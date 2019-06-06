Rema Townsend | How one can start his own photography business

Rema Townsend love is the earth and her creatures. Following a dream of a praying mantis, Rema Townsend has spent the past seven years photographing and filming insects in the wild. REVERENCE, a traveling exhibit of large-scale photographs, a film and music, inspires wonder and awe by bringing us face to face with insects as individual sentient beings. REVERENCE will travel to city parks around the world, encouraging us to find a more harmonious way to live on the earth.