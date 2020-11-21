Create to Learn: Digital Media Literacy in Bulgaria 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Create to Learn Renee Hobbs University of Rhode Island Media Education Lab Twitter: @reneehobbs @reneehobbs
www.mediaeducationlab.com
Digital and media literacy literacy is an expanded conceptualization of literacy that requires technical, cognitive, socia...
@reneehobbs Since the global pandemic, teachers and students have become more deeply invested in digital learning
Are media formats & digital technologies reproducing, transforming or challenging the educational status quo? @reneehobbs
PEER-TO-PEER FILE SHARINGIntellectual Grandparents DEWEY. Communication & education are linked together to enable democrat...
What are the Media & Digital Literacy Competencies Needed Today & in the Future?
Literacy is the sharing of meaning through symbols @reneehobbs
Literacy changes in response to changes in technology & society @reneehobbs
Digital Media Literacy Competencies are Complex & Multifaceted @reneehobbs CIVIC CREATIVE TECHNICAL COGNITIVE SOCIAL
@reneehobbs Digital Media Literacy: An Inquiry Process
DIGITAL MEDIA LITERACY ANALYZE ACCESS ACT REFLECT CREATE Inquiry Reading Search Curation Credibility Analysis Creativity M...
@reneehobbs
Learning to Read & Reading to Learn @reneehobbs THE FOUNDATION
Learning to Write & Writing to Learn @reneehobbs THE FOUNDATION
SCREENCASTING as a Literacy Practice for Children and Teens @reneehobbs
As you watch, consider: What competencies are engaged by making a screencast? @reneehobbs
Screencasting for Reading Comprehension Screencast-o-Matic http://screencast-o-matic.com@reneehobbs
As you watch, consider: Why does the instructor encourage students to demonstrate their learning in this format? @reneehob...
Screencasting as Literary Analysis @reneehobbs
As you watch, consider: Why does the instructor encourage students to demonstrate their learning in this format? @reneehob...
TIME TO DISCUSS How could your students use screencasting to demonstrate their learning? @reneehobbs
@reneehobbs Time to Share Your Experience
Video Commenting Tools Create Space for Digital Conversation Flipgrid http://flipgrid.com @reneehobbs
Kami PDF & Document Markup http://chrome.google.com A Student PDF Annotation @reneehobbs
A Student Annotates a Video ANT Video Annotation https://ant.umn.edu/ @reneehobbs
Cloud-Based Tools Support Digital Authorship Writing KidBlog Google Docs Storybird Animation Animoto Powtoons Osnap Moovly...
CHOICE MATTERS Hobbs, R. (2017). Create to Learn. NY: Wiley. BLOGS VIDEO PODCAST ANIMATION INFOGRAPHIC VLOGS & SCREENCAST
At any moment, the reader is ready to turn into a writer. -Walter Benjamin @reneehobbs
As you watch, consider: What inferences can you make about how the teacher structured the learning experience for these ch...
How to Take Care of Your Pet by Grade 1 Students at Russell Byers Charter School @reneehobbs
As you watch, consider: What inferences can you make about how the teacher structured the learning experience for these ch...
Creating with digital tools involves a process of messy engagement @reneehobbs
Too Much Structure Kills Creativity @reneehobbs
FORMAT CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PROCESS Teachers Structure Learning Experiences using a Balance of Creative Freedom & Creative...
FORMAT CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PROCESS @reneehobbs
@reneehobbs Media & Technology Create Unreal Realities
New Forms of Authority are Emerging Attention economics is surpassing traditional forms of authority and expertise our at...
Learners may infer from digital culture that being angry or mean will attract attention
@reneehobbs www.mindovermedia.us
Authorship is about control, power and the management of meaning and of people as much as it is about creativity and innov...
be aware of the media environment choose media messages wisely be aware of your own personal biases actively comprehen...
Why does my Facebook look different from yours? How does Amazon know how to make recommendations for me? How does Google a...
Digital media literacy is an expanded conceptualization of literacy that requires technical, cognitive, social, emotional ...
How are students “creating to learn” in your classroom? How are you supporting the development of student autonomy and aut...
@reneehobbs
Renee Hobbs Professor of Communication Studies Director, Media Education Lab Harrington School of Communication & Media Un...
Renee Hobbs explores the relationship between digital and medial literacy.

  1. 1. Create to Learn Renee Hobbs University of Rhode Island Media Education Lab Twitter: @reneehobbs @reneehobbs
  2. 2. www.mediaeducationlab.com
  3. 3. Digital and media literacy literacy is an expanded conceptualization of literacy that requires technical, cognitive, social, emotional and civic competencies Educators and students become co-learners because creating digital media involves a balance between creative freedom and creative control Digital authorship is a process that involves choice, courage, risk-taking and vulnerability Digital literacy activates intellectual curiosity and helps support the habit of learning for a lifetime PREVIEW @reneehobbs
  4. 4. @reneehobbs Since the global pandemic, teachers and students have become more deeply invested in digital learning
  5. 5. Are media formats & digital technologies reproducing, transforming or challenging the educational status quo? @reneehobbs
  6. 6. PEER-TO-PEER FILE SHARINGIntellectual Grandparents DEWEY. Communication & education are linked together to enable democratic societies BRUNER. Asking questions is key to the development of critical thinking skills FREIRE. The practice of literacy (as a cycle of awareness, analysis, creation & reflection) enables people to improve society McLUHAN. Media & technology are immersive cultural environments that restructure human perception and values HALL. Audiences are active. Meaning-making is shaped by lived experience & cultural context Network of relationships between people & ideas @reneehobbs
  7. 7. What are the Media & Digital Literacy Competencies Needed Today & in the Future?
