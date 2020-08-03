Mid Day Matrimonial Advertisement

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Matrimonial Advertisement
Welcome to Mid Day Newspaper Ad Booking Portal. Use this portal to book any Newspaper Ad instantly online for Matrimonial,...
Select Your Matrimonial Newspaper Ad Type: Mumbai Rs.1,404 / 15 Words Book Mid Day + Gujarati Mid Day + The Inquilab Rs. 2...
Why place Matrimonial Ad in Mid Day Newspaper ? Even in the age of matrimonial sites specially designed to find you your d...
How To Compose Your Matrimonial Ad In Mid Day To Get Maximum Response ? To view the Matrimonial Classified Ad Rates for Mi...
Ad Composing Tips : • Please check the contact details in the ad text to get response. Also provide, if any, preferred tim...
View the Classified Ad rates for Mid Day Matrimonials to book your Advertisement Instantly. Choose from Special Discounts and Packages available for Matrimonial Ads.

Published in: Marketing
  1. 1. Matrimonial Advertisement
  2. 2. Welcome to Mid Day Newspaper Ad Booking Portal. Use this portal to book any Newspaper Ad instantly online for Matrimonial, Property, Recruitment, Public Notice at the lowest rates. Pay via Credit Cards, Debit Cards, UPI, Net Banking or Cheque. Mid-day is an Indian daily newspaper with a readership of over 5 lakh. The newspaper is published in English, Gujarati and Urdu language. This tabloid publishes all latest news on national and international affairs, sports, business, education, health, finance etc. which connects with people of all ages. Classified advertisements in Mid–Day help readers in multiple ways. For instance, if someone is looking for a job then they can contact the advertiser directly from the classified section in the newspaper. Mid-day provides a great platform for both businesses and individual advertisers to fulfill their needs through classified advertisements. About
  3. 3. Select Your Matrimonial Newspaper Ad Type: Mumbai Rs.1,404 / 15 Words Book Mid Day + Gujarati Mid Day + The Inquilab Rs. 2,088 /15 Words Book Now Mid Day AM + Gujarati Midday Rs. 1,800 /15 Words Book Now Midday + The Inquilab Rs.1,800/ 15 Words Book Now
  4. 4. Why place Matrimonial Ad in Mid Day Newspaper ? Even in the age of matrimonial sites specially designed to find you your desired life partner. Newspaper is still the trusted and most popular among matrimonial ad givers. Let us now look at a popular regional newspaper & how it is to give a matrimonial ad in such a newspaper covering a distinct area. Are you looking for a life partner residing in Mumbai? Or do you plan on settling down in Mumbai for professional commitments? In such conditions giving a Mid day matrimonial ad steps in the right direction to find you the perfect life partner. Matrimonial advertising in Mid-day becomes even more interesting with the many exciting packages releaseMyAd offer keeping your needs in mind. Packages & Offers for Mid Day Matrimonial Ad: As mentioned earlier releaseMyad offers the best packages when it comes to giving a matrimonial ad in any newspaper. Along with these special discount packages, you get the best cost-effective price in the market.
  5. 5. How To Compose Your Matrimonial Ad In Mid Day To Get Maximum Response ? To view the Matrimonial Classified Ad Rates for Mid Day follow the steps below: • Choose your ad type (either Classified display ad or classified text ad) • Select a package. • You will then find yourself with a compose ad page • Select a subcategory then compose your ad in the ‘COMPOSE AD MATTER’ section. • You can also look at the 'VIEW SAMPLE ADS' Section for reference. Your matrimonial ad matter is now composed! Composing Tips for Mid Day Matrimonial Advertisement: A matrimonial ad should consist of the type of person you are like, your qualification, features of how you look, your age or date of birth and also the features you are looking for in your partner. Maybe you are a doctor and are looking for a doctor as well. And a contact detail such as a phone number or an email address so that the person looking at your ad in the paper can reach you.
  6. 6. Ad Composing Tips : • Please check the contact details in the ad text to get response. Also provide, if any, preferred timing for communication. • Ensure to mention DOB, time, place of birth, Manglik/ Non-Manglik and other astrological details for kundli/ zodiac matching. • Mention age and height so that responses are received from relevant age bracket and physical specifications. • Share any special preference, if any, like divorcee, non-divorcee, separated, NRI, physical disabilities, medical conditions. • Mention Religion, Caste, Community or No Caste Bar to ensure the right response from required social background. • Mention Educational/ Professional qualification looking for, to get a suitable qualified match. • Enumerate the profession, occupation, salary and place of residence to get appropriate response from desired lifestyle background.

