomo è immortale» il sillogismo è corretto dal punto di vista formale, ma la conclusione è falsa perché false ne sono le premesse. Per cui il sillogismo non porta ad un vero accrescimento della conoscenza e rimane sterile nella sua modalità ontologica. Pertanto, negli Analitici secondi, il filosofo si pone il problema del “sillogismo scientifico”, o dimostrativo, che si dà quando si parte da principi logici generalissimi (principio di identità, di non-contraddizione, del terzo escluso). Il ragionamento scorretto è detto “paralogismo”. LA LOGICA IL SILLOGISMO Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  29. 29. I PRINCIPI LOGICI PRIMI ▪ Principio di identità: ogni oggetto del pensiero logico è uguale solamente a sé stesso e non è uguale a nessun altro oggetto ▪ Principio di non contraddizione: la stessa proposizione non puo' essere contemporaneamente vera e falsa: il fatto che A sia vera esclude che A sia falsa il fatto che A sia falsa esclude che A sia vera ▪ Principio del terzo escluso: tra due contraddittori è escluso il terzo termine. Se prendo due contraddittorie, il bianco e il non bianco, A e non A, non esiste un terzo termine (tertium non datur). LA LOGICA Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  30. 30. RETORICA La retorica è l’arte generale di produrre discorsi convincenti mediante entitemi, cioè sillogismi nei quali una premessa viene omessa a causa della sua ovvietà. Come la dialettica, si aggira nell’ambito del probabile, cioè della conoscenza diffusa e non scientifica, ma a differenza della dialettica non utilizza solo argomenti razionali. L’entitema sostiene una tesi e serve a convincere, ma non a dimostrare. La retorica trova il suo ambito di applicazione nella politica. La sua argomentazione può prescindere da contesto e uditore e trovare la sua ragion d’essere nell’impatto emotivo che procura sugli ascoltatori, a prescindere dalla dimostrazione. Con la sua parziale rivalutazione della retorica, da un lato riprende Platone ed il suo sforzo di abbandonare una retorica fatta di parole ingannatrici: dall’altro guarda ai sofisti, accentuando la natura debole dei procedimenti e dei discorsi retorici. (opera di riferimento: Retorica). Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  31. 31. DIALETTICA La dialettica segue un procedimento razionale ma non dimostrativo, e quindi ha un carattere probabile e non scientifico. Mentre Platone vedeva nella dialettica il vertice di tutte le scienze, Aristotele ne scorge un ragionamento debole, che non arriva a concludere necessariamente, dal momento che parte da premesse solo probabili. Essa serve solo per esercitarsi nell’arte di ragionare, oppure si può ritrovare in politica e nell’arte forense. Aristotele si preoccupa anche di classificare e confutare i ragionamenti eristici dei sofisti, cioè quei ragionamenti le cui premesse non sono né necessarie (come quelle della scienza), né probabili (come quelle della dialettica), ma solo apparentemente probabili. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  32. 32. COSMOLOGIA Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  33. 33. COSMOLOGIA Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale L’universo fisico per Aristotele è chiuso, finito, perfetto. La dimensione tempo è una costruzione della mente umana, perché in siffatto universo senza la mente umana ci sarebbe il divenire ma non la misura. La fisica è una scienza teoretica che si si occupa dello studio della realtà (o essere) in movimento. Il primo movimento appartiene all’etere (quintessenza) che forma i corpi celesti (movimento circolare). I moti dall’alto al centro del mondo e dal centro del mondo all’alto appartengono invece alle cose terrestri, composte da aria, acqua, terra, fuoco. Le 55 sfere celesti sono chiuse dal cielo delle stelle fisse.
