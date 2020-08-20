Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
中央選舉委員會組織法 修了什麼？
修正重點 公民投票法 政黨法 刪除第2條第5款政黨 競選費用補貼之規定 修正第1條、第2條、第6條 並修正第9條辦理本會業務 事項 政黨法
修正條文 原條文 修正內容 說明 第1條 第2條第5款、第6款 第6條 第1款 第1條修正文字(公民 投票事項) 第2條第5款刪除文字 (政黨)、第6款 (公民 投票)，增列第7款 第6條第1款刪除文字 (公民投票)，增列第2 款，其餘款次遞移...
修正條文 原條文 修正內容 說明 第9條 第13條 第9條修正文字(增加 罷免及公民投票) 第13條增列第2項 現行條文本會僅規 定辦理選舉業務， 未臻周延，爰將罷 免及公民投票一併 納入。 定明修正條文施行 日期。
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3715次院會 討一

14 views

Published on

3715次院會 討一

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3715次院會 討一

  1. 1. 中央選舉委員會組織法 修了什麼？
  2. 2. 修正重點 公民投票法 政黨法 刪除第2條第5款政黨 競選費用補貼之規定 修正第1條、第2條、第6條 並修正第9條辦理本會業務 事項 政黨法
  3. 3. 修正條文 原條文 修正內容 說明 第1條 第2條第5款、第6款 第6條 第1款 第1條修正文字(公民 投票事項) 第2條第5款刪除文字 (政黨)、第6款 (公民 投票)，增列第7款 第6條第1款刪除文字 (公民投票)，增列第2 款，其餘款次遞移 公民投票法修正後全國 性公民投票主管機關為 中央選舉委員會負責法 令之訂定、修正、廢止 及執行，非僅公民投票 事務之辦理，爰酌作文 字修正。 依政黨法規定，政黨補 助金撥給，業改由內政 部辦理，爰刪除政黨競 選費用補貼之規定。
  4. 4. 修正條文 原條文 修正內容 說明 第9條 第13條 第9條修正文字(增加 罷免及公民投票) 第13條增列第2項 現行條文本會僅規 定辦理選舉業務， 未臻周延，爰將罷 免及公民投票一併 納入。 定明修正條文施行 日期。

×