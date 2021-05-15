Successfully reported this slideshow.
FUNDAMENTOS DE PYTHON (ENTRADA Y SALIDA) Mg. Richard E. Mendoza G.
>>> import this The Zen of Python, por Tim Peters Hermoso es mejor que feo. Explícito es mejor que implícito. Simple es me...
LOGO Seymour Papert(1928-), Pionero de la inteligencia artificial. En 1968 crea el lenguaje de programación Logo una poten...
¿Qué es un programa? Un programa es una secuencia de instrucciones que especifican cómo realizar un cómputo. Todos los pro...
Operadores básicos En cuanto a los operadores aritméticos, estos permiten realizar las diferentes operaciones aritméticas ...
Operadores comparación OPERACIÓN OPERADOR EJEMPLO Es igual que == 2==2=True Es distinto que != 2!=2=False Es menor que < 2...
Operadores Lógicos A la hora de operar con valores booleanos, tenemos a nuestra disposición los operadores and, or y not. ...
Orden de operaciones PEMDAS ▪ Paréntesis ▪ Exponentes ▪ Multiplicación ▪ División ▪ Adición ▪ Sustracción precedencia=2*3/...
Valores y Tipos ● Los valores son uno de los componentes básicos con los que trabaja un programa, como una letra o un núme...
Variables y expresiones ● Las expresiones se componen de valores conectados por operadores. ● Cuando la computadora evalúa...
Nombres de variables ● Tienen que tener nombres significativos. ● Relacionados con lo que representa la variable. ● No deb...
Cadenas (strings) ● Python puede procesar texto al igual que procesa números ● Para expresar texto, se utilizan comillas. ...
Operadores Bit a Bit Un operador bit a bit realiza operaciones en los operandos bit a bit. Consideremos a = 2 (en binario ...
Operadores de Asignación Se utiliza un operador de asignación para asignar valores a una variable. OPERADOR DESCRIPCIÓN = ...
Operadores de Pertenencia ● Un operador de pertenencia se emplea para identificar pertenencia en alguna secuencia (listas,...
Operadores de Identidad Un operador de identidad se emplea para comprobar si dos variables emplean la misma ubicación en m...
Comentarios ● Leer código propio y ajeno puede resultar una tarea difícil. ● Los comentarios son una excelente forma de ha...
El casting es la técnica que sirve para convertir un dato de un tipo a un tipo diferente.Ejemplos: ● intastr:str(45) ● str...
https://replit.com/
https://www.w3schools.com/python/python_ref_keywords.asp
FUNDAMENTOS DE PYTHON (OPERACIONES ARITMETICAS) Mg. Richard E. Mendoza G.
Paradigmas de Programación Orientado a Objetos Imperativo Funcional Dinámico Meta programación (orientado a atributos)
DEFINICION Realizar un programa que calcule el área del triángulo ANALISIS Datos de Entrada: Proceso: Salida: ALGORITMO Ps...
Prácticas DEFINICION Realizar un programa que calcule el área del circulo ANALISIS Datos de Entrada: Proceso: Salida: ALGO...
Prácticas DEFINICION Elabora un algoritmo que lea dos números y realice la suma y multiplicación. ANALISIS Datos de Entrad...
Prácticas DEFINICION Algoritmo que convierta una medida de pies a sus equivalentes en yardas, pulgadas, centímetros y metr...
Ejercicios Propuestos Realizar la carga del lado de un cuadrado, mostrar por pantalla el perímetro del mismo (El perímetro...
Capítulo 2 Introducción al tema ¿Cuál cree importante que es que debería tener la habilidad más un programador? Guido Van ...
May. 15, 2021

  1. 1. FUNDAMENTOS DE PYTHON (ENTRADA Y SALIDA) Mg. Richard E. Mendoza G.
  2. 2. >>> import this The Zen of Python, por Tim Peters Hermoso es mejor que feo. Explícito es mejor que implícito. Simple es mejor que complejo. Complejo es mejor que complicado. Plano es mejor que anidado. Disperso es mejor que denso. La legibilidad cuenta. Los casos especiales no son suficientemente especiales como para romper las reglas. Aunque lo pragmático gana a la pureza. Los errores nunca deberían dejarse pasar silenciosamente. A menos que se silencien explícitamente. Cuando te enfrentes a la ambigüedad, rechaza la tentación de adivinar. Debería haber una — y preferiblemente sólo una — manera obvia de hacerlo. Aunque puede que no sea obvia a primera vista a menos que seas holandés. (NT: Guido van Rossum es holandés) Ahora es mejor que nunca. Aunque muchas veces nunca es mejor que *ahora mismo*. Si la implementación es difícil de explicar, es una mala idea. Si la implementación es sencilla de explicar, puede que sea una buena idea. Los espacios de nombres son una gran idea — ¡tengamos más de esas!