  34. 34. COSMOLOGIA La concezione aristotelica del mondo fisico prende in esame: - Il movimento - I luoghi naturali - la perfezione dell’universo - lo spazio e il tempo Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  35. 35. COSMOLOGIA 1. I MOVIMENTI Per Aristotele ci sono quattro tipi fondamentali di movimento: ● sostanziale, cioè la generazione e la corruzione ● qualitativo, cioè il mutamento e l’alterazione ● quantitativo, cioè aumento e diminuzione ● locale, vale a dire il movimento propriamente detto Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  36. 36. COSMOLOGIA Il movimento locale è quello fondamentale a cui tutti si riconducono ed è di tre specie: - circolare intorno al centro del mondo - dal centro del mondo verso l’alto - dall’alto verso il centro del mondo reciprocamente opposti e che possono appartenere alle stesse sostanze Non ha contrari e le sostanze che si muovono con esso sono ingenerabili, immutabili e incorruttibili reciprocamente opposti e che possono appartenere alle stesse sostanze L’etere è l’unico a muoversi di movimento circolare. Questa opinione durerà fino al XV secolo, e sarà abbandonata solo con Niccolò Cusano. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  37. 37. COSMOLOGIA 2. I LUOGHI NATURALI I movimenti dall’alto in basso e dal basso verso l’alto sono tipici delle cose terrestri o sublunari: aria, acqua, terra, fuoco. Ognuno dei quattro elementi ha nell’universo un proprio “luogo naturale” al quale tende a tornare, inoltre ognuno dei quattro elementi ha un determinato peso che lo porta a cadere verso il basso oppure a salire verso l’alto. La forza di gravità è sconosciuta ad Aristotele (comincerà a scoprirla Isaac Newton nel 1666). ■ Il vuoto non esiste e tutto, movimento compreso, avviene secondo un preciso scopo. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  38. 38. COSMOLOGIA 3. PERFEZIONE E FINITEZZA DELL’UNIVERSO Perfezione: l’universo possiede le 3 dimensioni di altezza, larghezza e profondità e quindi non mancando di nulla è perfetto Finitezza: il mondo è perfetto e dunque finito. Infinito per la mentalità greca significa incompiuto. Invece l’universo è compiuto e quindi finito, chiuso dal cielo delle stelle fisse ed ogni cosa esiste in uno spezio, dotato di centro, alto, basso e limite estremo. Ovvero di tutte quelle caratteristiche che non possono esistere in un universo infinito. Non possono esistere altri mondi oltre il nostro. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  39. 39. COSMOLOGIA 4. SPAZIO E TEMPO Il vuoto non esiste. «La natura aborre il vuoto», diceva lo stagirita. Oggi alcuni studi danno ragione ad Aristotele. Tutte le cose sono dunque nello spazio, ma non nell’universo: quest’ultimo, infatti, non è contenuto in alcunché, perché è ciò che contiene tutto. Il tempo è in relazione con il divenire, ma, in senso stretto, non è propriamente il mutamento delle cose, bensì la misura del loro divenire secondo un prima e un poi, e tale misura viene effettuata dalla mente umana. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  40. 40. COSMOLOGIA LA FISICA ARISTOTELICA NELLA STORIA La Fisica di Aristotele per secoli cancellò l’atomismo di Democrito e ritardò la nascita della scienza. Democrito intuì il basilare principio dell’inerzia ed il movimento degli atomi nel vuoto, mentre Aristotele sostenne che il movimento nel vuoto non sia possibile perché nel vuoto non c’è un alto, un basso, un centro. Aristotele è molto platonico quando distingue tra un mondo sublunare ed un mondo sopralunare. Democrito crede in un universo “aperto” ed in una molteplicità di mondi. Per Aristotele esiste un mondo solo. In Aristotele il moto circolare appartiene all’etere. Il moto rettilineo al mondo delle cose divenienti. Democrito spiega il mondo con cause naturali e meccaniche. Aristotele fa ricorso a cause finali e quindi è molto lontano dalle conquiste della scienza moderna. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  41. 41. PSICOLOGIA E GNOSEOLOGIA L’ANIMA È LA FORMA DEL CORPO Per Aristotele la psicologia è parte della fisica, in quanto studio dell’anima che è forma “calata” nella materia. L’anima informa il corpo, nel senso che gli dà vita. L’anima è la forma del corpo. L’anima ha tre funzioni ● vegetativa, cioè la capacità nutritiva e riproduttiva di tutti gli esseri viventi a cominciare dalle piante; ● sensitiva, cioè la sensibilità e il movimento che sono proprie degli animali e dell’uomo; ● intellettiva o razionale, che è propriamente dell’uomo.
