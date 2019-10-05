Revista nueva

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 . NARDA: A SU PASO POR GUERRERO DEJA AFECTACIONES Y PERDIDAS
  2. 2. 2 Agradecemos a nuestro amigo, Jorge Arturo Portillo Arriaga, COORDINADOR DEL SEMEFO COSTA CHICA,la donación de tres Guitarras.para la Rondalla Estudiantil de la Escuela Secundaria. Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla de Cruz Grande,Gracias por atender nuestra gestión, por ese noble corazón para apoyar a nuestros jóvenes. Dios lo bendiga ñññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññ ññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññ El ING. Heriberto Juárez Calvo. Fue nombrado Director de Ordenamiento Municipal y el secretario general Prof. Jesús Mayo Álvarez le entregó su nombramiento que lo acredita como Director de Ordenamiento Urbano municipal, una encomienda del Lic. Javier Adame Montalván presidente municipal de Marquelia para que la cumpla apegada a reglamento. ññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññññ
  3. 3. 3 Oscar Calderon Tras el paso de la tormenta tropical "Narda" visitamos a nuestros hermanos de la comunidad de los Tamarindos una de las comunidades más afectadas, dónde saludamos amigos y aprovechamos para llevarles un pequeño detalle de todo corazón.Sabemos que después de la contingencia es difícil incorporarse a sus actividades cotidianas.. Inauguró Tomas Hernández Palma la calle Hermenegildo Galeana en la cabecera municipal, con una inversión mayor a los 6 millones de pesos San Marcos, Guerrero. Con gran algarabía vecinos inauguraron la calle Hermenegildo Galeana en compañía del Presidente Municipal, licenciado Tomás Hernández Palma a quien recibieron entre vivas y porras para cortar el listón de una de las vías más importantes de la cabecera municipal. Vecinos agradecieron la magna obra que tuvo una inversión mayor a los 6 millones de pesos y que beneficia a la población en general. =DIRECTORIO= LIC. RENE E,CASTAÑEDA DIMAS, DIRECTOR GENERAL. LIC. MARINOI ROSARIO LEOCADIO. ASESOR JURIDICO. AMBROSIO DE LA CRUZ FRANCISCO. ASESOR EJECUTIVO BRANDON FELÑIPE FLORES EDITORIALISTA. PROFESOR: ISRAEL LEON FLORES. COLUMNISTA Y ARTICULISTA. MANUEL MONTORO/ SAN LUIS ACTALAN. JOSE VALENTIN /COPALA. RENE CASTAÑEDA / REGION COSTA CHICA. ABAD GARCIA LOPEZ/ T.COLORADA- TECOANAPA,AYUTLA,SN MARCOS la voz del pueblo es una publicación veraz y oportuna, las notas son responsabilidad de quien las escribe, Certificado de licisitudde título ante la comisión calificadora de publicaciones y revistas ilustradas ante la secretaria de gobernación, EN TRAMITE Registro federal CADE6212267G2.
