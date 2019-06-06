Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rema Townsend love is the earth and her creatures. Following a dream of a praying mantis, Rema Townsend has spent the past seven years photographing and filming insects in the wild. REVERENCE, a traveling exhibit of large-scale photographs, a film and music, inspires wonder and awe by bringing us face to face with insects as individual sentient beings. REVERENCE will travel to city parks around the world, encouraging us to find a more harmonious way to live on the earth.

Rema Townsend | How one can start his own photography business

  1. 1. How one can start his own Photography Business? <Rema Townsend from New York City>
  2. 2. Photography If photography is your passion? There is a chance you must be dreaming of a professional photographer someday. Getting oneself in a photography business is a good chance to follow your passion. But before starting your services, it is necessary to plan the strategies to achieve success. As photography has become a trend, we need to consider a roadmap so that our business becomes popular in the industry.
  3. 3. • Look for the best equipment • PlanYour Business Strategies • Create your business name • Build your Portfolio • Meet Potential Clients • Marketing With Rema Townsend, we have listed a guide to know how to start a photography business-
  4. 4. Look for the Best Equipment The most vital thing you think of before starting a photography session is the best tools to choose from. Surely, you need to focus on high quality in equipment to deliver the best services to your clients. The tools needed are lenses, photo editing software, flashes, and quality photo paper. To deliver the best quality photos it is required, to look for ultimate tools and better equipment.
  5. 5. Plan your Business Strategies Any business foremostly needs to be planned in the right way that it meets desired goals and accomplish tasks. Likewise, prior to starting off a photography business, you need to implement certain strategies. Determine the cost, effort and time you need to invest in a particular project and set up your targets and deadlines accordingly. Gather information about the latest trends in photography and plan the strategies accordingly.
  6. 6. Create your Business Name After you have decided to look for customers to start a project, you should select a name so that people recognize. After all, your name represents your business and it will become the brand image, it ought to be unique. However, it is selected according to the type of photography you do. Keep in mind, the name should stand elegant and professional in all manners and isn’t already protected by trademark.
  7. 7. Build your Portfolio Creating your own portfolio can help people to know you better and understand your photography styles. Hence, it is advisable to build a portfolio of your past work to gather clients trust and faith in your services. Moreover, your portfolio will let them know why they should hire you and what photography styles are you good at.
  8. 8. Meet Potential Clients Reaching out to the audience and making a network of clients is always a daunting task for a new business. Try figuring out, at which place your potential clients are present and what are their requirements. Also, you need to market your business to let people know that your business exists. Establish trust in the right people so that they choose you and in turn, they become your potential clients.
  9. 9. Marketing Needless to say, marketing strategy is the key to lead any kind of business in the corporate world. As its an obvious thing how can your business grow if no one hires you, hence marketing is essential. One can go for a website for online access, brochures, and business cards to hand over personally. Moreover, try connecting personally and professionally by attending shows and related events. Let your work itself speaks for you, also offer new schemes and discounts to gather more clients!
  10. 10. Thank You

