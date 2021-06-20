Successfully reported this slideshow.
Create to Learn Advancing Collaboration and Creativity with Digital Texts, Tools and Technologies
We share meaning through symbols that come in many forms
Consumers Creators
RACIAL JUSTICE
“FAKE NEWS”
PROPAGANDA
CONSPIRACY CULTURE
INSURRECTION
DISINFORMATION
A NEW GENERATION
COM 250 Digital and Media Literacy Replace with your own text Explore how life, work and citizenship have been impacted by...
REAL TIME LEARNING
REAL TIME LEARNING ANY TIME LEARNING
Information literacy - digital literacy - media competence - critical media literacy – computational literacy news literac...
What You Call It information literacy digital literacy news literacy algorithm literacy media literacy What You Need to Kn...
ACRL Framework for Information Literacy
Digital Citizenship Resource Platform Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society
Inclusive. I am open to hearing and respectfully recognizing multiple viewpoints and I engage with others online with resp...
DQ Institute
WHATEVER YOU CALL IT ANALYZE ACCESS ACT REFLECT CREATE Inquiry Reading Search Curation Credibility Analysis Creativity Mul...
LEARNING PROCESS ANALYZE ACCESS ACT REFLECT CREATE Inquiry Reading Search Curation Credibility Analysis Creativity Multimo...
EXPLICIT CURRICULUM The subjects that are taught, and the knowledge and skills that students are expected to learn IMPLICI...
RELEVANCE AWARENESS OF CONSTRUCTEDNESS What’s Your Why?
Education should be relevant to people’s lived experience with digital media, mass media & popular culture RELEVANCE
Language, Media & Technology Can Create Unreal Realities AWARENESS OF CONSTRUCTEDNESS
www.mindovermedia.us
Representation Media Effects Interpretation & Meaning Semiotics Political Economy
INQUIRY CREATIVITY COLLABORATION METACOGNITION AUTONOMY LIFELONG LEARNER
www.mediaeducationlab.com
What’s Your Why? Reflect on Your Motivations for Digital Learning Hobbs, R., & Tuzel, S. (2017). Teacher motivations for d...
You develop learners’ knowledge, creative competencies & practical skills as future authors, artists, experts, and profess...
You support civic engagement by using media & technology to address real-world issues. You help learners use media & techn...
You want learners to appreciate culturally-important media in history, the arts, literature, & sciences. You help learners...
You challenge learners with alternative ways of finding, using, thinking about & creative media that’s off the beaten path...
You help learners think about the economic & political contexts of media & technology as systems that shape our lives. You...
You help learners use media & technology in ways that support their social and emotional well-being. You cultivate student...
What’s Your Why? How Do Your Motivations Shape Your Instructional Practices and Choices?
As you watch, consider: What is the underlying motivation behind this instructional practice? @reneehobbs
As you watch, consider: What is the underlying motivation behind this instructional practice? @reneehobbs
As you watch, consider: What is the underlying motivation behind this instructional practice? @reneehobbs
As you watch, consider: What is the underlying motivation for asking students to create media like this? @reneehobbs
CRITICAL QUESTIONS 1. Who is the author and what is the purpose? 2. What techniques are used to attract and hold attention...
What’s Your Why?
Motivations for Digital Learning Respect for diverse motivations increases collegiality Respect for diverse motivations in...
Risk of Failure Chaos When teachers or students create digital media, it involves a process of messy engagement
Risk of Failure Chaos When teachers or students create digital media, it involves a process of messy engagement Play & Ple...
CREATIVE ACTIVITY MAKE MEMES FOR “WHATEVER YOU CALL IT” For the Motivations that Matter Most to You Now
MAKE MEMES FOR WHATEVER YOU CALL IT For the Motivations that Matter Most to You Activity: Work in a small group to create ...
Renee Hobbs Director, Media Education Lab Co-Director, Graduate Certificate Program in Digital Literacy Harrington School ...
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity
Jun. 20, 2021

Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity

Academic librarians, technologists, and higher education faculty have been actively experimenting with new forms of digital learning during the global pandemic. In the process, they have discovered some valuable strategies and practices that will continue to fuel innovation in teaching, learning, and scholarship for years to come. In this session, we’ll discuss why it’s more important than ever before to have complicated conversations about all the literacies - information, media, news, digital, critical, and those that are yet to be named. How do these competencies get integrated into all programs and courses across the liberal arts and sciences? In this session, we’ll take time to experiment, working in small groups, using create-to-learn pedagogies that can provoke intellectual curiosity by combining play and learning. Then, we’ll reflect on how creative collaboration can offer a liberating way to open up spaces of possibility and adaptation for the stakeholders in our own institutions and communities.


Renee Hobbs is an expert in digital and media literacy education and she is the author of Mind Over Media: Propaganda Education for a Digital Age, which was awarded the 2021 PROSE Award for Excellence in Social Sciences from the Association of American Publishers. As professor of communication studies and director of the Media Education Lab, she co-directs the Graduate Certificate in Digital Literacy at the University of Rhode Island. She has published 12 books and over 150 scholarly and professional articles and developed multimedia learning resources for elementary, secondary and college teachers.

Create to Learn: Advancing Collaboration and Creativity

  1. 1. Create to Learn Advancing Collaboration and Creativity with Digital Texts, Tools and Technologies ACCESS SLIDES Renee Hobbs University of Rhode Island USA Media Education Lab www.mediaeducationlab.com Email: hobbs@uri.edu Twitter: @reneehobbs
  2. 2. We share meaning through symbols that come in many forms
  3. 3. Consumers Creators
  4. 4. RACIAL JUSTICE
  5. 5. “FAKE NEWS”
  6. 6. PROPAGANDA
  7. 7. CONSPIRACY CULTURE
  8. 8. INSURRECTION
  9. 9. DISINFORMATION
  10. 10. A NEW GENERATION
  11. 11. COM 250 Digital and Media Literacy Replace with your own text Explore how life, work and citizenship have been impacted by digital media and culture & learn how to critically analyze and create media in a variety of forms 1 in 3 college students have had some exposure to media literacy in elementary or secondary grades
  12. 12. REAL TIME LEARNING
  13. 13. REAL TIME LEARNING ANY TIME LEARNING
  14. 14. Information literacy - digital literacy - media competence - critical media literacy – computational literacy news literacy – visual literacy – digital humanities - media & information literacy – media education
  15. 15. Information literacy - digital literacy - media competence - critical media literacy – computational literacy news literacy – visual literacy – digital humanities - media & information literacy – media education
  16. 16. What You Call It information literacy digital literacy news literacy algorithm literacy media literacy What You Need to Know ACRL framework participatory culture verification surveillance capitalism semiotics
  17. 17. ACRL Framework for Information Literacy
  18. 18. Digital Citizenship Resource Platform Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society
  19. 19. Inclusive. I am open to hearing and respectfully recognizing multiple viewpoints and I engage with others online with respect and empathy. Informed. I evaluate the accuracy, perspective, and validity of digital media and social posts. Engaged. I use technology and digital channels for civic engagement, to solve problems and be a force for good in both physical and virtual communities. Balanced. I make informed decisions about how to prioritize my time and activities online and off. Alert. I am aware of my online actions, and know how to be safe and create safe spaces for others online. ISTE Digital Citizenship (2020)
  20. 20. DQ Institute
  21. 21. WHATEVER YOU CALL IT ANALYZE ACCESS ACT REFLECT CREATE Inquiry Reading Search Curation Credibility Analysis Creativity Multimodal Writing Digital Skills Dialogue Collaboration Emotional Response Ethical Reasoning Knowledge of Cultural, Political, Economic & Social Context Citizenship Activism Renee Hobbs
  22. 22. LEARNING PROCESS ANALYZE ACCESS ACT REFLECT CREATE Inquiry Reading Search Curation Credibility Analysis Creativity Multimodal Writing Digital Skills Dialogue Collaboration Emotional Response Ethical Reasoning Knowledge of Cultural, Political, Economic & Social Context Citizenship Activism Renee Hobbs
  23. 23. EXPLICIT CURRICULUM The subjects that are taught, and the knowledge and skills that students are expected to learn IMPLICIT CURRICULUM The lessons that arise from the culture and the behaviors, attitudes, and expectations that characterize the culture NULL CURRICULUM The knowledge and options that learners are not afforded and the skills that are not valued as part of the intellectual repertoire Eisner, EW (1985). The educational imagination. What Is Taught & What is Learned in Higher Education
  24. 24. RELEVANCE AWARENESS OF CONSTRUCTEDNESS What’s Your Why?
  25. 25. Education should be relevant to people’s lived experience with digital media, mass media & popular culture RELEVANCE
  26. 26. Language, Media & Technology Can Create Unreal Realities AWARENESS OF CONSTRUCTEDNESS
  27. 27. www.mindovermedia.us
  28. 28. Representation Media Effects Interpretation & Meaning Semiotics Political Economy
  29. 29. INQUIRY CREATIVITY COLLABORATION METACOGNITION AUTONOMY LIFELONG LEARNER
  30. 30. www.mediaeducationlab.com
  31. 31. What’s Your Why? Reflect on Your Motivations for Digital Learning Hobbs, R., & Tuzel, S. (2017). Teacher motivations for digital and media literacy: An examination of Turkish educators. British Journal of Educational Technology, 48(1), 7-22.
  32. 32. You develop learners’ knowledge, creative competencies & practical skills as future authors, artists, experts, and professionals. You appreciate how digital media platforms, tools and technologies enable students to engage deeply in authentic learning. TOOL-GENRE-FORMAT FOCUS
  33. 33. You support civic engagement by using media & technology to address real-world issues. You help learners use media & technology to connect with an learn from others. COMMUNITY FOCUS
  34. 34. You want learners to appreciate culturally-important media in history, the arts, literature, & sciences. You help learners gain knowledge and skills by using media & technology to advance learning. CONTENT FOCUS
  35. 35. You challenge learners with alternative ways of finding, using, thinking about & creative media that’s off the beaten path. You meet students ”where they live” by connecting the classroom with the media & technology they use every day . TEXTS & AUDIENCE FOCUS
  36. 36. You help learners think about the economic & political contexts of media & technology as systems that shape our lives. You pull back the curtain on how media & technology are constructed by asking “how” and “why” questions. SYSTEMS FOCUS
  37. 37. You help learners use media & technology in ways that support their social and emotional well-being. You cultivate students’ autonomy as independent learners who go where their creativity takes them. LEARNER FOCUS
  38. 38. What’s Your Why? How Do Your Motivations Shape Your Instructional Practices and Choices?
  39. 39. As you watch, consider: What is the underlying motivation behind this instructional practice? @reneehobbs
  40. 40. As you watch, consider: What is the underlying motivation behind this instructional practice? @reneehobbs
  41. 41. As you watch, consider: What is the underlying motivation behind this instructional practice? @reneehobbs
  42. 42. As you watch, consider: What is the underlying motivation for asking students to create media like this? @reneehobbs
  43. 43. CRITICAL QUESTIONS 1. Who is the author and what is the purpose? 2. What techniques are used to attract and hold attention? 3. How does the message depict people, events and values? 4. How might the message be interpreted differently? 5. What’s omitted or left out?
  44. 44. What’s Your Why?
  45. 45. Motivations for Digital Learning Respect for diverse motivations increases collegiality Respect for diverse motivations increases intellectual curiosity
  46. 46. Risk of Failure Chaos When teachers or students create digital media, it involves a process of messy engagement
  47. 47. Risk of Failure Chaos When teachers or students create digital media, it involves a process of messy engagement Play & Pleasure Trust & Respect
  48. 48. CREATIVE ACTIVITY MAKE MEMES FOR “WHATEVER YOU CALL IT” For the Motivations that Matter Most to You Now
  49. 49. MAKE MEMES FOR WHATEVER YOU CALL IT For the Motivations that Matter Most to You Activity: Work in a small group to create 3 or more memes about why you value ”insert your preferred term here.” Be school-appropriate and be creative. Try to express the motivations that matter most to you in a playful or humorous way. Meme-Making Tools to Explore • https://makeameme.org/ • https://imgflip.com/memegenerator Share Your Best Meme on the Padlet Wall: https://padlet.com/hobbs/AMICAL2021
  50. 50. Renee Hobbs Director, Media Education Lab Co-Director, Graduate Certificate Program in Digital Literacy Harrington School of Communication & Media University of Rhode Island Email: hobbs@uri.edu Twitter: @reneehobbs LEARN MORE Web: www.mediaeducationlab.com