  4. 4. 4 “Mi presidente se sacó un 10 con esta obra, es la mejor de toda la costa chica, no hay una calle como esta, de excelente calidad porque supervisamos todo el proceso, luminaria especial, banquetas, red de agua potable y drenaje sanitario nuevas, jardinería, cestos para la basura, concreto decorado y pintado, no hemos visto una calle igual y no tenemos más que decirle al presidente Palma que muchas gracias, que está cumpliendo y que no nos equivocamos al darle nuestra confianza, que esperamos que siga haciendo cosas buenas para los san marqueños y que cuente con los vecinos de la calle Hermenegildo Galeana, quienes tuvimos que esperar a que llegara la era Palma para tener su calle en buen estado, Gracias Tomás Hernández Palma” dijo la señora Magdalena Villanueva. En su intervención el primer edil informo que esta es una obra hecha con la mejor calidad y donde se incluyó la sustitución de red de drenaje sanitario y agua potable, luminarias LED de alta potencia, cestos para basura, jardinería y más de 500 metros de concreto hidráulico de alta resistencia. “Esta es una obra única en su género, puedo asegurar que no hay una calle con estas características y con esta calidad, era necesaria y era un compromiso de esta administración porque nuestros paisanos se la merecen y porque ese es el compromiso hacer que las cosas buenas lleguen a San Marcos” dijo Hernández Palma. “Presidente Tomás Hernández Palma, reconocemos y agradecemos esta obra tan importante y tan bien echa no solo para los vecinos de la calle Galeana, sino para todo y le pedimos que así como hizo esta calle, siga trabajando bien, siga trayendo cosas buenas para nuestra gente, no hemos visto un Presidente Municipal que trabaje tanto como usted, todos los días tiene algo que informar, no se canse de trabajar por San Marcos, que nosotros no nos cansaremos de apoyarlo en lo que usted necesite, sabe que cuenta con todo nuestro cariño y agradecimiento, porque está en la mejor calle de toda la costa chica y la tenemos aquí en San Marcos” concluyo la señora Noemí Villanueva Emotivo y fructífero recibimiento por parte del Gobierno Municipal que encabeza el Lic. Javier Adame Montalván, en la que fue acompañado por el presidente del DIF Municipal Christopher Adame San Juan, Profra. Mireya Justo Mayo Sindica Procurador, Cabildo, Directores de Áreas y de más personal de este H. Ayuntamiento. Como parte de su gira de trabajo por la región costa chica; así mismo dar atención a los habitantes que resultaron afectados por el fenómeno meteorológico del pasado fin de semana, hoy a medio día el Gobernador del Estado Lic. Héctor Antonio Astudillo Flores y su esposa la Presidenta del DIF Estatal la Sra. Mercedes Calvo de Astudillo, acompañado de los diferentes funcionarios estatales del Gobierno Guerrerense, visitó el Municipio de Marquelia.
  5. 5. 5 El Gobernador del Estado fue recibido por una multitud de personas que en las instalaciones de la cancha de Basquetbol Municipal Benito Juárez de esta Cabecera. Entre porra y aplausos Héctor Astudillo Flores entregó las llaves de una ambulancia al centro de salud de esta Cabecera Municipal. Unidad móvil que fue solicitada por Javier Adame Montalván para beneficio de la población Marquelina. La presidenta del DIF Estatal dio diversos apoyos a grupos vulnerables y personas de la tercera edad, Estufas ecológicas, sillas de ruedas, bastones y lentes totalmente gratuitos a la población con mayor necesidad. Así mismo desde temprana hora, se instaló un módulo de atención a la población en general en corrección de datos en actas de nacimientos, y la entrega de actas de nacimientos a infantes que fueron beneficiadas en el programa "Campaña 10 por la infancia". . El Gobernador hizo mención de las obras gestionadas por nuestro Presidente Municipal Javier Adame Montalván, de las obras ya puesta en marcha de red de agua potable de la comunidad del Polvorín, Tepantitlan y el