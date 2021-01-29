Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Get healthier. Live happier.
We’re a wellness company that loves to make people healthy and happy.
We’re Reliv. It’s Nice to Meet You. • We make the world’s best shakes that get you results • We’ve earned 10 product paten...
75% of You Don’t Get Enough Nutrients • Your food isn’t cutting it when it comes to nutrition • Your body needs advanced n...
Why Our Products Are Better • Bioavailability: Gives you instant access to nutrients for greater benefits • Synergism: Nut...
Supplements Backed By Science • 10 product patents issued • Clinically proven formulas • Pioneer in nutritional epigenetic...
Be A Reliv Distributor • Share products you love and help others get healthy • Work part-time or full-time with no boss • ...
The 5 Avenues of Reliv Income • Retail Profit: Customer spends $100, you pocket $40 • Wholesale Profit: Sponsor Distributo...
Be The Best Boss You’ve Ever Had! • Enjoy family & time freedom • Have freedom of choice – work where and when you want • ...
We Want to Nourish Everyone • Give back through the Reliv Kalogris Foundation • Provides nutrition through hundreds of pro...
Get Started! Fuel your body with the highest quality nutritional products BECOME A RETAIL CUSTOMER BECOME A PREFERRED CUST...
Become a Distributor Purchase products at a 20-40% discount/profit level and share them to earn retail and wholesale profi...
Opportunity Slides Canada
Opportunity Slides Canada
Opportunity Slides Canada
Opportunity Slides Canada
Opportunity Slides Canada
Opportunity Slides Canada
Opportunity Slides Canada
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Opportunity Slides Canada

16 views

Published on

Reliv Opportunity Slides

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Opportunity Slides Canada

  1. 1. Get healthier. Live happier.
  2. 2. We’re a wellness company that loves to make people healthy and happy.
  3. 3. We’re Reliv. It’s Nice to Meet You. • We make the world’s best shakes that get you results • We’ve earned 10 product patents • We demand quality and oversee on-site manufacturing and R&D • We’ve led the wellness industry for 30 years
  4. 4. 75% of You Don’t Get Enough Nutrients • Your food isn’t cutting it when it comes to nutrition • Your body needs advanced nutrition every day • We make it so easy to get better health results thanks to complex nutritional formulas
  5. 5. Why Our Products Are Better • Bioavailability: Gives you instant access to nutrients for greater benefits • Synergism: Nutrients perform best when combined • Optimal Nutrition: Go beyond minimum daily requirements with higher levels of key nutrients • Guaranteed Quality Ingredients: Undergo rigorous testing to ensure product purity and potency
  6. 6. Supplements Backed By Science • 10 product patents issued • Clinically proven formulas • Pioneer in nutritional epigenetics Dr. Alfredo Galvez Reliv Chief Scientific Advisor and Discoverer of the Lunasin Soy Peptide
  7. 7. Be A Reliv Distributor • Share products you love and help others get healthy • Work part-time or full-time with no boss • The potential to earn your first month • $25 gets you started • No-risk, 100% buyback guarantee
  8. 8. The 5 Avenues of Reliv Income • Retail Profit: Customer spends $100, you pocket $40 • Wholesale Profit: Sponsor Distributors and earn more when you help them increase their profit • Residual Income: Earn overrides when you reach Master Affiliate and help others do the same • Bonuses & Trips: The potential to earn dream trips and big cash bonuses • Ambassador Program: Reach a certain level of success and we’ll pay you to help others
  9. 9. Be The Best Boss You’ve Ever Had! • Enjoy family & time freedom • Have freedom of choice – work where and when you want • Earn cash bonuses & all-inclusive trips • Develop relationships with leaders and create a network of support
  10. 10. We Want to Nourish Everyone • Give back through the Reliv Kalogris Foundation • Provides nutrition through hundreds of programs in the US and around the world • Supported by Distributors who want to make a difference with the products they know and love
  11. 11. Get Started! Fuel your body with the highest quality nutritional products BECOME A RETAIL CUSTOMER BECOME A PREFERRED CUSTOMER Sign up for FREE 10% discount Or a 20% discount when you sign up for autoship monthly or quarterly!
  12. 12. Become a Distributor Purchase products at a 20-40% discount/profit level and share them to earn retail and wholesale profit! 2 Smart Options to Get Started! 25% profit QUICK START AS AN AFFILIATE BECOME A MASTER AFFILIATE! 40% profit Opens up all 5 avenues of income!

×