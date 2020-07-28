Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Salmali, Sanghapushpi & Satavari Detailed Dravyas for BAMS students Dr. Remya Krishnan
Salmali • Salmalia malabarica • Bombocaceae • Kandakandhya , Picchila , Mocha, Mocha rasa , Raktapushpa, Sthirayu • Charak...
Varieites , Morphology • Salmali- Bombax malabaricum • Kuta salmali- Ceiba pentantra • A tall deciduous tree with a straig...
Chemical constituents • Useful part- Gum , stem bark • Chemical constituents – Bark exudate – Gallic and Tannic acid , D- ...
• Write RP, DK, BK, RK Dosage Gum -1-3 gms • Yogas – Salmali ghrita
Sankhapushpi • Clitoria ternatea • Asphota , Girikarnika, vishnukrantha • Charaka – Sirovirechanopaga • Susrutha & Vagbhat...
Chemical constituents • Useful part- Root, root bark • Chemical constituents –Aparajatin, Taraxerol, Taraxerone , Alpha an...
Self work • Write RP, DK,RK and BK • Root powder 1-3 gms • Yogas- Garbhapala rasa
Satavari • Asparagus racemosus • Liliaceae • Synonyms – Indivara, Bahusuta,Madabhanjani, Satamuli, Satavirya , Sukshma pat...
Morphology • An armed climbing undershrub with woody terete stems and recurved rarely straight spines • Young stems very d...
Useful part and chemical constituents • Useful part- Root • Chemical constituents –Sarsapogenin,Two Spirostanolic and two ...
Self work • Write RP, DK, BK and RK • Dosage • Fresh juice- 10-20 ml • Decoction- 50-100 ml • Powder – 3-6 gms Yogas- Sata...
Salmali, Sanghapushpi, Satavari
Salmali, Sanghapushpi, Satavari
Salmali, Sanghapushpi, Satavari
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Salmali, Sanghapushpi, Satavari

18 views

Published on

Detailed Dravyas - For BAMS students

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Salmali, Sanghapushpi, Satavari

  1. 1. Salmali, Sanghapushpi & Satavari Detailed Dravyas for BAMS students Dr. Remya Krishnan
  2. 2. Salmali • Salmalia malabarica • Bombocaceae • Kandakandhya , Picchila , Mocha, Mocha rasa , Raktapushpa, Sthirayu • Charaka –Purisha virajaneeya,Sonithaasthapana , Vedanaasthapana , Kahaya skandhas • Susrutha – Pryangwadi
  3. 3. Varieites , Morphology • Salmali- Bombax malabaricum • Kuta salmali- Ceiba pentantra • A tall deciduous tree with a straight buttressed trunk having a clear bole of 24-30m and spreading branches • Bark is grey or brown covered with hard, sharp conical prickles • Leaves- Large , spreading , glabrous, digitate, lanceolate leaflets , 3-7 entire • Flowers – Red numerous , appearing when the tree is bare of leaves , stamens arranged in five bundles of 9-12 each . • Fruits- Capsule dehiscing by five valves • Gummy exudate – Light brown in colour , gradually becoming opaque and dark brown
  4. 4. Chemical constituents • Useful part- Gum , stem bark • Chemical constituents – Bark exudate – Gallic and Tannic acid , D- Galacto pyranose
  5. 5. • Write RP, DK, BK, RK Dosage Gum -1-3 gms • Yogas – Salmali ghrita
  6. 6. Sankhapushpi • Clitoria ternatea • Asphota , Girikarnika, vishnukrantha • Charaka – Sirovirechanopaga • Susrutha & Vagbhata – Not mentioned • Vraieties – Shwetha and Nila ( Dhanwanthari Nighantu) • White and blue flowered varieties
  7. 7. Chemical constituents • Useful part- Root, root bark • Chemical constituents –Aparajatin, Taraxerol, Taraxerone , Alpha and Beta sitosterol , Robinin, Quercitin, Kaempferol,Ternatins
  8. 8. Self work • Write RP, DK,RK and BK • Root powder 1-3 gms • Yogas- Garbhapala rasa
  9. 9. Satavari • Asparagus racemosus • Liliaceae • Synonyms – Indivara, Bahusuta,Madabhanjani, Satamuli, Satavirya , Sukshma patra, Atirasa • Charaka – balya, Vayahsthapana ,Madhura skandhas • Susrutha-Vidarigandhadi, Pitta samshamana , Kantaka panchamula • Vagbhata –Vidarigandhadi • Vraieties- Satavari, Mahasatavari • Asparagus racemose and Asparagus sarmentosa
  10. 10. Morphology • An armed climbing undershrub with woody terete stems and recurved rarely straight spines • Young stems very delicate , brittle and smooth • Leaves reduced to minute chaffy scales and spines • Triquetrous cladodescurved in tufts • Flowers white fragnantin simple or branched racemes on naked nodes of main shoots or in axils of thorns • Fruits – Globular or three lobed , purple berries, purplish black when ripe • Seeds with hard and brittle testa
  11. 11. Useful part and chemical constituents • Useful part- Root • Chemical constituents –Sarsapogenin,Two Spirostanolic and two Furostanolic saponins , Sitosterol, Asparagamine
  12. 12. Self work • Write RP, DK, BK and RK • Dosage • Fresh juice- 10-20 ml • Decoction- 50-100 ml • Powder – 3-6 gms Yogas- Satavari guda, Satavari ghrita

×