desazolvé del drenaje de la cabecera municipal. Héctor Astudillo Flores, Mercedes Calvo de Astudillo y Javier Adame Montalván repartieron estufas ecológicas a las familias que fueron afectadas en la pasada tormenta Tropical "NARDA" también se otorgó uniformes y útiles escolares a algunas escuelas del nivel básico. Así como tambien, realizar los estudio y evaluaciones pertenecientes a los productores del campo, en especial a los que resultaron afectados en la tormenta tropical como lo son los productores de plátano de este municipio. En su intervención el Gobernador del Estado dio instrucciones para que en lo inmediato le hagan llegar el censo de las familias damnificadas por la tormenta tropical "NARDA". El mandatario estatal dio instrucciones a su gabinete para que sea atendida el problema de antaño que afecta cada temporada de lluvias el cruce de aguas en el crucero del Polvorín y corregir este punto que afecta parte de la población marquelina y la carretera federal Acapulco- Pinotepa. l Javier Adame Montalván agradeció la visita del Gobernador del Estado, así como en las gestiones que han tenido respuesta favorables por parte del Gobierno Estatal. "He dicho ante los medios de comunicación y lo he dicho fuera de política Héctor Astudillo es amigo, Héctor Astudillo es excelente persona; pero ahorita en lo principal Héctor Astudillo es un Excelente Gobernador". Le reitero mi compromiso para seguir trabajando de la mano con el gobierno que dignamente usted encabeza en favor de los que menos tiene y de los guerrerenses". LISTA DE COMUNIDADES DE ACATEPEC SIN LUZ Y CON DERRUMBES CARRETEROS *Acatepec se encuentra incomunicado. Se les hace el llamado al Gobernador del Estado de Guerrero, Héctor Astudillo Flores, así comoal presidentede la República Mexicana, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, los habitantes de las comunidades que componen el municipio de Acatepec, incluyendo la cabecera, solicitan el apoyo inmediato, yaque, por laspresentes lluvias, las comunidadesy/o pueblos se encuentras incomunicados, los caminos rurales se encuentras conderrumbes y cortados, los se encuentras sin luz, se cayeronlos postes. LISTA DE COMUNIDADES SIN LUZ Acatepec (cabecera), Zontecomapa, Lázaro Cárdenas, El Llano, Tierra Colorada, Apetzuca, Plan Ojo de Agua, Yerba Buena, YerbaSanta, LomaMaguey, El Capulín, Zilacayota, El Tejocote, Lomadad, Barranca Mina, Barranca Dulce, AguaFría, LomaPanorama, LomaTuza, BarrancaPiña, BarrancaPobre, Huixtlazala, Villa de las
  6. 6. 6 Flores, Loma de La Silla, Cerro Maguey, El Mirador, SanMarcos, Yerba Santa, BarrancaXoco, Ojode Agua, Llano Maizal, Cerro Ocotal, Puerto Buena Vista, Flor de Pascua, Mexcaltepe, Barranca Bejuco, Santa Cruz, Río Hacienda, Lomatepec, Monte Horeb, El Fuereño, El Aguacate, Río Grande, San Juan de Los Pinos, Tierra Blanca, El Portezuelo, Escalerilla Zapata, Río Azul y Cerro Pelón. Convocatoria para el Museo Histórico, Arqueológicoy Etnográfico de Las Vigas y Comunidades AledañasEl Museo lo haremos todos,participa. Trabajando por Las Vigas...Sonríe,estás en Las Vigas, Gro., México GOBIERNO DE TECOANAPA SUPERVISA DE MANERA PERSONAL LAS AFECTACIONES POR LA TORMENTA TROPICAL “NARDA”. El Ayuntamiento municipal de Tecoanapa dirigido por el alcalde ProfesorHenos Roque Ramírez, trabaja en conjunto con seguridad pública, quien mantiene al tanto sobre los sucesos yestamos precavidos para atender en caso de un desastre natural a la brevedad, trabajando eficazmente a la par de ProtecciónCivil y la Policía Municipal en la atención de árboles caídos, limpieza de cunetas, retiro de estructuras que sean un foco de alerta, así como retiro de piedras de gran tamaño y tierra producto dedeslaves. ¡Recuerda, tu seguridad e integridad es primordial, si sientes un posible riesgo en tu hogar no dudes en informarnos! Líneas telefónicas de Protección Civil 7451231065, Tránsito Municipal 7451137380 y Policía Municipal 7451079322.