  42. 42. PSICOLOGIA E GNOSEOLOGIA L’ ATTIVITÀ CONOSCITIVA L’attività conoscitiva si articola in tre momenti: ■ sensazione – il “sentire di sentire” e percepire le modificazioni dei sensi (movimento, quiete, figura, grandezza, numero, unità); ■ immaginazione – la facoltà di produrre, evocare e combinare immagini indipendentemente dagli oggetti; ■ intellezione – la facoltà di lavorare sui dati offerti dalla sensazione e dall’immaginazione e, attraverso un processo di astrazione, formulare dei concetti universali. La conoscenza è fondata sul dato empirico, per cui Aristotele rifiuta ogni forma di innatismo, il quale, al contrario, fonda la conoscenza su dati anteriori all’esperienza diretta. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  43. 43. PSICOLOGIA E GNOSEOLOGIA L’INTELLETTO SI DIVIDE IN INTELLETTO PASSIVO E INTELLETTO ATTIVO Intelletto passivo È l’intelletto che lavora sul dato sensibile, astraendo il concetto Intelletto attivo Detto anche attuale, è una facoltà che contiene in atto tutte le verità e tutti gli intelligibili. Agisce sull’intelletto potenziale così come la luce agisce sui colori, cioè fa passare in atto le verità che sono nell’intelletto potenziale solo in potenza, permettendo a quest’ultimo di passare dalla non conoscenza alla conoscenza. È separato e non commisto con l’intelletto passivo, è immortale, mentre invece l’intelletto passivo si corrompe. Per secoli si discuterà sulla “separatezza” che Aristotele attribuisce all’intelletto attivo. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  44. 44. ETICA Il fine della vita dell’uomo è la felicità, che Aristotele individua nella vita secondo ragione. Vivere felici significa vivere secondo ragione. Il piacere è la vera attività umana, in quanto esso accompagna e perfeziona qualsiasi attività umana. I beni esteriori (ricchezza, potenza, bellezza) se presenti possono facilitare la vita virtuosa, se assenti possono renderla più difficile, ma in ogni caso non possono determinarla. Virtù e malvagità dipendono solo dagli uomini e dalle loro scelte. Un uomo “virtuoso” è quello che sceglie bene i mezzi utili a raggiungere la felicità (cioè mezzi leciti o non leciti). Ma scegliere non significa libero arbitrio, concetto che sarà introdotto solo con l’etica cristiana. La scelta, per Aristotele, è sempre condizionata dall’oggetto. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  45. 45. ETICA L’ASINO DI BURIDANO Per capire meglio questo concetto, nel Medioevo si ricorreva ad una estremizzazione con il celebre aneddoto dell’”asino di Buridano”. Un asino affamato, posto tra due fasci di fieno uguali, non sa quale scegliere e così morirebbe di fame se non optasse per uno dei due. Il che significa che quando l’intelletto giudica uguali due beni non si risolve a scegliere e la scelta non viene effettuata. In Aristotele manca il concetto di volontà, che non rientra nemmeno nel suo vocabolario, anche se nei suoi scritti è comunque presente l’idea dell’uomo come principio e padre dei suoi atti. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  46. 46. ETICA VIRTÙ ETICHE E DIANOETICHE Virtù dianoetiche (da diànoia, “intelletto”): sono dette anche intellettive o razionali, perché consistono nell’esercizio della ragione. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  47. 47. ETICA Virtù etiche Sono quelle di mezzo, che permettono di effettuare una scelta ponderata tra due eccessi. Ad esempio la magnanimità sta nel mezzo tra vanità e umiltà; il coraggio è a metà strada tra viltà e temerarietà; la mansuetudine si trova nel mezzo tra ira e indolenza; la temperanza è a metà tra intemperanza e insensibilità. La virtù principale è la giustizia, cioè aderenza alle leggi. È la virtù per eccellenza, intera e perfetta. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  48. 48. ETICA La virtù principale è la giustizia, cioè aderenza alle leggi. È la virtù per eccellenza, intera e perfetta. La giustizia si divide in: Distributiva: dare a ciascuno secondo i propri meriti (quindi è simile ad una proporzione geometrica); Commutativa: che presiede ai contratti, che possono essere volontari (acquisto, vendita, mutuo, deposito, locazione) o involontari (fraudolenti: furto, veneficio, tradimento, falsa testimonianza – violenti: percosse, uccisione, rapina, ingiuria). Essa mira a pareggiare i vantaggi e gli svantaggi tra i due contraenti. Sulla giustizia si fonda il diritto: diritto privato: tra individui diritto pubblico: riguarda la vita associata degli uomini nello Stato Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  49. 