  3. 3. LOGO Seymour Papert(1928-), Pionero de la inteligencia artificial. En 1968 crea el lenguaje de programación Logo una potente herramienta para la enseñanza de la programación de computadores, que ayuda al pensamiento lógico-matemático. import turtle window = turtle.Screen() input() richard = turtle.Turtle() richard.forward(50) richard.left(90) richard.forward(50) richard.left(90) richard.forward(50) richard.left(90) richard.forward(50) richard.left(90) turtle.mainloop()
  4. 4. ¿Qué es un programa? Un programa es una secuencia de instrucciones que especifican cómo realizar un cómputo. Todos los programas se componen de “partes” básicas que se utilizan para crear “partes” más complejas. ● Input, Output, Estructuras de datos, Condicionales, Iteraciones y Matemáticas. nombre=(input ('Cuál era tu nombre?')) print('hola, '+nombre+'!') edad=int(input('Cuántos años tenías?')) print ('cierto! tenías '+str(edad)+'. Yo tengo '+str(edad+1)) direccion=str(input('Y dónde vivias?')) print('claro! ya recuerdo! vivias en '+direccion+', muy buen lugar') recuerdo=str(input('Y te acuerdas de mi? :D - ')) if recuerdo in ['si', 'chi','yes', 'yei']: print ("que genial! ya veo que sí te acuerdas de mi")
  5. 5. Operadores básicos En cuanto a los operadores aritméticos, estos permiten realizar las diferentes operaciones aritméticas del álgebra. Estos operadores Python son de los más utilizados. OPERACIÓN OPERADOR EJEMPLO Suma + 2+2=4 Resta - 10-5=5 Multiplicació n * 4*3=12 Potencia ** 3**3=27 División / 75/2=37.5 Cociente // 75//2=37 Resto % 75%2=1 #OPERADORES ARITMETICOS a = int(input('ingrese un numero a: ')) b = int(input('ingrese un numero b: ')) print('suma:', a + b) print('resta:', a - b) print('multiplicación:', a * b) print('potencia:', a ** b) print('división:', a / b) print('división entero:', a // b) print('residuo:', a % b) print('mayor que:', a > b) print('menor que:', a < b) print('Igual que:', a == b)
  6. 6. Operadores comparación OPERACIÓN OPERADOR EJEMPLO Es igual que == 2==2=True Es distinto que != 2!=2=False Es menor que < 20<10=False Es menor o igual que <= 20<=40=True Es mayor que > 75>2=True Es mayor igual que > 75>2=True Los operadores de comparación se utilizan, como su nombre indica, para comparar dos o más valores. El resultado de estos operadores siempre es True o False. #OPERADORES DE COMPARACION num1=7 num2=5 num3=3 resultado=num1==num3 print(f"El resultado de {num1} == {num3} = {resultado}") resultado=num1!=num3 print(f"El resultado de {num1} != {num3} = {resultado}") resultado=num1>=num3 print(f"El resultado de {num1} >= {num3} = {resultado}")
  7. 7. Operadores Lógicos A la hora de operar con valores booleanos, tenemos a nuestra disposición los operadores and, or y not. OPERACIÓN OPERADOR EJEMPLO Y and If edad >=12 and edad<=18 O or If x1<5 or x2<5 No not If x1>x2 #OPERADORES LOGICOS estudiante=True trabajador=False #AND -> "Y" resultado=estudiante and trabajador print(f"El resultado de AND:{resultado}") #OR ->"O" resultado=estudiante or trabajador print(f"El resultado de OR:{resultado}") #NOT print(f"El resultado de NOT:{not resultado}")
  8. 8. Orden de operaciones PEMDAS ▪ Paréntesis ▪ Exponentes ▪ Multiplicación ▪ División ▪ Adición ▪ Sustracción precedencia=2*3/2 #3.0 print(precedencia) precedencia=2/3*2 #1.33 print(precedencia) precedencia=2*3/2 #3.0 print(precedencia) precedencia=4/275*4-1 #((4/275)*4)-1 print(precedencia)