  7. 7. 7 ATENDER Y ESCUCHAR LAS PETICIONES DE NUESTROS PAISANOS ES NUESTRA PRIORIDAD. Con el fin de atender a quien necesite ser escuchado, el profesor Henos Roque Ramírez, presidente municipal de nuestro Tecoanapa, atiende de manerapersonal a ciudadanos que se dieron cita a nuestro Honorable Ayuntamiento, para dar solución a las medidas de las posibilidadesque nuestra institución puede brindar, logrando con esto, estar de cercas con nuestra gente, con nuestro pueblo. Buscará la candidatura a gobernador por Morena, admite Luis Walton. El ex dirigente nacional de Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) y ex alcalde de Acapulco, Luis Walton Aburto admitió que buscará la candidatura a gobernador por Morena y que será la militancia la que lo determine, e insistió en que para él lo ideal es la unidad de todas las izquierdas. En declaraciones en la capital del estado, Walton Aburto dijo que no se debe olvidar que él estuvo en dos procesos electorales cerca del ahora presidente de la República, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, y que incluso lo acompañó por todo el país cuando era dirigente nacional de Movimiento Ciudadano. Dijo que su proyecto es muy amplio y busca que mejore Guerrero, y que se acabe la pobreza y la violencia. Sin embargo, sostuvo que tampoco tiene inconveniente de
  8. 8. 8 apoyar a otro aspirante como candidato de Morena, pero aclaró que primero habría que ver quién resulte, y de igual manera, si las izquierdas logran coaligarse. Con respecto a las expresiones de rechazo de dirigentes políticos ante su posible llegada a Morena, Walton Aburto indicó que también hubo otras a favor, e insistió en que será la militancia la que decida. Walton Aburto fue cuestionado con respecto a que en el proceso electoral de 2018 no apoyó a López Obrador, a lo que respondió que nunca le levantó la mano al candidato de la coalición Por México al Frente, Ricardo Anaya Cortés, y que incluso hubo expresiones de inconformidad de su parte al respecto, pero indicó que al pertenecer a Movimiento Ciudadano se disciplinó, porque en los partidos políticos debe haber orden. Walton Aburto acudió como invitado a una reunión del grupo Gente Nueva Trabajando (GNT), que impulsa la tarjeta de descuento en la caseta Palo Blanco de la Autopista del Sol, a quienes les expresó su simpatía con la iniciativa y dijo que buscará la manera de apoyarlos. De acuerdo con integrantes de GNT lograron recolectar cinco mil firmas para impulsar la tarjeta de descuento, e informaron que el jueves estarán reunidos con el diputado federal Gerardo Fernández Noroña, con quien buscarán impulsar su proyecto desde la federación RECIBE FLORENCIO VILLARREAL AL GOBERNADOR DEL ESTADO EN SU GIRA DE TRABAJO POR LA REGIÓN COSTA CHICA.
  9. 9. 9 Con muestrasde agradecimientoy una multitudvillarrealence, el gobierno municipalque encabeza el C.P WilberthSaitGarcia Trujillo, recibióal Lic. Héctor Astudillo Flores Gobernador del Estado en su gira de trabajo por la región costa chica. En el evento el primeredil expresó las necesidadesde prioridad para el municipio, a lo que el ejecutivo del estado se comprometióresolver la habilitacióndel hospital, así también expresó realizarlos trabajos de ampliación del bulevarCruzGrande- Ayutla. En la visita del gobernadorse hizo entrega de una ambulanciapara los servicios que requiera la ciudadanía. Seentregaron llaves demanera simbólica del programa "Un cuarto Más", se beneficióa lasfamiliasdela municipalidad con estufas ecológicasy 50 panelessolares a beneficiariosde lascomunidades del Médanoy Pico del Monte. A estas acciones el alcaldemunicipalagradecióde manera infinita al gobernadordel estado por el apoyo brindadoa la ciudadanía villarrealence. Aunadoa ello se ofrecieron servicios