Oleh : IROH RAHMAWATI
• Secara etimologi, (ash-shabr) bererti: al-habs atau al-kaff (menahan), Allah berfirman: •‫والعشي‬ ‫بالغداة‬ ‫ربهم‬ ‫يدعو...
• Secara istilah: menahan diri dalam melakukan sesuatu atau meninggalkan sesuatu untuk mencari keridhaan Allah, Allah berf...
Sabar dalam melaksanakan ketaatan kepada Allah Sabar dalam meninggalkan perbuatan maksiat terhadap Allah Sabar dalam mener...
• Mendasari/asas sesuatu akhlak mulia yang lain • Contohnya; - Iffah (menjaga kesucian diri), adalah sabar untuk menahan d...
KEPENTINGAN SABAR • Al-Qur’an mengkaitkan kemenangan hanya dengan sabar sebagaimana firman-Nya: ‫وحريرا‬ ‫جنة‬ ‫صبروا‬ ‫بم...
• Perintah Allah untuk bersabar terdapat di lebih dari seratus tempat dalam Al-Qur’an, di antaranya Allah berfirman: •‫وال...
• Dan Allah berfirman: ‫وصابروا‬ ‫اصبروا‬ • “Bersabarlah kamu dan kuatkanlah kesabaranmu.” (Ali Imran: 200).
‫لهم‬ ‫تستعجل‬ ‫وال‬ ‫الرسل‬ ‫من‬ ‫العزم‬ ‫أولوا‬ ‫صبر‬ ‫كما‬ ‫فاصبر‬ “Maka bersabarlah kamu seperti orang-orang yang memp...
“Tidaklah orang yang bersungguh-sungguh dalam melakukan sesuatu yang diusahakannya dan disertai pula dengan kesabaran, kec...
  1. 1. Oleh : IROH RAHMAWATI
  2. 2. • Secara etimologi, (ash-shabr) bererti: al-habs atau al-kaff (menahan), Allah berfirman: •‫والعشي‬ ‫بالغداة‬ ‫ربهم‬ ‫يدعون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫نفسك‬ ‫واصبر‬ • “Dan bersabarlah kamu bersama dengan orang-orang yang menyeru Rabbnya di pagi dan senja hari.” (Al-Kahfi: 28) Maksudnya: tahanlah dirimu bersama mereka.
  3. 3. • Secara istilah: menahan diri dalam melakukan sesuatu atau meninggalkan sesuatu untuk mencari keridhaan Allah, Allah berfirman: •‫ربهم‬ ‫وجه‬ ‫ابتغاء‬ ‫صبروا‬ ‫والذين‬ • “Dan orang-orang yang sabar karena mencari keridhaan Rabbnya” (Ar-Ra’d: 22)
  4. 4. Sabar dalam melaksanakan ketaatan kepada Allah Sabar dalam meninggalkan perbuatan maksiat terhadap Allah Sabar dalam menerima ujian dan takdir dari Allah
  5. 5. • Mendasari/asas sesuatu akhlak mulia yang lain • Contohnya; - Iffah (menjaga kesucian diri), adalah sabar untuk menahan diri dari syahwat kemaluan dan menahan pandangan dari sesuatu yang diharamkan. - Qana’ah (merasa puas dengan apa yang dimiliki) adalah sabar dengan menahan diri untuk merasa puas dengan apa yang dimiliki - Hilm (lemah lembut) adalah sabar dengan menahan diri dari sesuatu yang dapat membangkitkan amarah. - Waqar(bersikap tenang) adalah sabar untuk tidak tergesa-gesa dan tidak kurang akal.
  6. 6. KEPENTINGAN SABAR • Al-Qur’an mengkaitkan kemenangan hanya dengan sabar sebagaimana firman-Nya: ‫وحريرا‬ ‫جنة‬ ‫صبروا‬ ‫بما‬ ‫وجزاهم‬ “Dan Dia memberi balasan kepada mereka karena kesabaran mereka (dengan) surga dan (pakaian) sutera.” (Al-Insan: 12). ‫وسالما‬ ‫تحية‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫ويلقون‬ ‫صبروا‬ ‫بما‬ ‫الغرفة‬ ‫يجزون‬ ‫أولئك‬ • “Mereka itulah orang yang dibalasi dengan martabat yang tinggi (dalam Surga) karena kesabaran mereka, dan mereka disambut dengan penghormatan dan ucapan selamat di dalamnya.” (Al-Furqan: 75).
  7. 7. • Perintah Allah untuk bersabar terdapat di lebih dari seratus tempat dalam Al-Qur’an, di antaranya Allah berfirman: •‫والصالة‬ ‫بالصبر‬ ‫واستعينوا‬ • “Jadikanlah sabar dan shalat sebagai • penolongmu.” (Al-Baqarah: 45)
  8. 8. • Dan Allah berfirman: ‫وصابروا‬ ‫اصبروا‬ • “Bersabarlah kamu dan kuatkanlah kesabaranmu.” (Ali Imran: 200).
  9. 9. ‫لهم‬ ‫تستعجل‬ ‫وال‬ ‫الرسل‬ ‫من‬ ‫العزم‬ ‫أولوا‬ ‫صبر‬ ‫كما‬ ‫فاصبر‬ “Maka bersabarlah kamu seperti orang-orang yang mempunyai keteguhan hati dari rasul- rasul yang telah bersabar dan janganlah kamu meminta disegerakan (azab) bagi mereka.” (Al-Ahqaf: 35).
  10. 10. “Tidaklah orang yang bersungguh-sungguh dalam melakukan sesuatu yang diusahakannya dan disertai pula dengan kesabaran, kecuali ia pasti akan meraih keberhasilan”. Terima kasih 