  9. 9. Valores y Tipos ● Los valores son uno de los componentes básicos con los que trabaja un programa, como una letra o un número. ● Todos los valores tienen un tipo. ● int:5,6,1,3,-6,-10 ● ﬂoat:1.33,4.5,6.2 ● bool:True,False ● str:“Richard” ,“Mendoza” print(type(-6)) print(type(1.33)) print(type(True)) print(type("Mortal Kombat")) print(type({})) print(type([])) print(type(())) print((False + True)+3) print(type('hola'))
  10. 10. Variables y expresiones ● Las expresiones se componen de valores conectados por operadores. ● Cuando la computadora evalúa una expresión, el resultado es otro valor. ● Los valores pueden guardarse en variables. ● Las variables se pueden reasignar miString="Hola, Richard" #print("my name is:"+ miString) print(f"mi nombre es: {miString}") print(miString.upper()) print(miString.lower()) print(miString.swapcase()) print(miString.capitalize()) print(miString.count("r")) print(miString.find("a")) print(miString[6]) print(miString.replace('d','dito')) print(miString.replace("Hola", "Chao"))
  11. 11. Nombres de variables ● Tienen que tener nombres significativos. ● Relacionados con lo que representa la variable. ● No deben ser Keywords (palabras reservadas):
  12. 12. Cadenas (strings) ● Python puede procesar texto al igual que procesa números ● Para expresar texto, se utilizan comillas. Por ejemplo: ○ ‘Hola’ ○ “Adiós” ● Las cadenas pueden asignarse a variables y algunos operadores pueden utilizarse con ellas. ● Si se requiere utilizar una comilla, es necesario escapar el carácter. nombre = 'Mision TIC' print('Hola %s' % nombre) #'Mision TIC 202 2' vigencia = '2022' print('Hola, {} {}'.format(nombre, vigenci a)) f'Hola {nombre}' dia = "miércoles" dia_num = "12" mes = 'mayo' año = "2021" print(f"Hoy es {dia} {dia_num} de {mes} de l año {año}")
  13. 13. Operadores Bit a Bit Un operador bit a bit realiza operaciones en los operandos bit a bit. Consideremos a = 2 (en binario = 10) y b = 3 (en binario = 11) para los siguientes casos. print(bin(27)) # 0b11011 a = 0b1101 b = 0b1011 print(bin(a & b)) # Operador & #0b1001 a = 0b1101 b = 0b1011 print(bin(a | b))# Operador | # 0b1111 a = 40 print(bin(a)) print(bin(~a))# Operador ~ 0b101000 - 0b101001 x = 0b0110 ^ 0b1010 #Operador ^ print(bin(x)) # 0 xor 1 = 1 a=0b1000
  14. 14. Operadores de Asignación Se utiliza un operador de asignación para asignar valores a una variable. OPERADOR DESCRIPCIÓN = a = 5. El valor 5 es asignado a la variable a += a += 5 es equivalente a a = a + 5 -= a -= 5 es equivalente a a = a - 5 *= a *= 3 es equivalente a a = a * 3 /= a /= 3 es equivalente a a = a / 3 %= a %= 3 es equivalente a a = a % 3 **= a **= 3 es equivalente a a = a ** 3 //= a //= 3 es equivalente a a = a // 3 &= a &= 3 es equivalente a a = a & 3 |= a |= 3 es equivalente a a = a | 3 ^= a ^= 3 es equivalente a a = a ^ 3 >>= a >>= 3 es equivalente a a = a >> 3 <<= a <<= 3 es equivalente a a = a << 3 r = 5 r += 10 # r = r + 10 = 15 print(r) s = 5 s -= 10 # r = r - 10 = -5 print(s) t = 5; t *= 10; # r = r * 10 = 50 print(t) u = 5 u /= 10 # r = r / 10 = 0
  15. 15. Operadores de Pertenencia ● Un operador de pertenencia se emplea para identificar pertenencia en alguna secuencia (listas, strings, tuplas). ● in y not in son operadores de pertenencia. ● in devuelve True si el valor especificado se encuentra en la secuencia. En caso contrario devuelve False. ● not in devuelve True si el valor especificado no se encuentra en la secuencia. En caso contrario devuelve False. a = [1,2,3,4,5] print(3 in a) # True print(12 not in a) # True cadena = "Hola Mundo" print("Mundo" in cadena) # True print("mundo" in cadena) # False print("codigo" not in cadena) # True
