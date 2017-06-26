Horário de provas

ESCOLA ESTADUAL NOSSA SENHORA DAS GRAÇAS – ENSINO MÉDIO MATUTINO/ 2017 1º A Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 ...
  1. 1. ESCOLA ESTADUAL NOSSA SENHORA DAS GRAÇAS – ENSINO MÉDIO MATUTINO/ 2017 1º A Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/7/2017 3ª Feira 11/7/2017 4ª Feira 12/7/2017 1ª aula Química Geografia Química Inglês Matemática 2ª aula Português História Filosofia Português Português 3ª aula Matemática Inglês Sociologia Geografia Ed. Física Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Matemática Física Ed. Física Matemática Biologia 5ª aula História Arte Português Biologia Física 1º B Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/7/2017 3ª Feira 11/7/2017 4ª Feira 12/7/2017 Aulas 5ª Feira 6ª Feira 2ª Feira 3ª Feira 4ª Feira 1ª aula Matemática Física Matemática Geografia Sociologia 2ª aula Química Inglês Química História Geografia 3ª aula História Ed. Física Biologia Português Matemática Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Português Arte Português Ed. Física Português 5ª aula Física Inglês Filosofia Matemática Biologia 1º C Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/07/2017 3ª Feira 11/07/2017 4ª Feira 12/07/2017 1ª aula Português Inglês Biologia Matemática Inglês 2ª aula Matemática Química Matemática Geografia História 3ª aula Física Física Português História Biologia Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Química Sociologia Filosofia Português Geografia 5ª aula Ed. Física Ed. Física Matemática Arte Português
  2. 2. 2º A Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/07/2017 3ª Feira 11/07/2017 4ª Feira 12/07/2017 1ª aula Biologia Português Inglês Português Biologia 2ª aula Física Sociologia Português Ed. física Matemática 3ª aula Geografia Química Geografia Arte Química Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Matemática História Matemática Inglês História 5ª aula Filosofia Física Português Matemática Ed. Física 2º B Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/07/2017 3ª Feira 11/07/2017 4ª Feira 12/07/2017 1ª aula Geografia Arte Português História Matemática 2ª aula Inglês Geografia Física Português Química 3ª aula Biologia Português Matemática Ed. Física Física Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Filosofia Português Sociologia Matemática Química 5ª aula Matemática Biologia Ed. Física Inglês História 2º C Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/07/2017 3ª Feira 11/07/2017 4ª Feira 12/07/2017 1ª aula Inglês Ed. Física Filosofia Português Química 2ª aula Geografia Física Português Matemática Física 3ª aula Química História Matemática Biologia Português Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Inglês Biologia História Arte Matemática 5ª aula Ed. Física Sociologia Geografia Português Matemática
  3. 3. 3º A Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/07/2017 3ª Feira 11/07/2017 4ª Feira 12/07/2017 1ª aula Matemática Física Sociologia Arte Inglês 2ª aula História Português Matemática Inglês Biologia 3ª aula Filosofia Biologia Português Matemática Matemática Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Ed. Física Ed. Física Geografia Química Ed. Física 5ª aula Física Geografia História Português Química 3º B Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/07/2017 3ª Feira 11/07/2017 4ª Feira 12/07/2017 1ª aula Filosofia História Matemática Inglês Português 2ª aula Matemática Arte Biologia Matemática Inglês 3ª aula Física Sociologia Física Português Português Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Geografia Geografia Português Ed. Física Ed. Física 5ª aula Química Ed. Física Biologia Química Matemática 3º C Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/07/2017 3ª Feira 11/07/2017 4ª Feira 12/07/2017 1ª aula História Química Física Matemática Português 2ª aula Filosofia Ed. Física Sociologia Português Português 3ª aula Matemática Arte Química Inglês Inglês Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Física Português Biologia Biologia Matemática 5ª aula Geografia História Matemática Ed. Física Geografia
  4. 4. ESCOLA ESTADUAL NOSSA SENHORA DAS GRAÇAS – ENSINO MÉDIO VESPERTINO/ 2017 1º D Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/07/2017 3ª Feira 11/07/2017 4ª Feira 12/07/2017 1ª aula Arte Física História Química História 2ª aula Física Geografia Português Inglês Matemática 3ª aula Matemática Sociologia Inglês Biologia Português Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Português Matemática Biologia Português Ed. Física 5ª aula Química Ed. Física Matemática Filosofia Geografia 2º D Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/07/2017 3ª Feira 11/07/2017 4ª Feira 12/07/2017 1ª aula Português Matemática Inglês Inglês Sociologia 2ª aula Arte Física História Química Português 3ª aula Física Geografia Português Português Matemática Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Química Ed. Física Matemática Biologia História 5ª aula Ed. Física Geografia Filosofia Matemática Biologia 3º D Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/07/2017 3ª Feira 11/07/2017 4ª Feira 12/07/2017 1ª aula Química Geografia Português Biologia Português 2ª aula Português Matemática Inglês Português História 3ª aula Química Matemática História Inglês Ed. Física Recreio - - - - - 4ª aula Ed. Física Geografia Filosofia Matemática Física 5ª aula Matemática Sociologia Biologia Arte Física
  5. 5. ESCOLA ESTADUAL NOSSA SENHORA DAS GRAÇAS – ENSINO MÉDIO NOTURNO/ 2017 3º A Aulas 5ª Feira 06/07/2017 6ª Feira 07/07/2017 2ª Feira 10/07/2017 3ª Feira 11/07/2017 4ª Feira 12/07/2017 1ª aula INGLÊS FÍSICA PORTUGUÊS PORTUGUÊS FILOSOFIA 2ª aula MATEMÁTICA GEOGRAFIA QUÍMICA HISTÓRIA PORTUGUÊS Recreio - - - - 3ª aula SOCIOLOGIA MATEMÁTICA HISTÓRIA D.I.M FÍSICA 4ª aula QUÍMICA ARTE MATEMÁTICA BIOLOGIA GEOGRAFIA

