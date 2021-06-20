Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity

Academic librarians, technologists, and higher education faculty have been actively experimenting with new forms of digital learning during the global pandemic. In the process, they have discovered some valuable strategies and practices that will continue to fuel innovation in teaching, learning, and scholarship for years to come. In this session, we’ll discuss why it’s more important than ever before to have complicated conversations about all the literacies - information, media, news, digital, critical, and those that are yet to be named. How do these competencies get integrated into all programs and courses across the liberal arts and sciences? In this session, we’ll take time to experiment, working in small groups, using create-to-learn pedagogies that can provoke intellectual curiosity by combining play and learning. Then, we’ll reflect on how creative collaboration can offer a liberating way to open up spaces of possibility and adaptation for the stakeholders in our own institutions and communities.





Renee Hobbs is an expert in digital and media literacy education and she is the author of Mind Over Media: Propaganda Education for a Digital Age, which was awarded the 2021 PROSE Award for Excellence in Social Sciences from the Association of American Publishers. As professor of communication studies and director of the Media Education Lab, she co-directs the Graduate Certificate in Digital Literacy at the University of Rhode Island. She has published 12 books and over 150 scholarly and professional articles and developed multimedia learning resources for elementary, secondary and college teachers.