  16. 16. Operadores de Identidad Un operador de identidad se emplea para comprobar si dos variables emplean la misma ubicación en memoria. ● is y is not son operadores de identidad. ● is devuelve True si los operandos se refieren al mismo objeto. En caso contrario devuelve False. ● is not devuelve True si los operandos no se refieren al mismo objeto. En caso contrario devuelve False. a,b = 3,3 c=4 print(a is b) # True print(a is not b) # False print(a is not c) # True x,y,z = 1,x,y print(z is 1) # muestra True print(z is x) # muestra True cadena1, cadena2 = "UNAB", "UNAB" print cadena1 is cadena2 # True print "UPA" is cadena2 # False a = [10,20,30] b = [10,20,30] print(a is b) # False listas obj mutables
  17. 17. Comentarios ● Leer código propio y ajeno puede resultar una tarea difícil. ● Los comentarios son una excelente forma de hacer más legible tu código. ● En Python, los comentarios van después de los siguientes símbolos: ○ # ○ “””Otra forma de comentar llamada docstring””” # Este es un comentario en python >>> comando_python1 >>> comando_python2 # Esto también es un comentario # Este es otro comentario en python # aunque lo hemos escrito en dos lineas """ Este es un comentario multilinea. La siguiente parte realiza una serie de cosas muy chulas """ >>> comando_chulo_python1 >>> comando_chulo_python2 ‘’’ Aunque es multilinea, sólo usamos una ‘’’
  18. 18. El casting es la técnica que sirve para convertir un dato de un tipo a un tipo diferente.Ejemplos: ● intastr:str(45) ● straint:int(“123”) ● ﬂoataint:int(3.5) Casting >>> numero1 = int(input("Escribe un numero: ")) Escribe un numero: 100 >>> numero2 = int(input("Escribe otro numero: ")) Escribe otro numero: 300 >>> nummero1 + numero2  400 >>> numero1 = 4.5 int(numero1) => 4 <== Trunca el flotante >>> numero1 = 4.5 str(numero1) => '4.5' <== Lo convierte a texto
  19. 19. https://replit.com/
  20. 20. https://www.w3schools.com/python/python_ref_keywords.asp
  21. 21. FUNDAMENTOS DE PYTHON (OPERACIONES ARITMETICAS) Mg. Richard E. Mendoza G.
  22. 22. Paradigmas de Programación Orientado a Objetos Imperativo Funcional Dinámico Meta programación (orientado a atributos)
  23. 23. DEFINICION Realizar un programa que calcule el área del triángulo ANALISIS Datos de Entrada: Proceso: Salida: ALGORITMO Pseudocódigo: Diagrama de Flujo: Prácticas
  24. 24. Prácticas DEFINICION Realizar un programa que calcule el área del circulo ANALISIS Datos de Entrada: Proceso: Salida: ALGORITMO Pseudocódigo: Diagrama de Flujo:
  25. 25. Prácticas DEFINICION Elabora un algoritmo que lea dos números y realice la suma y multiplicación. ANALISIS Datos de Entrada: Proceso: Salida: ALGORITMO Pseudocódigo: Diagrama de Flujo:
  26. 26. Prácticas DEFINICION Algoritmo que convierta una medida de pies a sus equivalentes en yardas, pulgadas, centímetros y metros. ANALISIS Datos de Entrada: Proceso: y=p/3,pu=p*12,cm=p*12*2.54, m=p*12*2.54/100 Salida: ALGORITMO Diagrama de Flujo: Pseudocódigo:
  27. 27. Ejercicios Propuestos Realizar la carga del lado de un cuadrado, mostrar por pantalla el perímetro del mismo (El perímetro de un cuadrado se calcula multiplicando el valor del lado por cuatro) Escribir un programa en el cual se ingresen cuatro números, calcular e informar la suma de los dos primeros y el producto del tercero y el cuarto. Realizar un programa que lea cuatro valores numéricos e informar su suma y promedio.
  28. 28. Capítulo 2 Introducción al tema ¿Cuál cree importante que es que debería tener la habilidad más un programador? Guido Van Rossum: Creo que tener la habilidad de cocinarse un huevo para el desayuno es invaluable. Fuente: http://www.dosideas.com/noticias/actualidad/247-10-preguntas-a-los-mas-grandes-programadores.html

