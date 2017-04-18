REMA 7J
SKENARIO Mahasiswa Sakit Gigi Seorang mahasiswa datang ke RSGM memeriksakan giginya yang berlubang pada regio belakang kir...
1. Klarifikasi/Identifikasi Istilah : - Regio - Linu - Gigi Molar - Karies - Cusp - Dentin - Foto Rontgen - Perforasi Tand...
- Regio Daerah datar yang mempunyai kurang atau lebihnya batas tertentu. Regio pada gigiterbagi jd 4 bagian : • Regio I : ...
- Linu Adalah keadaan dimana seseorang merasa sakit pada gigi (tulang dan sebagainya).
- Gigi Molar Disebut jg dgn Gigi Geraham Belakang . Yakni gigi yang memiliki tiga akar yang memiliki fungsi untuk melumat,...
- Karies Atau disebut jg gigi berlubang. Dalam bahasa Yunani, kata “ker” artinya kematian. Dalam bahasa latin berarti keha...
- Cusp Merupakan tonjolan pada bagain gigi caninus, premolar dan molar yang berfungsi mengunyah makanan dan merupakan bagi...
- Dentin Merupakan jaringan seperti tulang yang terdapat dibawah enamel, berfungsi mendukung enamel dan berasal dari jarin...
- Foto Rontgen Adalah alat yang menggunakan sinar sebagai cara untuk mampu menembus bagian tubuh manusia, sehingga dapat d...
2.Membuat Daftar Masalah/Define T.Prob 1. Bagaimana proses terjadinya lubang pada gigi? 2. Apa penyebab munculnya gigi ber...
3. Menganalisis Masalah/Analyze The Prob
