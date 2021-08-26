討一 國發會 懶人包

Successfully reported this slideshow.
行政院111年度施政計畫 國家發展委員會 110年8月26日
施政計畫編擬依據-1/2 1 依預算法第46條規定，中央政府總預算案由行政院於會計年度 開 始 四 個 月 前 ( 8 月 底 ) 提 出 立 法 院 審 議 ， 併 送 施 政 計 畫 施政計畫內容依據中程國家發展計畫(110-113年)及 ...
施政計畫編擬依據-2/2 施政計畫依據中程國發計畫編擬，由各機關擬定施政目標與策略 數位創新， 啟動經濟發展新模式2.0 安心關懷， 營造全齡照顧的幸福社會 人本永續， 塑造均衡發展的樂活家園 和平互惠， 創造世代安居的對外關係 –打造六大核心...
前 言 各機關年度施政計畫架構 各機關施政主軸 年度施政目標及策略 依行政院施政方針訂定施政目標及執行策略 年度重要計畫 達成年度施政目標之工作計畫 重要中長程個案計畫 30個機關共訂定 194 項施政目標 30個機關共訂定1,031項重要計畫...
機關名稱 施政目標 重要計畫項目 機關名稱 施政目標 重要計畫項目 內政部 6 70 行政院人事行政總處 5 6 外交部 7 13 行政院環境保護署 8 52 國防部 10 10 海洋委員會 12 24 財政部 6 51 國立故宮博物院 4 4...
後續作業 行政院111年度施政計畫將併同 中央政府總預算案送立法院審議 依立法院對中央政府總預算案 審議結果修正111年度施政計畫 5 01 02