de manera gratuita como, registro civil,entrega de despensas, entrega de aparatosfuncionales, entrega de uniformesescolares y examen dela vista, dondese otorgaron 50 lentes graduadosa beneficiariosdela población. El MunicipiodeFlorencio Villarrealagradecela visita del gobernadordel estado y espera seguir contandocon su apoyo en esta administración. “Las Delicias” Con una gastronomía que no le pide nada a los mejores restaurantes, con el toque particular y sazón de siempre atendidos personalmente pornuestro amigo Evaristo Hernández, los invitamos cuando visiten la costachica para que vengan y comprueben la mejor cocina costeña, estamos porla entrada al polvorín en Marquelia gro RECORRIDO DE INSPECIÓN Y APOYO A ZONAS DE RIESGO DEL MUNICIPIO, ANTE LA TORMENTA TROPICAL NARDA. De manera inmediata y en base a la situación meteorológica,el presidente municipalWilberth SaitGarcia Trujilloen compañía de colaboradores,elementos de seguridadpública protección civily militares del 48 batallon,llevó a cabo un recorridopor diferentes zonas del municipio que se encuentran en alerta rojaante posibles inundaciones. Como medida preventivase realizó laevacuación ytraslado de familiasvillarrealencesal albergueubicadoen las instalaciones de la Escuela Secundaria MiguelHidalgoy Costilla.Durante el transcurso de la tarde y noche, los elementosde rescate
  10. 10. 10 permanecerán al resguardode la ciudadanía villarrealencepor cualquieremergencia. 🔴Si te encuentras en estado de riesgo llamaal númerode contacto 7451033056,o dirígeteal albergueubicadoen la Escuela Secundaria Miguel Hidalgoy Costilla RECUENTO DE DAÑOS EN EL TRAMO CARRETERO RÍO TECUALUYA_CUATRO BANCOS. El gobierno municipal que encabeza el C.P Wilberth Sait Garcia Trujillo, llevó a cabo un recorrido por las zonas de mayor afectación ante el paso de la tormenta tropical "Narda". En el recorrido por los caminos hacia la zona delta, se supervisaron los daños en carreteras ocasionados por el desbordamiento del río tecualuya. Así también el primer edil expresó su apoyo total al C. Humberto Hernández Chino, comisariodela comunidaddecuatro bancos. De acuerdo a la información meteorológica brindada porla secretaría de protección civildel estado, la entidad guerrerense se encuentra fuera de peligro, sin embargolos protocolos de protección civil municipalestarán alertasante cualquieremergencia. Después de una evaluación minuciosa con elementosde protección civil municipal, se realizó un reporte de daños ocasionadospor la tormenta tropical, el cual será dirigidoal gobierno del estado para su pronta reconstrucción y beneficiode la población. #UnidosTransformandoNuestroMunicipio 💛 Cinco cosas que no te puedes perder de la jornada 13 del Apertura 2019 Liga MX Apertura 2019 El Clásico Joven, partido estrella La Liga MX regresa este fin de semana con una jornada apasionante. Tras los encuentros de Copa, vuelve el Torneo Apertura con una fecha en la que se podrá evaluar la crisis del Cruz Azul en un partido clave ante el América y en la que Chivas tratará de apurar sus últimas opciones de estar en la Liguilla en lo que será un duelo casi definitivo ante Pumas. El margen se estrecha hasta el final de la fase regular y los puntos
  11. 11. 11 cada vez son más importantes. Estas son las cinco cosas que no te puedes perder de la jornada 13 del Apertura 19 El mejor escenario para el Cruz Azul La crisis de La Máquina tiene este fin de semana un partido de esos que son capaces de cambiar una dinámica o de destruir más a un equipo. El Cruz Azul llega en su peor momento, suma siete partidos sin ganar en Liga y recibe ni más ni menos que al América. Puede ser el peor escenario, pero también el mejor. Si los de Robert Dante Siboldi logran imponerse darán un golpetazo encima de la mesa, recuperarán la moral perdida y se meterán de lleno en la lucha por los puestos de acceso a la fiesta grande. La última bala de las Chivas El Rebaño no quiere rendirse. La situación se ha puesto muy complicada tras las tres últimas derrotas pero el peso de la historia empuja a los de Luis Fernando Tena a buscar el milagro. El primer paso para la remontada pasa por vencer este fin de semana en casa a unos Pumas que pierden enteros lejos de Ciudad Universitaria. El conjunto que dirige Míchel solo ha sumado cuatro puntos de quince fuera de casa, una tendencia que quiere cambiar.  Examen para Tigres  Otro partido grande será el que disputen Tigres y Santos Laguna. El conjunto que dirige Ricardo Ferretti dio muestras de mejoría en la última jornada al imponerse por 0-2 a Rayados en el Clásico Regio y busca un nuevo triunfo que aleje los fantasmas de la primera mitad del campeonato. Enfrente tendrá un Santos Laguna que busca mantener el liderato lograr una victoria ante uno de los candidatos al título.  Incertidumbre en Rayados  Tras la salida de Diego Alonso, Héctor Becerra y Pepe Treviño se hicieron cargo del equipo de forma interina y buscarán tres puntos que se antojan clave para entrar en la Liguilla contra un rival directo como lo es a día de hoy el Querétaro. Los Gallos han caído en las últimas semanas después de sumar solo dos de los últimos doce puntos en juego, pero siguen de lleno en la pelea y una victoria les puede volver a situar arriba.  Un partido de cuatro puntos  Las últimas dos jornadas han situado a Xolos y Atlas en una situación paralela. Los dos han llegado a estas alturas con 17 puntos y con plenas garantías de afrontar la recta final de la fase regular con opciones de alcanzar la Liguilla. Por eso se miden este fin de semana en un partido que vale más de tres puntos. El que se imponga estará de forma provisional entre los ocho primeros y asestará un golpe al otro, un encuentro clave.
  12. 12. 12 ‘Gavilán o paloma’, el secreto que José José logró llevar a la tumba Colaboración especial de Alfredo Hidalgo Nieto Aun cuandoelcuerpode José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, alias JoséJosé, se halla en vilo su ubicación, y cuando todos los vaticinios indican que elcantante chintololo ya ha sido cremado sin la autorizaciónde sus hijos mayores JoséJoely Marysol, quienes mantienen disputas legales contra la hermanastramenor Sarita,bien vale decir que elnativode la colonia Clavería, Ciudad de México,se llevó almás allá un secreto a voces en su canción más icónica, “Gavilán o paloma”. De hecho su película más taquillera,rodada en 1985, llevó su nombre, y la serie que actualmente se transmite en algunos canales de televisión o en internet, también llevan este título. Si “El triste”, ejecutada en 1970, fue la catapulta musicalque le lanzó alruedode los primeros planos, la graninterpretación de“Gaviláno paloma” fue el clímax que otorgó elboleto almexicano, paraconsolidar su nombreen la permanenciadesdeentonces(1977) hasta la posteridad de nuestros días. Pasaron 42 años,paradesvelar elsecreto. Hoycuandola comunidad LGBTI es capaz de salir a gritar a las calles, presumir su existencia, y en todos los ámbitos existe “el inclusivismo” de este tercer sexo y los homosexuales de hecho acaparan ya los medios masivos de expansión con cantantes famosos, estrellas de tele, popstars, políticos, líderes, hombres viriles, mujeres maquilladas y muy femeninas, todos comosi fuese una moda, liberados del closet donde se guarecieron por años, décadas o siglos Hoy, cuando uno de los más grandes intérpretes de la canción hispana se ha ido, la letra de dicha balada emblemática de José José, se puede revelar y difundir a los cuatrovientos.Aunqueen su momento y en otrasetapas esporádicas,en