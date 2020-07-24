Malayala manorama matrimonial advertisement

Successfully reported this slideshow.
View the Classified Ad rates for Malayala Manorama Matrimonials to book your Advertisement Instantly. Choose from Special Discounts and Packages available for Matrimonial Ads.

  2. 2. Welcome to Malayala Manorama Newspaper Ad Booking Portal. Use this portal to book any Newspaper Ad instantly online for Matrimonial, Property, Recruitment, Public Notice at the lowest rates. Pay via Credit Cards, Debit Cards, UPI, Net Banking or Cheque. The second oldest newspaper circulated in Kerala, after ‘Deepika’, Malayala Manorama is a Malayalam weekly which was first published on 22 March 1890. It boasts of a readership of over 20 million. Starting from Kozhikode, it spread on to cover mega cities Kerala, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Delhi. It even went overseas with readers rising in Dubai and Bahrain as well. It has had a phenomenal growth and is today one of the top 15 daily newspapers in the world. About
  3. 3. Malayala Manorama Ad Rates : Location Circulation Cost Kottayam 6,55,314 copies Rs.1,320 /10 Words Kochi 3,57,385 copies Rs.1,470 /10 Words Trivandrum 2,46,330 copies Rs.1,300 /10 Words Kozhikode 2,46,207 copies Rs.1,300 /10 Words Thrissur 2,17,740 copies Rs.1,300 /10 Words Kollam 2,06,959 copies Rs.1,300 /10 Words Alappuzha 1,70,221 copies Rs.1,300 /10 Words Pathanamthitta 1,60,943 copies Rs.1,300 /10 Words Malappuram 1,43,857 copies Rs.1,300 /10 Words
  4. 4. Matrimonial Newspaper Ad Rates: Alappuzha Rs.1,300 / 10 Words Book Bangalore Rs.690 / 10 Words Book Chennai Rs.690 / 10 Words Book Delhi Rs.690 / 10 Words Book Kannur Rs.1,300 / 10 Words Book Kochi Rs.1,470 / 10 Words Book Kollam Rs.1,300 / 10 Words Book Kottayam Rs.1,320 / 10 Words Book Kozhikode Rs.1,300 / 10 Words Book
  5. 5. Why place Matrimonial Ad in Malayala Manorama Newspaper ? Additional Benefits of Booking Malayala Manorama Matrimonial classifieds instantly through releaseMyAd : 1. Instant booking of Malayala Manorama Matrimonial classified ad at lowest rates. Find out more about the rates of booking Matrimonial ads from our Malayala Manorama Classifieds Rate Card. 2. No extra costs while you book your Malayala Manorama Matrimonial classified ad online. 3. Order tracking facilities that lets you keep track of your Malayala Manorama Matrimonial ad status till the time it is finally printed. 4. Multiple payment options that include credit cards, debit cards, net banking etc. All these payments are SSL encrypted and therefore completely secure. You can also pay offline via cheque or cash. Before booking the Malayala Manorama Matrimonial Classified ad make sure you go through the special offers and packages table Above:-
  6. 6. How To Compose Your Matrimonial Ad In Malayala Manorama To Get Maximum Response ? To view the Matrimonial Classified Ad Rates for Malayala Manorama follow the steps below: 1. Choose your ad type (either Classified display ad or classified text ad) 2. Then select Malayala Manorama as your newspaper & specify your location to release your Advertisement in. 3. Select Matrimonial as your Ad Category for Malayala Manorama . Once this is done, the ad rates for Malayala Manorama Matrimonial Advertisements will be displayed instantly! Once you have decided the package/edition from the Malayala Manorama Ad rates estimator provided below, you can proceed by clicking on the start booking button.
  7. 7. Ad Composing Tips : • Please check the contact details in the ad text to get response. Also provide, if any, preferred timing for communication. • Ensure to mention DOB, time, place of birth, Manglik/ Non-Manglik and other astrological details for kundli/ zodiac matching. • Mention age and height so that responses are received from relevant age bracket and physical specifications. • Share any special preference, if any, like divorcee, non-divorcee, separated, NRI, physical disabilities, medical conditions. • Mention Religion, Caste, Community or No Caste Bar to ensure the right response from required social background. • Mention Educational/ Professional qualification looking for, to get a suitable qualified match. • Enumerate the profession, occupation, salary and place of residence to get appropriate response from desired lifestyle background.

