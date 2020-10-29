La rivoluzione russa del 1905 lucia gangale

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.luciagangale.wordpress.com 7
  1. 1. LaRivoluzione Russadel1905 Prof.ssa LUCIA GANGALE
  2. 2. Lepremesse LUCIA GANGALE 2 1904 GUERRA RUSSO GIAPPONESE Il conflitto è considerato un tragico antipasto della prima guerra mondiale. Si scatenò per il controllo della Manciuria e vinsero i Giapponesi. La situazione interna alla Russia era molto compromessa sul fronte economico. 1905 In una domenica di gennaio a Pietroburgo 150mila persone si diressero al Palazzo d’Inverno, dove risiedeva lo zar, per chiedere di alleviare il disagio della popolazione. I rimostranti furono accolti a fucilate dall’esercito. Ci furono cento morti e duemila feriti (la «domenica di sangue»).
  3. 3. ▪ Seguirono una serie di agitazioni violente che si intensificavano man mano che arrivavano notizie catastrofiche della guerra. ▪ Con l’esercito impegnato in estremo oriente, dopo una fase di anarchia, nacquero nuovi organismi rivoluzionari: i soviet («consigli»). ▪ Il soviet di Pietroburgo assunse la guida del movimento rivoluzionario, esercitando un potere di fatto in tutta la Russia. ▪ Conclusa la pace con il Giappone, lo zar passò al contrattacco, facendo arrestare quasi tutti i membri del soviet di Pietroburgo. 3 Dai soviet alla repressione Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  4. 4. Ristabilito l’ordine, lo zar promette di riunire la DUMA (assemblea rappresentativa) per discutere della libertà nella vita politica russa. 1906 La Duma viene eletta a suffragio universale, ma continua a privilegiare i proprietari terrieri. Dal momento che è di ostacolo alla restaurazione assolutista, viene sciolta dopo poche settimane 4 La Duma Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  5. 5. 1907 E’ eletta una seconda Duma che si rivela meno governabile della prima e viene anch’essa sciolta in breve tempo. Da questo momento il governo modifica la legge elettorale: il voto di un grande proprietario terriero vale 500 volte quello di un operaio. Così la Russia torna ad essere un regime assolutista. 5 La seconda Duma Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  6. 6. Pëtr Stolypin è un conte che diventa ministro nel 1906 al posto di Vitte, considerato troppo liberale. Egli represse duramente ogni opposizione politica, ma è ricordato soprattutto per avere promosso una riforma agraria che dissolveva la forma comunitaria del mir. I contadini potevano uscire dalla comunità di villaggio e diventare proprietari delle terre che coltivavano, allo scopo di formare una piccola borghesia rurale che fosse fattore di modernizzazione economica e di stabilità politica. Una buona parte andò ad ingrossare le fila dei contadini ricchi (kulaki), mentre altri dovettero lasciare le campagne perché vivevano in condizioni miserabili. 6 Stolypin Prof.ssa Lucia Gangale
  7. 7. www.luciagangale.wordpress.com 7