diversos medios, se trató de manera tímida de explicarelsignificado de la misma. Él siempre quiso darle otra connotación, o siempre defendió otro argumento por su tema tan delicado para la época. Sin embargo, en los círculos gay o antros travestis, éste hit musical se mantuvo sonando en forma marginal. El “príncipe de la canción” se llevó a la tumba la verdad oculta en susodicha letra, que marcó el parteaguas de su carrera. Murió sin aceptar del todo lo que se entiende, pero cuando Rafael Pérez Botija, su autor se la propuso, Sosa Ortiz, siempre pensó enelencuentrode un hombre conunamujer muyexperta en sexo. Bueno, por lo menos eso declaraba él, aunque elletrista españoladujeraque másbien se refería a un hombre quebuscaba “experiencias más intensas”, lo cual viene implícito en dicha lírica. Desde que Pérez Botija, la compusoen España,para que Pablo Abraira la llevara algranéxito en 1977, la polémica se mantuvo apagada por la etapa conservadora y represora del franquismo. Y sucedió lo mismo que en México cuando la sociedad erasometidapor elpriismo acendrado. La canción era tocada como bandera travesti, sólo en clandestinos antros gay, pero también sonaba en el masivo mundo ¡heterosexual! al mismo tiempo, y en los dos países. Dos sentidos en una misma rola romántica: cada preferencia daba su acepción en dicho relato de amor. Era la época en que se discriminaba cualquier barrunto de sexo alternativo, la gente no toleraba ni por error nada fuera de lo convencional, ver unafeminadoen público erarepugnante, y ver un travesti era asqueroso totalmente.
  13. 13. 13 Por ello José José nunca explicó la verdadera historia oculta en la canción, ya sea pordesconocimiento o por temor a ser rechazado. Y tenía mucha razón, el público no estaba preparado para saber de semejante narración de un joven que acaba seducido por un travesti, por novicio en las artes del amor: “que fui paloma por querer ser gavilán”. Salir a cantar la experiencia de un galánque porandar sintiéndose conquistador, acabaridículamente en la cama de un homosexual travestido, acaba todo frío, con un terminante “estate quieta, por favor”. COMUNICADO 379 REALIZAN FOROS DE CONSULTA COSTA CHICA PARA LA REFORMA CONSTITUCIONAL DE DERECHOS DE LOS PUEBLOS INDÍGENAS Y AFROMEXICANO Chilpancingo, Gro., 29 de septiembre del 2019.- Este fin de semana se celebraron el sexto, séptimo y octavo foro estatal "Proceso de Consulta Libre, Previa e Informada para la Reforma Constitucional y Legal en Relación a los Derechos de los Pueblos y Comunidades Indígenas y Afro mexicano del Estado de Guerrero", en los municipios de Tlacoachistlahuaca y Marquelia, región de la Costa Chica, y en Acatepec, de la Montaña. En Tlacoachistlahuaca encabezó las mesas de trabajo el diputado Aristóteles Tito Arroyo, presidente de la Comisión de Asuntos Indígenas y Afromexicanos del Congreso del Estado, acompañado de las diputadas Fabiola Rafael Dircio y Nilsan Hilario Mendoza, vocales. Mientras que en Marquelia, la diputada Perla Xóchitl García Silva, vocal del citado órgano, dirigió los trabajos en conjunto con el diputado Alfredo Sánchez Esquivel y el presidente del Centro de Derechos Humanos “Tlachinollan”, co-organizador del evento. También se desarrolló el domingo en Las Juntas-Caxitepec, municipio de Acatepec, región de la Montaña, este foro que aborda temas como: 1.- Sistemas Normativos Indigenas, Jurisdicción Indígena y Estado. 2.- Nueva Institucionalidad y Políticas Públicas. 3.- Libre Determinación y Autonomía de Pueblos y Comunidades Indígenas y Afromexicano. 4.- Propiedad Intelectual, Ciencia, Conocimiento, Tradiciones, Símbolos y Vestimenta. 5.