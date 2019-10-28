[P.D.F] Idiot's Guides: Self-Hypnosis For Kindle

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Read Idiot's Guides: Self-Hypnosis PDF Free
Author : Synthia Andrews
Language : English
Link Download : https://tukngselep1111.blogspot.com/?book=1615646302
With an online library of self-hypnosis audio tracks, Idiot's Guides: Self-Hypnosis offers easy-to-follow steps and techniques for anyone who wants to relieve stress, anxiety, self-doubt, addictions, and bad behavior. An exploration of past-life regression and sample hypnosis scripts are also included.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment