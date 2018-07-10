[NEW RELEASES] Criminal Law and Procedure by John M Scheb II

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
CRIMINAL LAW AND PROCEDURE offers intriguing cases, critical developments, and a broad coverage of law and procedures. This eighth edition discusses recent Supreme Court decisions and headline cases, as well as important updates to criminal laws and statutes in the post-9/11 world, including white-collar crime, cybercrime, terrorism, standards of proof, the PATRIOT Act, and much more.
Author : John M Scheb II
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : John M Scheb II ( 2✮ )
Link Download : https://downloadpdfamazonbook.blogspot.sg/?book=1285070119
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment