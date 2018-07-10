[NEW RELEASES] Criminal Law and Procedure by John M Scheb II

Synnopsis :

CRIMINAL LAW AND PROCEDURE offers intriguing cases, critical developments, and a broad coverage of law and procedures. This eighth edition discusses recent Supreme Court decisions and headline cases, as well as important updates to criminal laws and statutes in the post-9/11 world, including white-collar crime, cybercrime, terrorism, standards of proof, the PATRIOT Act, and much more.



Author : John M Scheb II

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : John M Scheb II ( 2✮ )

Link Download : https://downloadpdfamazonbook.blogspot.sg/?book=1285070119