49. ETICA Virtù dianoetiche Sono quelle proprie dell’anima razionale: arte (téchne): la capacità di produrre oggetti intelligenza: agire convenientemente nei confronti dei beni umani scienza: capacità dimostrativa (apodittica) che ha per oggetto il necessario e l’eterno, ovvero ciò che non può accadere diversamente da come accade. Ha per oggetto le cose umane e la loro convenienza sapienza (sophìa): è il vertice delle scienze e riguarda non le cose umane ma la conoscenza delle cose più alte e universali Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  50. 50. ETICA L’AMICIZIA Per Aristotele l’amicizia è il bene più necessario alla vita. È affine all’amore, anche se non da confondersi con questo, perché l’éros comprende fattori come l’attrazione e la sessualità. Nell’Etica a Nicomaco (libri VIII e IX) sono illustrate le tre forme di amicizia (philìa): 1) per utile 2) per piacere 3) per virtù Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  51. 51. ETICA L’amicizia per utile è quella di grado inferiore, perché le persone sono legate fino a quando dura l’interesse. È tipica dei vecchi che più degli altri hanno bisogno di aiuto L’amicizia per piacere è quella legata al piacere di stare con un’altra persona ed è tipica dei giovani, più inclini all’amicizia amorosa, che muta rapidamente col cambiare dei gusti L’amicizia per virtù è quella più stabile e ferma perché basata sulla virtù e fondata sul bene. È basata su stima e affetto reciproci ed è possibile solo tra persone buone, ecco perché è tanto rara. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  52. 52. POLITICA Nell’opera Politica Aristotele afferma che l’uomo è un animale sociale, in quanto non basta a se stesso ed ha bisogno di una vita sociale. LA COSTITUZIONE MIGLIORE Aristotele si è preoccupato di trovare la costituzione più adatta a tutte le città. Ne ha studiate una grande quantità e si è sforzato di tirare fuori da ciascuna il meglio. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  53. 53. POLITICA LE FORME DI GOVERNO Ci sono tre forme di governo fondamentali: ●monarchia, governo di uno solo ●aristocrazia, governo dei migliori ●politìa, governo della moltitudine Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  54. 54. POLITICA Esistono tre forme di degenerazione o patologia di queste tre forme, quando i governanti non fanno gli interessi della collettività ma i propri: ●tirannide, monarchia degenerata che ha per fine il vantaggio del monarca-despota ●oligarchia, aristocrazia degenerata in cui ai migliori si sono sostituiti i più ricchi ●democrazia, o demagogia, in cui al vantaggio di tutti si è sostituito il vantaggio dei meno abbienti Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  55. 55. POLITICA Il governo migliore per Aristotele è un governo democratico in cui prevalga la classe madia. E quindi una politìa, via di mezzo tra l’oligarchia e la democrazia. La politica è cura della felicità dei cittadini. A differenza di Platone, Aristotele esclude la comunanza delle donne e della proprietà, ma riprende Platone quando afferma che lo Stato deve essere guidato da anziani. Lo Stato ha il compito di occuparsi dell’educazione dei cittadini, istruendoli alla guerra ma anche alla vita pacifica e, soprattutto, alla virtù. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  56. 56. ESTETICA E POETICA IL BELLO Nell’arte e in natura una cosa è bella quando realizza pienamente il suo scopo, che coincide con la sua forma. Una cosa bella possiede queste due caratteristiche: ˃ è armoniosa: tutte le sue parti sono correttamente disposte ˃ è proporzionata: tutte le componenti hanno adeguate dimensioni Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  57. 