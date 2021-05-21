Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Digital ad format examples Ged Carroll renaissancechambara.jp
Twitter • Northumbria University were using Twitter site cards to drive conversions for student registrations
Facebook lead generation ads • Facebook use Mercedes Benz USA campaign as their example of a lead generation advert
Facebook lead generation ads • Sinpas Gyo is a Turkish property developer that has had success generating leads via Facebo...
Facebook lead generation ads • Perkbox is a HR SaaS that provides employee benefits you’d normally expect from large corpo...
Facebook video ads • Busuu is a language learning app • They drove initial awareness with static ads via ‘automatic placem...
Facebook photo ads • Audi Ireland the example photo ad that Facebook uses • They are trying to move direct digital sales b...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
11 views
May. 21, 2021

1902 ad examples

Something that I pulled together for a client a couple of years ago one evening, putting it up here in case it might be useful to someone else

License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1902 ad examples

  1. 1. Digital ad format examples Ged Carroll renaissancechambara.jp
  2. 2. Twitter • Northumbria University were using Twitter site cards to drive conversions for student registrations
  3. 3. Facebook lead generation ads • Facebook use Mercedes Benz USA campaign as their example of a lead generation advert
  4. 4. Facebook lead generation ads • Sinpas Gyo is a Turkish property developer that has had success generating leads via Facebook • They were using Instagram to drive brand awareness and test their best performing imagery and then using them in the lead generation ads
  5. 5. Facebook lead generation ads • Perkbox is a HR SaaS that provides employee benefits you’d normally expect from large corporates • They use lead generation ads as part of their Facebook activity. They also use a technology stack to handle everything from lead scoring to ad targeting • They focus much more on optimizing the copy rather than the imagery
  6. 6. Facebook video ads • Busuu is a language learning app • They drove initial awareness with static ads via ‘automatic placement’ feature - mass targeting across Facebook wherever the cheapest inventory was • They then used video to deliver the call to action of an app download
  7. 7. Facebook photo ads • Audi Ireland the example photo ad that Facebook uses • They are trying to move direct digital sales businesses on to dynamic ads were Facebook selects the object to be served and provides an invitation to purchase (think of it as like carousel ads with a ‘buy call to action’

×