Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROYECTO INTEGRADOR Mg. Richard E. Mendoza G. Docente
FECHAS DE ENTREGA GESTION DE PROYECTO PARCIAL 2 20% 28 DE JUNIO ENTREGA DEL FRONTEND(QUIENES SOMOS,MISION, VISION, OBJETIV...
Formando líderes para la construcción de un nuevo país en paz
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
53 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Gestion de proyectos 2021 1

Gestion de proyectos 2021 1

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gestion de proyectos 2021 1

  1. 1. PROYECTO INTEGRADOR Mg. Richard E. Mendoza G. Docente
  2. 2. FECHAS DE ENTREGA GESTION DE PROYECTO PARCIAL 2 20% 28 DE JUNIO ENTREGA DEL FRONTEND(QUIENES SOMOS,MISION, VISION, OBJETIVOS CORPORATIVOS, CONTACTENOS, PRODUCTOS) COMPRIMIR .ZIP PROYECTO PARCIAL 3 20% 6 DE JULIO ENTREGA DEL PROYECTO(DOCUMENTO ESCRITO, APLICACIÓN DE SCRUM(CEREMONIAS), SPRINTS-JIRA, PRODUCTOS 10 PRODUCTOS, CARRITO DE COMPRA) .PDF TALLER DE JIRA 5% 14 TALLER DE JIRA QUIZ PMBOK 10% 7 DE JULIO TALLER 10% 7 DE JULIO RUTA CRITICA
  3. 3. Formando líderes para la construcción de un nuevo país en paz

×