57. ESTETICA E POETICA L’ARTE L’arte è imitazione. Si può imitare il colore, il suono, la forma. Il teatro imita drammaticamente o narrativamente. LA TRAGEDIA Nella Poetica Aristotele analizza la tragedia. Oggetto della rappresentazione tragica è il verosimile, cioè ciò che po' avvenire “secondo somiglianza e necessità”. La tragedia ha come scopo di rappresentare le passioni. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  58. 58. ESTETICA E POETICA «Tragedia è dunque imitazione seria e compiuta, avente una propria grandezza, con parola ornata, distintamente per ciascun elemento delle sue parti, di persone che agiscono e non tramite una narrazione, la quale per mezzo di pietà e paura porta a compimento la depurazione di siffatte emozioni». Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  59. 59. ESTETICA E POETICA Per lui la forma più alta di tragedia si è raggiunta con Eschilo. Per manifestare ordine e armonia la tragedia deve rispondere a tre criteri di unità: Unità di tempo (deve svolgersi in un solo giorno); Unità di luogo (deve verificarsi presso un solo luogo); Unità di azione (deve avere un unico tema). Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  60. 60. ESTETICA E POETICA Mentre Platone crede che la tragedia incoraggi negli spettatori le loro passioni, Aristotele è convinto che la tragedia possa purificare dalle passioni che essa rappresenta. La tragedia ha, cioè una funzione catartica, cioè purificatrice. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  61. 61. ESTETICA E POETICA INTERPRETAZIONE DELLA CATARSI Ci sono varie teorie a proposito della catarsi aristotelica: ▪Alcuni studiosi credono che Aristotele parlasse di una purificazione dalle passioni in senso etico; ▪ Altri che essa sia una liberazione psicologica temporanea dalle passioni ▪ La scuola freudiana la vede come una de-rimozione, cioè di scarico dalle passioni nocive che ci portiamo nell’inconscio. Ci identifichiamo talmente tanto nella tragedia che anche noi, nel nostro inconscio, finiamo per uccidere nostro padre e amare nostra madre, partecipando ai sentimenti di odio e di colpa dei personaggi sulla scena e così alleggerendoci dai nostri stati d’animo patologici. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  62. 62. ARISTOTELE NELLA STORIA Aristotele, come Platone, ha influenzato la filosofia per duemila anni. Ha influenzato, in modo particolare: I filosofi arabi Dante, che lo riprende nell’Inferno Tommaso d’Aquino, che ha basato la sua filosofia cristiana sul sistema di Aristotele Nel 1600, con la nascita della scienza moderna, si è avuta una prima battuta d’arresto del suo pensiero e le sue dottrine astronomiche e fisiche sono crollate. Il suo lessico è però continuato a circolare nella filosofia ed Aristotele è divenuto un “classico”. Nel Novecento lo ritroviamo in settori come l’etica e la filosofia pratica. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  63. 63. ARISTOTELE NELLA STORIA SORTI DELLA SCUOLA PERIPATETICA Alla morte di Aristotele la Scuola peripatetica da lui fondata si è focalizzata su studi scientifici edi settore sulle orme dell’ultimo Aristotele. Alla sua morte alla guida della scuola gli succedette il discepolo Teofrasto (373-286 a.C.), il quale si interessò soprattutto di botanica. Stratone di Làmpsaco guidò la scuola per 18 anni. Fu soprannominato “il fisico” per l’indirizzo dei suoi studi. Cercò di conciliare Aristotele con Democrito, ammettendo gli atomi ma sostenendo che lo spazio fosse limitato e non infinito, e che il vuoto esistesse solo tra atomo e atomo. Come Democrito, sostenne che il mondo si è formato solo in virtù di leggi necessarie e che sensazione e pensiero non siano altro che movimento di atomi. Notevole fu Eudemo di Rodi, che editò l’Etica. Dicearco di Messina, al contrario di Aristotele, professò la superiorità della vita pratica sulla teoretica. Scrisse il Tripolitico, dove sostiene che la costituzione migliore è un mix tra monarchia, aristocrazia e democrazia, simile a quella che si era sviluppata a Sparta. Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  64. 64. TUTTO ARISTOTELE Slide elaborate nell’aprile 2020 al tempo dell’emergenza pandemia ed in piena didattica a distanza Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale

