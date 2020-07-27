Servicios Web

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Networking académico: Correo electrónico: rguaman@unl.edu.ec Twitter: @rene5254 SlideShare: https://es.slideshare.net/rene...
  2. 2. Web Service René Guamán-Quinche Facultad de la Energía, las Industrias y los Recursos Naturales No Renovables Carrera de Ingeniería en Sistemas/Computación Mayo, 2020 Loja, Ecuador
  3. 3. 3 DEFINICIÓN
  4. 4. 4 ✔ Son aplicaciones distribuidas que se basan en una serie de estándares y protocolos para intercambiar información ✔ Distintas aplicaciones de software desarrolladas en lenguajes de programación diferentes y ejecutadas sobre plataformas pueden utilizar los WS para intercambiar información en redes de computadora DEFINICIÓN
  5. 5. 5 ✔ Expone un conjunto de servicios para ser consumidos a través de la red ✔ Especifica un conjunto de operaciones (funciones que retornan determinado valor , reciben un conjunto finito de parámetros, y retorna un resultado), a través de una url, donde una aplicación Cliente remota los puede consumir(podría haber cuestiones de seguridad en el medio) DEFINICIÓN
  6. 6. 6  Un SW es un componente de software que se comunica con otras aplicaciones codificando los mensajes en XML y enviando estos mensajes a través de protocolos estándares de Internet tales como el Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) DEFINICIÓN
  7. 7. 7 Un SW es similar a un sitio web que no cuenta con un interfaz de usuario y que da servicio a las aplicaciones en lugar de a las personas y, en vez de obtener solicitudes desde el navegador y retornar páginas web como respuesta, recibe solicitudes a través de un mensaje formateado en XML desde una aplicación, realiza una tarea y devuelve un mensaje de respuesta también en formato XML. DEFINICIÓN
  8. 8. 8 ✔ Capa de datos: almacena información requerida por el servicio Web. ✔ Capa de acceso a datos: presenta una vista lógica de los datos físicos a la capa de negocios, aísla la lógica de negocios de los cambios realizados a los almacenes de datos y garantiza la integridad de los datos Arquitectura
  9. 9. 9  Capa de negocios: Implementa la lógica de negocios del servicio Web.  La Lógica Empresarial: Proporciona una interfaz sencilla que se asigna a las operaciones expuestas por el servicio Web Arquitectura
  10. 10. 10  El agente de escucha: Recibe los mensajes entrantes que contienen solicitudes de servicios, analiza los mensajes y envía la solicitud al método apropiado en la capa de negocios. Si el servicio devuelve una respuesta, el agente de escucha empaqueta la respuesta de la capa de negocios es un mensaje y su envío al cliente Arquitectura
  11. 11. 11 SOAP Arquitectura de web services basado en soap
  12. 12. 12 ✔ Cuando se expone un servicio web, se publica un archivo wsdl (Web Services Description Language) en el servidor web, donde se muestran esas operación, parámetros, tipos de retorno, dirección para invocar el servicio, etc. ✔ Otro diseño de SW, denominado Restful, donde, resumidamente, en vez de publicar operaciones, se publican identificadores de recursos, para poder accederlos de forma remota SOAP
  13. 13. 13  SW es una colección de protocolos abiertos y estándares usados para el intercambio de datos entre aplicaciones o sistemas  Software ejecutándose en distintas plataformas, y escritos en distintos lenguajes de programación a través del uso de estos protocolos estándares se comunican entre si ● SOAP - Simple Object Access Protocol ● WSDL - Web Services Description Language ● UDDI - Universal Description, Discovery and Integration ● WS-Security ● WS-ReliableMessaging ● WS-Reliability ● WS-Addressing SOAP – Especificaciones
  14. 14. 14  La plataforma básica de los servidores es XML + HTTP  Todos los servicios web estándar utilizan los siguientes componentes: ● SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol) ● UDDI (Universal Description, Discovery and Integration) ● WSDL (Web Services Description Language) SOAP – Componentes
  15. 15. 15 SOAP – Componentes
  16. 16. 16 SOAP
  17. 17. 17 SOAP – Componentes
  18. 18. 18 SOAP – Componentes
  19. 19. 19 SOAP – Componentes
  20. 20. 20 SOAP – WSDL Web Services Description Language
  21. 21. 21 REST
  22. 22. 22 REST
  23. 23. 23 REST – Representation State Transfer
  24. 24. 24 REST – Representation State Transfer
  25. 25. 25 REST – Representation State Transfer
  26. 26. 26 Cŕeditos • Transparencias basadas por: https://es.slideshare.net/_krish/web-services-174134351
  27. 27. Networking académico: Correo electrónico: rguaman@unl.edu.ec Twitter: @rene5254 SlideShare: https://es.slideshare.net/rene5254 27 Gracias