  8. 8. Literacy is the sharing of meaning through symbols @reneehobbs
  9. 9. Literacy changes in response to changes in technology & society @reneehobbs
  10. 10. Digital Media Literacy Competencies are Complex & Multifaceted @reneehobbs CIVIC CREATIVE TECHNICAL COGNITIVE SOCIAL
  11. 11. @reneehobbs Digital Media Literacy: An Inquiry Process
  12. 12. DIGITAL MEDIA LITERACY ANALYZE ACCESS ACT REFLECT CREATE Inquiry Reading Search Curation Credibility Analysis Creativity Multimodal Writing Digital Skills Dialogue Collaboration Emotional Response Ethical Reasoning Knowledge of Cultural, Political, Economic & Social Context Citizenship Activism
  13. 13. @reneehobbs
  14. 14. Learning to Read & Reading to Learn @reneehobbs THE FOUNDATION
  15. 15. Learning to Write & Writing to Learn @reneehobbs THE FOUNDATION
  16. 16. SCREENCASTING as a Literacy Practice for Children and Teens @reneehobbs
  17. 17. As you watch, consider: What competencies are engaged by making a screencast? @reneehobbs
  18. 18. Screencasting for Reading Comprehension Screencast-o-Matic http://screencast-o-matic.com@reneehobbs
  19. 19. As you watch, consider: Why does the instructor encourage students to demonstrate their learning in this format? @reneehobbs
  20. 20. Screencasting as Literary Analysis @reneehobbs
  21. 21. As you watch, consider: Why does the instructor encourage students to demonstrate their learning in this format? @reneehobbs
  22. 22. TIME TO DISCUSS How could your students use screencasting to demonstrate their learning? @reneehobbs
  23. 23. @reneehobbs Time to Share Your Experience
  24. 24. Video Commenting Tools Create Space for Digital Conversation Flipgrid http://flipgrid.com @reneehobbs
  25. 25. Kami PDF & Document Markup http://chrome.google.com A Student PDF Annotation @reneehobbs
  26. 26. A Student Annotates a Video ANT Video Annotation https://ant.umn.edu/ @reneehobbs
  27. 27. Cloud-Based Tools Support Digital Authorship Writing KidBlog Google Docs Storybird Animation Animoto Powtoons Osnap Moovly Screencasting Screencastify Screencast-o-Matic Screenr Podcasting Anchor.fm Video Production YouTube WeVideo Videolicious Shadow Puppet Multimedia Kizoa Storify Flipgrid Coding Scratch Ready Infographics Piktochart Easel.ly https://createtolearn.online @reneehobbs
  28. 28. CHOICE MATTERS Hobbs, R. (2017). Create to Learn. NY: Wiley. BLOGS VIDEO PODCAST ANIMATION INFOGRAPHIC VLOGS & SCREENCAST
  29. 29. At any moment, the reader is ready to turn into a writer. -Walter Benjamin @reneehobbs
  30. 30. As you watch, consider: What inferences can you make about how the teacher structured the learning experience for these children? @reneehobbs
  31. 31. How to Take Care of Your Pet by Grade 1 Students at Russell Byers Charter School @reneehobbs
  32. 32. As you watch, consider: What inferences can you make about how the teacher structured the learning experience for these children? @reneehobbs
  33. 33. Creating with digital tools involves a process of messy engagement @reneehobbs
  34. 34. Too Much Structure Kills Creativity @reneehobbs
  35. 35. FORMAT CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PROCESS Teachers Structure Learning Experiences using a Balance of Creative Freedom & Creative Control @reneehobbs
  36. 36. FORMAT CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PROCESS @reneehobbs
  37. 37. @reneehobbs Media & Technology Create Unreal Realities
  38. 38. New Forms of Authority are Emerging Attention economics is surpassing traditional forms of authority and expertise our attention — and most of it free — being found is valuable."  Immediacy  Personalization  Findability
  39. 39. Learners may infer from digital culture that being angry or mean will attract attention
  40. 40. @reneehobbs www.mindovermedia.us
  41. 41. Authorship is about control, power and the management of meaning and of people as much as it is about creativity and innovation. Authorship is a Form of Social Power @reneehobbs
  42. 42. be aware of the media environment choose media messages wisely be aware of your own personal biases actively comprehend & interpret messages in all genres analyze point of view, message purpose & source bias recognize stereotypes that influence attitudes & behaviors ask questions and notice what’s omitted from news & information understand media systems, political economy & technologies What does it mean to interrogate the power of digital media?
  43. 43. Why does my Facebook look different from yours? How does Amazon know how to make recommendations for me? How does Google autocomplete work? How valuable is my browser history to marketers?
  44. 44. Digital media literacy is an expanded conceptualization of literacy that requires technical, cognitive, social, emotional and civic competencies Educators and students become co-learners since creating media involves a balance between creative freedom and creative control Digital authorship is a process that involves choice, courage, risk-taking and vulnerability Digital media literacy activates intellectual curiosity and helps support the habit of learning for a lifetime REVIEW @reneehobbs
  45. 45. How are students “creating to learn” in your classroom? How are you supporting the development of student autonomy and authority as digital authors? What current activities could be modified so that students experience the power of digital media literacy? What potential impact might media literacy have on your learners? @reneehobbs
  46. 46. @reneehobbs
  47. 47. Renee Hobbs Professor of Communication Studies Director, Media Education Lab Harrington School of Communication & Media University of Rhode Island USA Email: hobbs@uri.edu Twitter: @reneehobbs LEARN MORE Web: www.mediaeducationlab.com

