Daily Thanthi Newspaper Classified Advertisement

Welcome to Daily Thanthi Newspaper Ad Booking Portal. Use this portal to book any Newspaper Ad instantly online for Matrim...
Daily Thanthi Classified Ad Rates : Location Circulation Cost Chennai 4,82,722 copies Rs.1,740 /4 Lines Tirunelveli 1,29,4...
Select your Category for Daily Thanthi Classifieds below :
Ad Formats in Daily Thanthi Classifieds Text Ads Simple text format of advertisements charged on the basis of the number o...
Why advertise in Daily Thanthi Classified? Classified Text Ad, as the name suggests, consists of text/words/characters wit...
How to Book Classified Ad in Daily Thanthi Newspaper ? The ad booking portal of releaseMyAd is designed in a unique way, i...
Book Classified Advertisement in Daily Thanthi Newspaper with exciting offers & rates Instantly! You can get discount and lowest rates for Daily Thanthi classified Ads.

  2. 2. Welcome to Daily Thanthi Newspaper Ad Booking Portal. Use this portal to book any Newspaper Ad instantly online for Matrimonial, Property, Recruitment, Public Notice at the lowest rates. Pay via Credit Cards, Debit Cards, UPI, Net Banking or Cheque. Daily Thanthi, the leading Tamil daily newspaper is printed in 16 cities across India and in Dubai. It is the ninth largest newspaper daily of the country in terms of circulation and readership. The broadsheet carries latest news reports on national and global affairs, business, sports, education, health, fitness etc. The newspaper also publishes special supplements that focus on a particular subject like recruitment, property, matrimonial and so on. Daily Thanthi has a strong reader base because it covers diverse topics that interest people of all age groups. Thereby, classified ads in this Daily Thanthi is the first choice of individuals and businesses who wish to reach the Tamil community. About
  3. 3. Daily Thanthi Classified Ad Rates : Location Circulation Cost Chennai 4,82,722 copies Rs.1,740 /4 Lines Tirunelveli 1,29,423 copies Rs.320 /4 Lines Madurai 1,24,439 copies Rs.380 /4 Lines Coimbatore 1,22,795 copies Rs.412 /4 Lines Nagercoil 1,04,284 copies Rs.224 /4 Lines Trichy 99,732 copies Rs.308 /4 Lines Salem 97,798 copies Rs.360 /4 Lines Thanjavur 89,395 copies Rs.308 /4 Lines Erode 81,723 copies Rs.216 /4 Lines Cuddalore 69,330 copies Rs.216 /4 Lines Vellore 63,433 copies Rs.232 /4 Lines
  5. 5. Ad Formats in Daily Thanthi Classifieds Text Ads Simple text format of advertisements charged on the basis of the number of words, lines or characters used in the ad matter. Enhancements like a tick, border, color, and bold fonts can be used in this pocket-friendly and economical form of advertisement. Display Classified Ads A better way to exhibit advertisements in newspapers which include catchy graphics, image, logo, colour, fancy font making ads more visible to the readers. This great way of advertisement that helps the advertisers to grab the attention of the target audiences is changed on the basis of per sq.cm unit.
  6. 6. Why advertise in Daily Thanthi Classified? Classified Text Ad, as the name suggests, consists of text/words/characters with no images. The text could be highlighted using fonts, colours, or background. Publishing classified text ads in Daily Thanthi newspaper is beneficial for the following reasons: 1. Impressive Reach: Daily Thanthi has a circulation of 1,667,442 copies daily as per the audit bureau of circulation. Daily Thanthi is the ninth most circulated newspaper in India across 16 cities in India. 2. Economical: It is the most cost effective mode of advertising. The minimum classified ad rates in Daily Thanthi starts at Rs 400. 3. Perfect Platform to reach the Tamil Community: Advertising in Daily Thanthi can help you to generate maximum responses. We can book your Daily Thanthi classified ads in major cities of India namely Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pondicherry, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, and Vellore. Daily Thanthi, the popular Tamil newspaper helps advertisers to reach out to the entire population of South at one go. By placing a classified ad in the newspaper you can easily fulfill your advertising goals. Daily Thanthi provides a great platform for advertisers to communicate effectively with the target audience.
  7. 7. How to Book Classified Ad in Daily Thanthi Newspaper ? The ad booking portal of releaseMyAd is designed in a unique way, it lets you book your Daily Thanthi Classified ad in just few simple steps- 1. Select Newspaper – Select Daily Thanthi to publish your ad. 2. Choose Ad Type – Choose ‘Book Classified Text Ad or Classified Display Ad’ 3. Choose Catergory – Daily Thanthi offers several categories to advertise in such as matrimonial, obituary, business, etc. Choose your desired category. 4. Choose a location – Specify the where you want the ad to come out (Mumbai, Bangalore) 5. Compose the ad – Draft the ad and upload the material in relevant format. 6. Select a date and make payment – Pick a date for the ad to be featured and clear payment through Credit/Debit card. You could also opt for offline payment mode. In Daily Thanthi advertisers can book ads in two different formats classified text and classified display. The charges of these forms differ due to the difference in their ad formats. • Classified text ads in Daily Thanthi are published in a simple running text. They are charged on the basis of per lines used in the ad content. To increase the visibility of your ad you can add enhancements like colors, tick marks, borders by paying a little extra amount. • Classified display ads in Daily Thanthi are charged on the basis of per square centimeter. You can include different images, logos, fonts in your ad. For black and white or color advertisements, the cost may vary.