- Derechos de la Mujer Indígena y Afromexicana desde la Perspectiva de Género. En los encuentros, los legisladores hicieron un llamado a los habitantes de pueblos indígenas y afromexicano, así como a sus autoridades municipales, a involucrarse en este proceso de consulta cuyo objetivo es ampliar y garantizar sus derechos mediante la adecuación del marco jurídico, para la dignificación de estos sectores. Durante la lectura de las conclusiones por parte de los relatores de las mesas, hubo el reconocimiento expreso al trabajo que realiza la Comisión de Asuntos Indígenas y Afromexicanos del Congreso del Estado, que ha sabido convocar y garantizar la participación de la ciudadanía que acude en masa a ser parte de estos ejercicios democráticos a lo largo y ancho de la entidad. Recalcaron la importancia de generar iniciativas para el beneficio de los pueblos y comunidades indígenas, tal y como el objetivo de esta consulta, que es empoderar a los pueblos que históricamente han sido marginados y que hoy tienen la gran alternativa de que su voz podrá ser llevada por los representantes populares a la máxima tribuna del estado de Guerrero. Los foros restantes se realizarán en los municipios de Tepecoacuilco y Acapulco, 4 y 5 de octubre próximos, para posteriormente presentar una iniciativa de Reforma a la Constitución que contemple las actas correspondientes con los principales acuerdos tomados en todos y cada uno de los actos. A los eventos asistieron representantes de distintas organizaciones de derechos humanos, organizaciones comunitarias, ediles, funcionarios municipales, representantes de los gobiernos estatal
  14. 14. 14 y federal, y fue copiosa la participación de ciudadanos y ciudadanas de diversos pueblos de la región.
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. 16 EL ALCALDE EFRÉN ADAME MONTALVÁN LLEVA APOYO OPORTUNO A LAS COMUNIDADES DE LAS PALMAS DE MOLINA, RANCHO LOS MORENO, EL SEPUDO Y SANTA CRUZ TECONTE. *** ASÍ CONTINÚA LA GIRA DE LA SOLIDARIDAD*** Con la finalidad de brindar apoyos oportunos el presidente municipal Efrén Adame Montalván, visita y abastece de víveres las comunidades de Las Palmas de Molina, Rancho los Moreno, el Sepudo y Santa Cruz Teconte, que fueron afectados por el paso de la tormenta "Narda". Con el apoyo de la presidenta del DIF municipal Yanireth Rendón Díaz, los regidores Albertano Tapia Peláez, Francisco Álvarez Anica, Rafael Torres Tapia, Edith Vargas Domínguez y Francisco Benito Felicito, el secretario general Salvador Robles Zacapala y el cuerpo de Protección Civil se entregaron despensas, chiles, jitomates, cebolla, huevos, pan, comida preparada, también cobijas, ropa, calzado, agua embotellada, y artículos de higiene personal. En el Sepudo además entregaron balones de fútbol y básquet. El alcalde Efrén Adame Montalván, destacó que muchos de estos apoyos se recolectaron en el centro de acopio, y agradeció la simpatía y solidaridad de muchos ciudadanos que de forma voluntaria nos han ayudado, recalcó que el gobierno municipal actuó desde el primer momento comprando con recursos propios víveres de supervivencia para apoyar a todas las comunidades afectadas. Durante su recorrido por estas comunidades, dijo que, es compromiso de su gobierno, dar solución oportuna y atender estas contingencias, además pactó compromisos de obras importantes para este 2020.
  17. 17. 17 La gira de la solidaridad que encabeza el alcalde Efrén Adame Montalván, sigue recorriendo las comunidades afectadas, llevando palabras de aliento, pero sobre todo, se ha hecho presente en esas poblaciones para decirles "Aquí estoy, ustedes no estas solos" y ha llevado ayuda y apoyos como, despensas, pan, agua, leche, huevos, chiles, cebolla, jitomates y toda clase de viveres para mitigar la angustia de haber vivido días difíciles por las lluvias e inundaciones. Además entregó carretillas y quintales de alambre de púas

