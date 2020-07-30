Gujarat Samachar Matrimonial Advertisement

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcome to Gujarat Samachar Newspaper Ad Booking Portal. Use this portal to book any Newspaper Ad instantly online for Mat...
Select Your Matrimonial Newspaper Ad Type: Ahmedabad Rs.507 / 10 Words Book Baroda Rs.234 / 10 Words Book Bhavnagar Rs.108...
Why place Matrimonial Ad in Gujarat Samachar Newspaper ? Additional Benefits of Booking Gujarat Samachar Matrimonial class...
How To Compose Your Matrimonial Ad In Gujarat Samachar To Get Maximum Response ? To view the Matrimonial Classified Ad Rat...
Ad Composing Tips : • Please check the contact details in the ad text to get response. Also provide, if any, preferred tim...
View the Classified Ad rates for Gujarat Samachar Matrimonials to book your Advertisement Instantly. Choose from Special Discounts and Packages available for Matrimonial Ads.

  2. 2. Welcome to Gujarat Samachar Newspaper Ad Booking Portal. Use this portal to book any Newspaper Ad instantly online for Matrimonial, Property, Recruitment, Public Notice at the lowest rates. Pay via Credit Cards, Debit Cards, UPI, Net Banking or Cheque. Worried about getting contacts, rates, deadlines and manual booking procedures for your Gujarat Samachar classified ads? Your search ends here- Now you can book newspaper classified text and display ads via releaseMyAd - India's largest newspaper ad booking portal. Just 3 simple steps and your ad is booked for the scheduled date.You can avail the best rates and discount packages for your Gujarat Samachar classified ads only at releaseMyAd. Get started ! About
  3. 3. Select Your Matrimonial Newspaper Ad Type: Ahmedabad Rs.507 / 10 Words Book Baroda Rs.234 / 10 Words Book Bhavnagar Rs.108 / 10 Words Book Mumbai Rs.429 / 10 Words Book Rajkot Rs.234 / 10 Words Book Surat Rs.273 / 10 Words Book
  4. 4. Why place Matrimonial Ad in Gujarat Samachar Newspaper ? Additional Benefits of Booking Gujarat Samachar Matrimonial classifieds instantly through releaseMyAd : 1. Instant booking of Gujarat Samachar Matrimonial classified ad at lowest rates. Find out more about the rates of booking Matrimonial ads from our Gujarat Samachar Classifieds Rate Card. 2. No extra costs while you book your Gujarat Samachar Matrimonial classified ad online. 3. Order tracking facilities that lets you keep track of your Gujarat Samachar Matrimonial ad status till the time it is finally printed. 4. Multiple payment options that include credit cards, debit cards, net banking etc. All these payments are SSL encrypted and therefore completely secure. You can also pay offline via cheque or cash.
  5. 5. How To Compose Your Matrimonial Ad In Gujarat Samachar To Get Maximum Response ? To view the Matrimonial Classified Ad Rates for Gujarat Samachar follow the steps below: 1. Choose your ad type (either Classified display ad or classified text ad) 2. Then select Gujarat Samachar as your newspaper & specify your location to release your Advertisement in. 3. Select Matrimonial as your Ad Category for Gujarat Samachar. 4. Once this is done, the ad rates for Gujarat Samachar Matrimonial Advertisement will be displayed instantly! Once you have decided the package/edition from the Gujarat Samachar Ad rates estimator provided below, you can proceed by clicking on the start booking button.
  6. 6. Ad Composing Tips : • Please check the contact details in the ad text to get response. Also provide, if any, preferred timing for communication. • Ensure to mention DOB, time, place of birth, Manglik/ Non-Manglik and other astrological details for kundli/ zodiac matching. • Mention age and height so that responses are received from relevant age bracket and physical specifications. • Share any special preference, if any, like divorcee, non-divorcee, separated, NRI, physical disabilities, medical conditions. • Mention Religion, Caste, Community or No Caste Bar to ensure the right response from required social background. • Mention Educational/ Professional qualification looking for, to get a suitable qualified match. • Enumerate the profession, occupation, salary and place of residence to get appropriate response from desired lifestyle background.

